When it comes to fast, powerful, and reliable laptops, one of the best names in the business has been and probably always will be Apple. Over the last several years, the company has put out some amazing portable computers, complete with arresting picture and sound quality, lightning-fast performance, and plenty of storage for important docs, photos, videos, and other content. And now that we’re hanging around in Back to School Land, we’re pleased to watch the sales start rolling in for some of Apple’s best tech.

As a matter of fact, Best Buy is in the throes of a major Apple sales event as we speak, and two of the best markdowns are on Apple laptops. For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with Apple M2 for only $800 (normally priced at $1,000), and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M3 Pro for $2,000 (normally priced at $2,500).

13.6-inch MacBook Air with Apple M2 — $800, was $1,000

It’s getting harder and harder to pick between a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and mostly because they’re pretty neck and neck for performance. Of course, this version of the popular Air model uses Apple’s slightly older M2 base chip, as opposed to the 2024 M3 CPU you’ll find on current-year MacBooks. Don’t let that deter you though, as the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with Apple M2 is all about exceptional multitasking. On top of 256GB of internal storage, a 1080p FaceTime cam, and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, the M2 MacBook Air also supports Apple’s Touch ID function!

16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M3 Pro — $2,000, was $2,500

When you need as much Apple-flavored laptop power that money can buy, one should look at MacBooks with the M3 Max. If that’s too expensive, perhaps consider the model we’re here to dish about: the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M3 Pro. With its 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, this monster of a machine will handle whatever desktop apps, web pages, and PC gaming you plan on throwing its way. It also lasts for up to 22 hours on a full charge, and delivers bright and colorful picture quality under most lighting conditions.

It’s hard to say how long these Best Buy deals are going to last, so it’s best to take advantage of both offers sooner rather than later. Save $200 when you purchase the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with Apple M2 and $500 when you buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M3 Pro. We also have a big list of MacBook deals for you to peruse!