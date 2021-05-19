Back to Menu
3D Printer Reviews
Best 3D Printers
The best 3D printers for 2021
By
Ed Oswald
The best 3D printers under $500
By
James Lynch
The best 3D printers under $1,000
Emerging Tech
Don’t print with crappy plastic. Here’s the best 3D-printing filament you can buy
Emerging Tech
3Doodler Create+ Leather Edition Review: Magic pen
Emerging Tech
Latest 3D Printer Reviews
MatterHackers Pulse XE review
3D printers can print an absolutely massive range of materials these days -- but not all printers can handle tough stuff like nylon and polycarbonate. For that, you’ll need something like the Matterhackers Pulse XE.
By
James Lynch
Anycubic Photon 3D printer review
Never mind the fact that the Anycubic Photon 3D printer only costs 500 bucks. In terms of sheer print quality, this printer is on the same level as machines that cost six times as much.
By
Drew Prindle
Monoprice Maker Select Mini V2 review
After running Monoprice’s new-and-improved Maker Select Mini 3D printer through its paces for a few weeks, we’re big fans. It’s a baffling how a printer this cheap can be this good.
By
Patrick Daniels
Sparkmaker review
Sparkmaker’s low price and high resolution are certainly enticing, but you should steer clear of this printer unless you’re prepared to do some tinkering
By
Patrick Daniels
Zortrax M300 review
Despite its sturdy frame and high-end components, the Zortrax M300 is ultimately held back by a myriad of small design flaws and seemingly incomplete software.
By
Patrick Daniels
Robo C2 review
After finding success with its flagship R1 printer, Robo went back to the drawing board to make the C2 – a smarter, more user-friendly machine.
By
Ed Oswald
3Doodler 2.0 review
What 3Doodler lacks in precision and practicality, it makes up for with a low learning curve and a ridiculously high fun factor.
By
Drew Prindle
3D Systems Cube 3D Printer review
The Cube 3 is scores big points for great design and useful features, but the machine’s poor reliability and frustrating software make it a pain to use sometimes.
By
Drew Prindle
Ultimaker 2 review
The Ultimaker 2 boasts some of the best print speeds, resolution, and durability in the business, even compared to competitors like MakerBot.
By
Drew Prindle
Formlabs Form 1+ SLA 3D Printer review
The form 1+ brings high quality stereolithographic printing to the masses, but can’t match the convenience of low price of traditional FDM machines.
By
Drew Prindle
More 3D Printer Reviews
Monoprice Delta Pro review
Formlabs Form 2 review (updated for 2018)
Monoprice Maker Select Plus Review
Monoprice Mini Delta review
Unrivaled and unaffordable, Ultimaker 3 is the Bentley of 3D printers
NewMatter MOD-t review
M3D Micro 3D printer review
MakerBot Replicator (5th Gen) review
Pirate3D Buccaneer review
1
2
