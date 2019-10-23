Tesla is undisputedly the company responsible for electric cars currently being a credible alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. Without the Silicon-valley EV maker and its market-defining products, it is likely that electric cars would still be a sideshow in the car world. Tesla isn’t done, either. They are constantly tweaking their existing models, teasing new cars, and flying roadsters into space. You can stay up to date with all the latest Tesla news and reviews right now in this handy collection of all our coverage.

Related topics: Tesla Model S | Tesla Model 3 | Car News | Car Reviews