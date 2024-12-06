3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (December 6-8)

Table of Contents Table of Contents True Romance (1993) Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) Dark City (1998)

Every streaming service has movies worth watching, but few streamers have a deeper roster of interesting stuff than Amazon Prime. The streaming service doesn’t always make it easy to find the content you’re looking for, however, especially if you don’t necessarily trust what the algorithm recommends to you.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three movies you should definitely make time for this weekend, all of which are readily available on Prime Video. Without further ado, here they are.

True Romance (1993)

True Romance (1993) Official Trailer # 1 - Christian Slater HD

Released just a year after Reservoir Dogs, True Romance was written by a young Quentin Tarantino, and it shows. The movie follows a movie-obsessed young man who starts an instantly serious relationship with the call girl hired to take him out. After he kills her pimp, the two of them travel across the country to sell off the cocaine they stole from him.

Featuring two excellent lead performances from Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette as well as a wonderful cast of supporting players like Christopher Walken, Dennis Hopper, Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer, and Gary Oldman, True Romance is equal parts funny and thrilling, and just as good as many of Tarantino’s directorial efforts.

You can watch True Romance on Amazon Prime Video.

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Richard Linklater is the king of the hangout movie, and Everybody Wants Some!! ranks among his best work. The film tells the story of a college freshman during his first week on campus before classes starts as he begins practicing with the baseball team and finds what might be a new love.

Featuring a star-making supporting turn from Hit Man‘s Glen Powell, the movie is low-key, funny, and surprisingly poignant about what it means to transition from one moment in your life to the next. Everybody Wants Some!! is not quite as good as Dazed and Confused, but very much in the same mold.

You can watch Everybody Wants Some!! on Amazon Prime Video.

Dark City (1998)

Featuring some incredible production design and amazing worldbuilding, Dark City follows a man who wakes up to discover that he is wanted for a series of brutal murders. The only issue is that he can’t remember whether he is guilty of the crimes or not.

As he begins to uncover the mystery of his own identity, he also learns more about a conspiracy that runs deep into the city he calls home. Dark City‘s atmosphere is among the chief reasons it’s worth watching, alongside utterly captivating central performances from Rufus Sewell and Jennifer Connelly. Roger Ebert named Dark City the best movie of 1998 and ,after watching it, you’ll understand why. It’s terrific, and is an exceptional entry in the sci-fi noir subgenre.

You can watch Dark City on Amazon Prime Video.