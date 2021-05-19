3D Printer Reviews

By Ed Oswald
M3D Micro 3D printer

The best 3D printers under $500

By James Lynch
The best 3D printers under $1,000

Best 3d printing filament makers

Don’t print with crappy plastic. Here’s the best 3D-printing filament you can buy

3Doodler Create+ Leather Edition front view

3Doodler Create+ Leather Edition Review: Magic pen

MatterHackers Pulse XE review

3D printers can print an absolutely massive range of materials these days -- but not all printers can handle tough stuff like nylon and polycarbonate. For that, you’ll need something like the Matterhackers Pulse XE.
By James Lynch
Anycubic Photon 3D printer review

Never mind the fact that the Anycubic Photon 3D printer only costs 500 bucks. In terms of sheer print quality, this printer is on the same level as machines that cost six times as much.
By Drew Prindle
Monoprice Maker Select Mini V2 review

After running Monoprice’s new-and-improved Maker Select Mini 3D printer through its paces for a few weeks, we’re big fans. It’s a baffling how a printer this cheap can be this good.
By Patrick Daniels
Sparkmaker review

Sparkmaker’s low price and high resolution are certainly enticing, but you should steer clear of this printer unless you’re prepared to do some tinkering
By Patrick Daniels
Zortrax M300 review

Despite its sturdy frame and high-end components, the Zortrax M300 is ultimately held back by a myriad of small design flaws and seemingly incomplete software.
By Patrick Daniels
Robo C2 review

After finding success with its flagship R1 printer, Robo went back to the drawing board to make the C2 – a smarter, more user-friendly machine.
By Ed Oswald
3Doodler 2.0 review

What 3Doodler lacks in precision and practicality, it makes up for with a low learning curve and a ridiculously high fun factor.
By Drew Prindle
3D Systems Cube 3D Printer review

The Cube 3 is scores big points for great design and useful features, but the machine’s poor reliability and frustrating software make it a pain to use sometimes.
By Drew Prindle
Ultimaker 2 review

The Ultimaker 2 boasts some of the best print speeds, resolution, and durability in the business, even compared to competitors like MakerBot.
By Drew Prindle
Formlabs Form 1+ SLA 3D Printer review

The form 1+ brings high quality stereolithographic printing to the masses, but can’t match the convenience of low price of traditional FDM machines.
By Drew Prindle
