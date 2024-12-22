5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in December 2024 you have to watch

Table of Contents Table of Contents Joker (2019) The Batman (2022) Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) The Theory of Everything (2014) Coraline (2009)

So, you’re looking for a good movie to watch this month, but you aren’t sure where to start. You have already watched the hottest, newest movies you have wanted to see. So now it’s time to sit back, relax, and maybe check out a classic at home. Perhaps it’s a movie you have never seen but have always meant to watch. Maybe it’s one you have seen dozens of times but love watching again and again.

There are lots of great movies on Amazon Prime Video, but they don’t stay on the streamer forever. You’ll notice that some titles are listed as leaving in a certain number of days so you’ll want to watch these before they’re gone. There are many titles that come and go, but these are five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in December 2024 you have to watch before they’re gone.

Joker (2019)

Even if you watched Joker when it was originally released, the brilliant movie is worth watching again. After the disaster that was Joker: Folie à Deux, you’ll want to remind yourself just how great the first movie was. Joaquin Phoenix tackles the character in this DC Comics psychological thriller that’s about as dark as it can get, so much so that the movie earned an R rating.

Rather than center around Joker’s antagonistic relationship with Batman, however, the focus is on Joker’s real-life identity as Arthur Fleck. It’s a transformative, emotional tale about his journey from professional clown and aspiring stand-up comedian to terrifying killer in clown makeup.

As such, this isn’t your typical superhero versus villain story. Joker is disturbingly violent, psychologically troubling, yet also makes you feel sympathy for the character. Despite the mixed reviews, Joker grossed more than $1 billion and earned several Academy Award nominations, including a win for Phoenix for his tremendous performance.

Stream Joker on Amazon Prime Video.

The Batman (2022)

Another DC Comics film that will be leaving Amazon Prime Video soon is The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character, a crime-fighting superhero trying his best to protect Gotham City from evil villains. The plot begins when Don Mitchell Jr. (Rupert Penry-Jones) the mayor of Gotham City, is murdered by the Riddler (Paul Dano), who taunts Batman with a note left at the scene. This forces Bruce Wayne to head out as his alter-ego Batman and look into what’s going on. It eventually leads him to a web of lies, dangerous liaisons, villains, and the dark criminal underworld.

The Batman earned three Academy Award nominations and was a commercial success. With two sequels confirmed, including The Batman – Part II which is set for release in 2026, along with the well-received spinoff series The Penguin, it’s the perfect time to watch (or re-watch) this flick.

Stream The Batman on Amazon Prime Video.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

More than 40 years and several iconic characters later and Harrison Ford is still forever tied to Indiana Jones, one of his most memorable and beloved characters. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who hasn’t seen Raiders of the Lost Ark, and in fact might be equally challenged to find someone who hasn’t watched it more than once.

The movie centers around the Jones (Ford), an archaeologist and adventurer who is recruited by Army Intelligence agents. They need help stop Nazis from getting their hands on the Ark of the Covenant, which they believe will make their army virtually unbeatable, and think Jones is the right man for the job. As it turns out, they’re right.

Along with Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first movie in what became one of the most popular movie franchises ever, the second, third, and fourth films Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull will also be leaving Amazon Prime Video this month. Marathon watch session, anyone?

Stream Raiders of the Lost Ark on Amazon Prime Video.

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Can you believe that The Theory of Everything was released a decade ago? The film kickstarted Eddie Redmayne’s A-list career and earned him an Academy Award. He stars as Stephen Hawking in the biographical drama that chronicles the life of the theoretical physicist through his ALS diagnosis, relationship with Jane Hawking (portrayed by The Brutalist‘s Felicity Jones), and impressive career.

It’s a fascinating story about one of the greatest minds in history and the irony that he suffered from a disease that impacted his motor functions, coordination, and even breathing, but left his mind and intelligence fully intact. Having so much knowledge yet being unable to communicate it as effectively might limit most people. But Hawking found ways to thrive despite his circumstances with the help of his true love, a story beautifully played out in the film.

Along with Redmayne’s win for Best Actor, The Theory of Everything received four more Academy Award nominations. It’s one of those movies you might have passed over in theaters to favor a bigger blockbuster but have kept on your “need to watch” list. It’s leaving soon, so now’s the time. Knowing the film reportedly made Hawking himself shed a tear, according to Variety, is enough to suggest that it’s worth your time.

Stream The Theory of Everything on Amazon Prime Video.

Coraline (2009)

This Academy Award-nominated gothic stop-motion animated dark fantasy horror movie based on the Neil Gaiman’s 2002 novella might be too scary for younger kids but is perfect to enjoy with middle-school-aged kids home for the holiday break. Coraline, voiced by Dakota Fanning, is an 11-year-old girl who finds a secret door in her home. When she explores further, she finds a dark, alternate world at the other end.

Coraline received universal praise, earned an Academy Award nomination, and has developed a cult following in the years since its release. The movie is a fairy tale with hints of darkness and even strangeness. It’s the perfect animated movies for viewers looking for something a little different from, perhaps even slightly more mature than, your typical animated film.

Stream Coraline on Amazon Prime Video.