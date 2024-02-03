Watch Buatsi vs Azeez: How to live stream the boxing match

When two friends become opponents in the ring, we’re guaranteed to see some sparks. That’s what’s happening this weekend when Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez hop in the ring and duke it out for some regional European titles. This match has been hyped up for a long time in England. Buatsi (17-0, 13 KOs) and Azeez (20-0, 13 KOs) have been sparring partners for years, so they know each other’s styles well. But all the sparring sessions have just been warm ups. This weekend, someone’s undefeated record has to go.

The full card starts at 2:00 p.m. ET today, February 3, and the only way to watch it in the U.S. is on Peacock. Keep reading for everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Buatsi vs Azeez undercard

Adam Azim vs Enock Poulsen, 12 rounds, for Azim’s EBU European Super Lightweight Title

Caroline Dubois vs Miranda Reyes, 10×2 rounds, for Dubois’ IBO Women’s World Lightweight Title

Ben Whittaker vs Khalid Graidia, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Francesca Hennessy vs Laura Belen Valdebenito, 6×2 rounds, women’s bantamweight

Jeamie Tshikeva vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Watch Buatsi vs Azeez live stream on Peacock

Peacock recently teamed up with the English boxing promoter Boxxer, and will now broadcast all of their fight cards in the U.S. This is good news for fight fans who have been jumping through hoops to watch Sky Sports broadcasts in the U.S. This is not a PPV event, so all you need is a standard Peacock subscription. Plans start at $6 per month. If you’re a student, you can have that price dropped to just $2 per month. Unfortunately there is no Peacock free trial or free tier anymore.

Watch Buatsi vs Azeez live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re in the U.K., this match is only available on Sky Sports. If you’re anywhere else in the world, streaming it might be difficult. Thankfully you can use one of the best VPNs to convince your computer you’re in the U.S. and stream it through Peacock. We recommend NordVPN, as it’s efficient, simple, and currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

