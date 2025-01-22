 Skip to main content
5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in January 2025 you have to watch

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise face each other while wearing mech suits in Edge of Tomorrow.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Movies come and go from Amazon Prime Video all the time. That’s why when you see one you want to watch, you should bookmark it to check out within the next week or so. You never know when it will be removed from the streaming service.

You can also rely on this list, highlighting five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in January. Bookmark one, two, or even all five of these, and sit back, relax, and enjoy them this weekend before they’re gone for good.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Tom Cruise in uniform fighting through a blast in Edge of Tomorrow.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you love Tom Cruise action movies, you’ll want to watch Edge of Tomorrow before it’s gone. The sci-fi action movie is loosely based on the light novel All You Need is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka and is set in the future in Europe, where an alien race has taken over. Major Williams Cage (Cruise) is just a PR officer without any combat experience. Cage is thrust into the middle of the action and forced to fight against this alien race. Stuck in a time loop, he relives the battle over and over again.

Also starring Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, and Brendan Gleeson, Edge of Tomorrow received positive reviews, especially for the performances and action sequences. It might not be one of Cruise’s bigger franchises, but the film is worth a watch if you didn’t see it a decade ago in theaters.

Stream Edge of Tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video. 

Green Room (2016)

Several people in a room, one holding a gun out pointed to the right in Green Room.
A24

Despite ultimately bombing at the box office, many named Green Room among the best movies of 2016, particularly in the horror genre. The horror-thriller stars the late Anton Yelchin alongside Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat, Joe Cole, and Callum Turner as members of a punk band who discover the body of a girl after performing at a neo-Nazi skinhead bar. While they try to contact the police, the bar employees take their phones and keep them captive in the green room.

As the band tries desperately to stay alive and come out unscathed, they discover more nefarious goings-on at the establishment. Green Room holds a 90% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and NME’s Dan Stubbs calls it a “great gory survival thriller, full stop.”

Stream Green Room on Amazon Prime Video. 

Empire Records (1995)

Three young people standing in a record store in Empire Records.
Warner Bros.

One of those cult classic films that didn’t perform upon its release, Empire Records has since developed a loyal following of fans. It’s a coming-of-age comedy-drama about a day in the life of a group of young record store employees. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Anthony LaPaglia, Debi Mazar, Rory Cochrane, Renée Zellweger, and Liv Tyler, the plot follows the kids’ attempts to prevent the store from being sold to a large chain.

Sure, the premise of Empire Records might seem dated, with arguably the only record stores remaining being smaller independents anyway as we shift to digital. But the film screams 1990s, and it’s a sweet look back at a simpler time in music distribution. As expected, it has a killer soundtrack, too.

Stream Empire Records on Amazon Prime Video.

He Named Me Malala (2015)

Malala sitting on the floor looking at a paper in He Named Me Malala.
Fox Searchlight Pictures / National Geographic Channel

An inspirational story worth watching with kids, especially young girls, He Named Me Malala is the story of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate. As a young girl, Yousafzai fought for girls’ rights to education and almost paid for it with her life. Since surviving a malicious attack, she has dedicated herself to furthering her own education and being a vocal supporter of female rights.

While some believe He Named Me Malala should have focused more heavily on Yousafzai’s own story, the documentary will elicit feelings of anger and sadness, but also ones of pride, hope, and joy at how far she has come and everything for which she stands.

Stream He Named Me Malala on Amazon Prime Video. 

Copycat (1995)

Sigourney Weaver looking scared holding out a gun in Copycat.
Warner Bros.

Earning greater success in the rental video market than at the box office, Copycat has a stellar cast and an intriguing premise. Dr. Helen Hudson (Sigourney Weaver) is an expert on serial killers. After delivering an enthralling talk at a local university, she is confronted by Daryll Lee Cullum (Harry Connick Jr.), a former subject and killer who has escaped from prison. While the attack is thwarted, Helen becomes terrified of going outside and starts to live her life behind a computer screen.

When a new killer is in town, Helen can’t help but become involved, studying his actions until she realizes he’s a copycat, with her studies on previous serial killers as his inspiration. Copycat will keep you at the edge of your seat, gritting your teeth the entire way through. The film also stars Holly Hunter and Dermot Mulroney.

Stream Copycat on Amazon Prime Video. 

