An interesting non-title fight is taking place this weekend. Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) takes on Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) in a heavyweight bout that’s likely to end in a stoppage. This is Ajagba’s first boxing match since he fought Zhan Kossobutskiy in August, a fight that ended with Kossobutskiy’s disqualification in the fourth round from repeated low blows. Goodall’s record shows that he likes to end matches early with headshots rather than low blows, so this match should be more interesting than the Kossobutskiy affair.

Efe Ajagba vs. Joe Goodall takes place at 11:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 4. It will be live streamed exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Ajagba vs. Goodall undercard

Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight

Brandon Moore vs. Robert Simms, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Henry Lebron vs. Willliam Foster III, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Watch Ajagba vs. Goodall live stream on ESPN+

This card is going to broadcast on ESPN+. ESPN+ has been live streaming boxing matches for a few years now, mostly in partnership with Top Rank Boxing. ESPN+ occasionally has PPV events, but a lot of boxing is streamed as a standard part of an ESPN+ subscription. Unfortunately there is no ESPN+ free trial, but there are a few ways to save money on a subscription. ESPN+ is $10 per month or $100 per year. You can also buy the Disney Bundle, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for $13 per month.

Watch Ajagba vs. Goodall from abroad with a VPN

If you’re somewhere in the world that doesn’t have access to ESPN+ live streams, you’ll just have to add one simple step to your watch plan: Buy one of the best VPNs for streaming. Once you have a subscription to one of the best VPNs, just connect to a server in the U.S. and start streaming. We recommend NordVPN because it’s easy to use, works every time, and it’s usually on sale. Right now, as part of early Black Friday VPN deals, you can get a two-year plan for the equivalent of $3 per month.

