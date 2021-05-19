Car Accessory Reviews

Vocal assistants have become an integral part of our lives and have now found their way into our cars. The Roav VIVA Pro looks to seamlessly integrate Alexa into your car charger and we've decided to ask it a few questions.
Instead of relying on an old-fashioned mirror, it may be time to step up to a parking sensor. We test the latest FenSens Smart Wireless Parking Sensor to see if this device, with your smartphone, can replicate the latest OEM system.
What can 360° video do for your car? In the case of the new Waylens Secure360 dash camera, it watches for intruders and attempts to provide a complete picture of both the interior and exterior of your ride.
If you're looking for a security system that goes beyond an annoying alarm, then the Owl may be the solution to watch your car on and off the road. But is it worth the cost compared to other vehicle tracking products?
With all of the technology in our world, we have yet to find a good way to secure our vehicles and the important cargo that they transport. Thankfully, Raven is here to keep watch and allow us to stay connected from afar.
The Escort Max 360c radar detector adds a new Wi-Fi feature to download the latest updates and connect to crowd-sourced alerts via your connected car. Is this enough of an improvement over the standard Max 360 to warrant the cost?