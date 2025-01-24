3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (January 24-26)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rain Man (1988) After Hours (1985) Drinking Buddies (2013)

If you’ve ever navigated away from the shopping sections of Amazon and over to Prime Video, you may have noticed that Prime Video’s movie library is far bigger than you might expect. Amazon has done a good job combining its limited number of new releases with plenty of titles that predate the company’s existence.

If your browsing turns into an interest in watching one of these titles, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together a list of three that are the perfect way to spend a lazy weekend afternoon, no matter what kind of movie you’re looking for.

Rain Man (1988)

A movie that has developed a bad rep in some circles, Rain Man is definitely not a perfect movie. The film tells the story of a man who discovers that he has an autistic brother and decides to kidnap him from his mental institution to somehow get the inheritance he feels he is owed.

Although its depiction of autism is…questionable, Rain Man succeeds because of the intensity of Tom Cruise’s performance. Cruise, playing a self-justifying narcissist who slowly comes to love his brother, reminds everyone why he became a star in the first place.

You can watch Rain Man on Amazon Prime Video.

After Hours (1985)

It might be confusing to suggest that any Martin Scorsese movie is underrated, but After Hours is often considered one of his more trifling efforts, in part because of its premise. The film follows a man who has a quixotic and strange night in Manhattan as he tries to get back uptown after a chance encounter with a woman brings him downtown.

The movie is, in its own way, a tribute to the surreality of living in New York, recognizing that there are millions of different lives being led all on top of one another. It’s also one of the funniest movies Scorsese ever made, even if its sense of humor is a little dark.

You can watch After Hours on Amazon Prime Video.

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Joe Swanberg’s movies are always small-scale, light on plot, and sometimes entirely improvised. One of his best, though, is Drinking Buddies, which tells the story of two co-workers at a small brewery who share a mutual attraction, even though both are dating other people.

Olivia Wilde and Jake Johnson are both excellent as the film’s two central characters, but this romantic dramedy makes room for all four of its central quartet to come off like real people trying to navigate their romantic entanglements together. The movie is situational, funny, and well-observed, and its four central performances are the best reasons to check it out.

You can watch Drinking Buddies on Amazon Prime Video.