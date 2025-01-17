3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (January 17-19)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Hundreds of Beavers (2024) The Booksellers (2020) Battle Royale (2001)

In addition to being one of the biggest retail hubs in America, Amazon is also home to a pretty excellent streaming service. Prime Video is filled with movies that you may recognize, as well as a few that you may be curious about.

If you’re looking for something worth watching there, we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together this list of three underrated movies, all available on Prime Video, that you should watch this weekend. Whether you’re looking for a violent drama or a wacky comedy, this list should have something for you.

Hundreds of Beavers (2024)

Few titles describe their films better than Hundreds of Beavers, which is a wordless, Looney Tunes-style comedy about a drunk applejack salesman who finds himself stranded in the woods amongst hundreds, or perhaps even thousands, of beavers. The movie’s wacky sense of humor means that it gets funnier as it goes along, and you have to appreciate the commitment these outsider artists had to the bit they started with.

Hundreds of Beavers might be a little longer than it should be, but the movie is hilarious, and it’s the kind of movie that no Hollywood studio would ever dream of making.

The Booksellers (2020)

The Booksellers Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Indie

This 2020 documentary shines a light on the world of rare books in New York City, journeying across the Big Apple to visit a number of bookstores that house rare and ultra-expensive prints. What may sound incredibly dry on paper is actually fascinating in execution, in part because the documentary takes the time to understand why some people place so much value on these novels.

In an era when the written word feels more endangered than it has in a long time, The Booksellers is a vital reminder of all the ways that we should treasure books and appreciate the people who take care of them.

Battle Royale (2001)

If you loved The Hunger Games but wish it was bloodier and more Japanese, then Battle Royale should be perfect for you. The movie follows 42 ninth graders sent to a deserted island with explosive collars around their necks. Their goal is to be the last classmate standing, but if they break a rule, their collars will blow their heads off.

Battle Royale started out as a cult underground film but has only grown in esteem in the decades since its release. It’s bloody, wild, and ultimately a little heartbreaking. It definitely packs a bigger punch than the PG-13 Hunger Games saga it’s often compared to.

