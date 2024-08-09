 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy is having a huge MacBook sale this weekend — save $500

When it comes to fast, powerful, and reliable laptops, one of the best names in the business has been and probably always will be Apple. Over the last several years, the company has put out some amazing portable computers, complete with arresting picture and sound quality, lightning-fast performance, and plenty of storage for important docs, photos, videos, and other content. And now that we’re hanging around in Back to School Land, we’re pleased to watch the sales start rolling in for some of Apple’s best tech.

As a matter of fact, Best Buy is in the throes of a major Apple sales event as we speak, and two of the best markdowns are on Apple laptops. For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with Apple M2 for only $800 (normally priced at $1,000), and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M3 Pro for $2,000 (normally priced at $2,500).

13.6-inch MacBook Air with Apple M2 — $800, was $1,000

The screen of the MacBook Air on a table.
Digital Trends

It’s getting harder and harder to pick between a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and mostly because they’re pretty neck and neck for performance. Of course, this version of the popular Air model uses Apple’s slightly older M2 base chip, as opposed to the 2024 M3 CPU you’ll find on current-year MacBooks. Don’t let that deter you though, as the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with Apple M2 is all about exceptional multitasking. On top of 256GB of internal storage, a 1080p FaceTime cam, and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, the M2 MacBook Air also supports Apple’s Touch ID function! 

16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M3 Pro — $2,000, was $2,500

Apple MacBook Pro 16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

When you need as much Apple-flavored laptop power that money can buy, one should look at MacBooks with the M3 Max. If that’s too expensive, perhaps consider the model we’re here to dish about: the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M3 Pro. With its 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, this monster of a machine will handle whatever desktop apps, web pages, and PC gaming you plan on throwing its way. It also lasts for up to 22 hours on a full charge, and delivers bright and colorful picture quality under most lighting conditions. 

It’s hard to say how long these Best Buy deals are going to last, so it’s best to take advantage of both offers sooner rather than later. Save $200 when you purchase the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with Apple M2 and $500 when you buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M3 Pro. We also have a big list of MacBook deals for you to peruse!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Buy Back to School Sale — Laptops, tablets, TVs, more on sale
Best Buy building and logo.

If you're getting ready to return to a classroom (or have someone in your family that is) then you already know it is 'Back to School' season. While its a frustrating sign that summer is ending, it is also a great time to pick up some wonderful deals. Best Buy, for example, is having wonderful offers on laptops, tablets, small TVs and mini fridges for your dorm, and even Apple products to start Fall '24 off right. Tap the button below if you want to enter Best Buy's Back to School portal directly (it's oddly hard to find from the main site) or keep reading to find some of our top picks in the sale.

Dell Inspiron 15 Touch Screen Laptop — $480, was $630

Read more
Walmart is selling refurbished MacBooks for under $150
A MacBook Air on a white background.

Even with the discounts from MacBook deals, Apple's laptops are expensive. However, if you're just after their timeless designs and you don't mind going for older models that aren't brand new, you can get one for less than $150! Here are a couple of refurbished MacBook deals from Walmart that you should check out if you're interested: the Apple MacBook Air 2015 for only $135, down $20 from its usual price of $155, and the Apple MacBook Pro 2012  for just $140, for $35 in savings on its regular price of $175. You're going to have to manage your expectations considering the low prices of these MacBooks though -- there may be some signs of wear and tear, which shouldn't be a surprise considering their age, but at the very least, these devices are tested for a guarantee that you'll receive them in working condition.
Apple MacBook Air 2015 -- $135, was $155

Apple MacBook Pro 2012 -- $140, was $175

Read more
Best Buy is having a huge open-box sale — here’s what’s worth buying
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

Now that Amazon Prime Day deals are behind us, you might be thinking that all the great prices have vanished. Fortunately that’s not the case, as retailers like Best Buy are still offering some terrific sales on new and used items. Speaking of which: Have you ever considered buying an open-box product? Because if you have, we’d like to direct you to a major open-box blowout that Best Buy is having. 

In most cases, an open-box device is an item that was bought and returned within Best Buy’s 14-day return window. Maybe the TV was too big for the customer’s living room. Perhaps they needed a laptop with a stronger processor. Whatever the case may be, open-box items are resold with significant discounts. Sometimes an accessory or two might be missing, but Best Buy should indicate this in the product listing. 

Read more