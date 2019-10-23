Tesla

Tesla is undisputedly the company responsible for electric cars currently being a credible alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. Without the Silicon-valley EV maker and its market-defining products, it is likely that electric cars would still be a sideshow in the car world. Tesla isn’t done, either. They are constantly tweaking their existing models, teasing new cars, and flying roadsters into space. You can stay up to date with all the latest Tesla news and reviews right now in this handy collection of all our coverage.

Related topics: Tesla Model S | Tesla Model 3 | Car News | Car Reviews

Digital Trends Live: Libra testimony wrap-up, Tesla makes a profit, and more

episode 241 assets newatlas com

Tesla surprises both the fans and the haters by posting a profit in Q3

In the first half of 2019, Tesla lost 1.1 billion dollars, but in the third quarter of this year they turned their fortunes around by posting a $143 million dollar profit. This was a surprise to even bullish backers of the EV company, and could mark the beginning of profitability for the company. This news […]

New research could help Tesla’s EV batteries last for a million miles

By Emily Price
Tesla Charging

Tesla V10.0 adds Netflix, Spotify, more games, and a cool Smart Summon feature

By Ronan Glon, Emily Price
tesla v10 update preview video netflix youtube caraoke cuphead release date smart summon

Tesla sends a Model S to the ‘Ring to try beating Porsche (Update!)

By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model S

Tesla’s Elon Musk praises Daimler for joining the EV revolution

By Allison Matyus
Elon Musk

Owners of older Teslas claim the vehicles have been breaking down

For the last six months, some older Tesla vehicles have reportedly been having issues with the center console display going dark and being unresponsive.
By John Elkin
tesla model 3

Tesla offers peek inside the Crash Lab that helped it win a safety award

By Trevor Mogg
tesla offers peek inside the crash lab that helped it win a safety award

The best cars for the snow

By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best cars for the snow volvo v90 header

Clever technology helps keep EVs juiced up during widespread California blackout

By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red

Tesla wants to reinvent comfort with liquid heating and cooling

By John Elkin
Tesla Model 3

Tesla will show its creative side to comply with looming EV noise regulations

By Ronan Glon
tesla model 3 vs y rear

Tesla’s Smart Summon catches the attention of safety regulators

By Ronan Glon
novitec announces suspension tweaks and body kit for tesla model 3 2
Tesla Model 3

Model 3 is the first Tesla electric car to win an IIHS safety award

The Tesla Model 3 was named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+, making it the first Tesla to earn an IIHS safety award.
By Stephen Edelstein
tesla model 3 named iihs top safety pick crash test

Tesla Model 3 is the world’s most-searched-for electric car, survey says

The Tesla Model 3 is the most-searched-for electric car in the world, according to a survey of Google search data. The Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S were far behind the Model 3 in second and third place, respectively.
By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 Red

Tesla’s Model 3 qualifies for owner tax incentives in Canada

Tesla cut the price and limited the range of the Canadian Model 3 Standard Range version so buyers will qualify for a rebate, but can only drive 93 miles per charge. Because of the price cut, however, other buyers get the rebate.
By Bruce Brown
Tesla Model 3 Red

Entry-level Tesla Model 3 now available only as a special order model

Tesla has deleted the entry-level, $35,000 Model 3 from its online store. The version remains available but buyers need to place a special order by calling the company or visiting one of its stores.
By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model S

Tesla is working on an even more insane performance version of the Model S

Tesla already has Ludicrous mode, so what could be more insane than that. The answer is Plaid. That's what Tesla is calling a new performance upgrade for the Model S.
By Stephen Edelstein
2016 Tesla Model S P100D

Mod turns Tesla Model S into surveillance bot that tracks faces, license plates

Security researcher Truman Kain debuted the Surveillance Detection Scout at the Defcon hacking conference. The mod for the Tesla Model S can send out alerts if someone keeps appearing on the car's built-in cameras.
By Aaron Mamiit
tesla 1000 km model s stranded

Tesla drops cheapest Model S and Model X versions in latest lineup reshuffle

Tesla dropped entry-level Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X in yet another model shake-up. That leaves just the Long Range and Performance versions of the luxury electric cars.
By Stephen Edelstein
2016 Tesla Model S P100D

Tesla Model S and Model X charge faster and go farther with the same battery

An all-new drivetrain for the Tesla Model S and X enables the EVs to travel farther per charge than the previous design. Tesla Model S Long Range sedans have a 370-mile range and Model X Long Range SUVs can travel 325 miles per EPA cycle.
By Bruce Brown
tesla increases model s and x range
Elon Musk

Elon Musk sends first tweet via SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites

SpaceX offered some tidbits about plans for its Starlink internet satellites this week, while at the same time Elon Musk took the system for a test run by using it to post a couple of tweets.
By Trevor Mogg
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

Elon Musk shares a new look at the SpaceX rocket he wants to send to Mars

Elon Musk tweeted an update on how SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype is coming along on Tuesday, September 18. The stainless steel rocket that peaks through the photo is currently under construction at SpaceX facilities in Texas and Florida. 
By Allison Matyus

Elon Musk says SpaceX is getting ready to fly its Starship into orbit

SpaceX is getting ready to launch its orbital Starship rocket, pending approval from the FCC, CEO Elon Musk says
By Allison Matyus

Elon Musk says computers will eventually surpass us in every single way

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that computers are getting smarter, so much so that could quickly surpass human intelligence.
By Emily Price

Tesla launches car insurance for its customers, promising 30% cheaper rates

Elon Musk's Tesla is getting into the insurance business: the company just launched Tesla Insurance to customers in California. 
By Allison Matyus

Watch SpaceX’s levitating Starhopper rocket stick the landing in latest test

By Mathew Katz
spacex starhopper starship successful test hop crop 800x533
More Tesla

Semi trailer carrying five Teslas and one Subaru mysteriously goes up in flames

By Ronan Glon
truck carrying five tesla evs and one subaru catches fire on i 80 nv elko

Tesla Model S police car almost runs out of electricity during high-speed chase

By Ronan Glon
Fremont Police Tesla S

Watch this Tesla Model S set a lap record at Laguna Seca Raceway

By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Model S red

Tesla fixes potentially fiery problem with an over-the-air software update

By Ronan Glon
Tesla fire China

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tesla Special Edition turns out to be a beautiful dream

By Mark Jansen
note 9 s pen

Study finds motorists overestimate Autopilot’s capabilities; Tesla disagrees

By Ronan Glon
tesla autopilot black box model s oped

Here’s what’s happening if you see someone steering a Tesla while it’s in park

By Trevor Mogg
tesla has a new way to keep you entertained while charge your car racing game

Tesla hasn’t made a pickup, so YouTuber Simone Giertz made one out of a Model 3

By Allison Matyus
Tesla Model 3

It’s not easy being green. Why EVs have a long road to replace gas vehicles

By Ed Oswald
electric vehicles pros and cons car plugin getty feat

Tesla screens may support YouTube with next software update

By Adam Kaslikowski
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen

Digital Trends Live: Apple WWDC lead-up, Tesla pickup, and more

By Todd Werkhoven
episode 143 paojfx6qovo3hiwe6yy1

Tesla owners will soon be able to play Cuphead while parked

By Aaron Mamiit
cuphead coming to tesla electric vehicles

Tesla is now doomed. Here’s how its EV dream will soon come crashing down

By Adam Kaslikowski
tesla is dying and this how it will end fire at dealership in uk

Tesla to cap charging at busy Supercharging stations at 80%

By Georgina Torbet
tesla owners complain of overcrowded supercharger stations elon musk will take action against inconsiderate users mem 2

Don’t trust Tesla’s new autonomous lane-changing feature, Consumer Reports warns

By Ed Oswald
the current state of autonomous vehicles tesla autopilot

Insiders claim the Tesla Model S nearly became the long-rumored Apple car

By Ronan Glon
tesla model s

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model Y front

Tesla’s recent Model S fires prompt the company to update its battery software

By Trevor Mogg
Tesla fire China
123456789102030
Next