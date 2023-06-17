 Skip to main content
Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo live stream: How to watch the boxing match

Noah McGraw
By
Showtime promotional poster showing Tim Tszyu and Carlos Ocampo.
(Premier Boxing Champions)

The story of this fight has written itself: Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) will defend his WBO Interim World Super Welterweight title with over 30 stitches in his right forearm. Tszyu was bitten by a dog at a family barbeque a few weeks ago, but insists he is good to go for this weekend’s fight. Tszyu fights in orthodox stance, so the forearm injury may affect his ability to guard his chin while jabbing.

Tszyu’s challenger is Carlos Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs). Ocampo’s two losses are to Errol Spence Jr and Sebastian Fundora — Spence knocked him out in the first round. There’s no shame in losing to those high-caliber fighters, but will Tszyu be another forgivable loss, or an unforgettable victory?

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo is Saturday, June 17, at 11:30 p.m. ET in Broadbeach, Australia. The main fight likely won’t start until 2:30 a.m. on the east coast (technically Sunday) because of the time difference between the U.S. and Australia. It is a Premier Boxing Champions event on Showtime. Here’s everything you need to know to watch it, potentially for free.

Tszyu vs Ocampo undercard:

  • Sam Goodman vs Ra’eese Aleem; super bantamweight
  • Justin Frost vs Hassan Hamdan; super lightweight
  • Hasely Hepi vs Troy Pilcher; heavyweight
  • Vegas Larfield vs Jhunrille Castino; super bantamweight
  • Rocky Ogeden vs Mark Schleibs; 126-pound catchweight
  • Liam Talivaa vs Isaac Liki; heavyweight

How to watch Tszyu vs Ocampo live stream on Showtime

The Showtime logo against a black background.

There’s great news for this fight — it can be free! If you’ve never had Showtime before, you can sign up for the Showtime free trial and watch Saturday’s boxing match on the house. After your seven-day free trial, the service costs $11 per month and gets you access to all of Showtime’s award winning shows, plus any future non-PPV boxing matches. You can also sign up for Showtime through Paramount+, which will increase its price and merge with Showtime by the end of this month. Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions have a contract together, so you’ll be signing up for a lot of great fights with this subscription.

How to watch Tszyu vs Ocampo live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Showtime isn’t available in every country. If you find yourself somewhere in the world that doesn’t have access, there is a simple solution. Just get a subscription to one of the best VPNs for streaming, then convince your internet you’re in the U.S. After that, just sign up for Showtime like you’re on U.S. soil. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. Right now it’s just $3.49 per month when you sign up for a full two-year plan.

