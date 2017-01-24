Could Google I/O 2017 tickets be mysterious competition’s grand prize?

Why it matters to you Google I/O is one of the biggest events in the tech industry for the year -- and if you're an Android user, it could be where you'll see the next generation of Android.

Let the Google I/O 2017 rumors begin! Google’s Developers Twitter account has tweeted out a mysterious message that suggests developers might have a shot at winning something big. We don’t know exactly what yet, but the accompanying hashtag, #SaveTheDate, suggests it could have something to do with Google I/O 2017.

“Around the world, from here to there, to the most clever minds, the secret will share,” says the cryptic message in the tweet. Supporting the speculation that the tweet has to do with Google I/O, Google has updated its I/O website for I/O 2017, but the website currently only says “check back soon for more details.”

This isn’t totally uncharacteristic for Google — the company often sends out programming challenges and quizzes to give developers a chance to win tickets to Google I/O and other prizes. If you’re a developer and want to have a crack at the puzzle yourself, you can head to savethedate.foo, where you’ll need to enter the answers to the puzzle. There are five puzzles in total, and according to Google, each puzzle is more difficult than the last.

We have heard news about Google I/O 2017 in the past — namely that Google will return to the Moscone Center in San Francisco for the event, according to TechCrunch. For Google I/O 2016, Google brought the event to the much larger Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, which seated a hefty 7,000 developers. The Moscone Center only has a 6,075 seat capacity, meaning fewer developers will be able to attend the event in person.

It would make sense if Google began prepping for the May event now — Google I/O 2016 was officially announced in January 2016, with more details following in March. Since it’s now late January, we can expect to hear more details about Google I/O 2017 in the near future.