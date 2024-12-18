 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best work-from-home laptops is $120 off at Dell

By
Good Deal The Dell Inspiron 15 on a white background.
Dell

Dell laptop deals love to tempt us all year round, and today we’re seeing a great option to help prepare you for the new year. Today, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 for $330 instead of $450. We consider it to be one of the best laptops around for anyone working from home and keeping costs down. Read on and we’ll take you through what it has to offer, but remember, that $120 discount won’t stick around forever.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

Check out our extensive guide to the best laptops for working from home and you’ll see the Dell Inspiron 15 riding high up top. The range is well priced while offering just the hardware you need for a great experience when working. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU as well as 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Basic stuff, sure, but the design of the laptop is built to last and very robust for the price.

A bigger highlight is a reminder of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands: its high quality display. It has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 250 nits of brightness. While that won’t look so good in bright conditions, it’s otherwise a great screen for the price and we really appreciate the high refresh rate to enjoy smooth browsing.

Related

This isn’t one of the best laptops for high performance, but the Dell Inspiron 15 is a good all-rounder for anyone seeking a robust business laptop. It has a built-in HD webcam which is useful, roomy keycaps, a numeric keypad, a neat lift hinge for more comfortable typing, and thermals which adapt to how you’re working, such as if you’re at your desk or working on your lap. It all comes together to be pretty appealing, with the last highlight being the ability to charge up to 80% in just 60 minutes.

Usually $450, the Dell Inspiron 15 is down to a super affordable $330 right now at Dell. The $120 price cut makes now the ideal time to buy, especially if you’re looking ahead to working on the move in 2025. Buy it now so you don’t miss out on the sweet discount.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Quick! This RTX 4080-powered gaming laptop is under $2,000
A Lenovo Legion Pro 7i at a side angle.

For one of the best gaming laptop deals around -- and one I’m personally tempted by -- check out what Walmart has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i for just $2,000. It normally costs $2,650 thanks to its high-end hardware, but right now you can save $650 and score a gaming laptop that will last you a long time to come. One of the best laptop deals around, let’s take a look at why you’ll love it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i
Lenovo is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there and one that I have used extensively in the past. Its Legion range is the one to check out for gaming, and it’s always consistently great. With this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, you get a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, so you’re in great hands for some high-end gaming.

Read more
This 17-inch LG laptop is $700 off, but you need to hurry
LG Gram 17 2021 laptop

If you want your next laptop to have a relatively big screen, you should check out Best Buy's offer for the LG Gram 17. From its original price of $1,800, it's down to a more reasonable $1,100 following a $700 discount. There's no telling how much time remains before this bargain ends though, so if you want to get this device for a much lower price than usual, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase. As with most laptop deals, any delay may cause you to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 17 laptop
If you like working on a large display, you should heavily consider going for the LG Gram 17. The laptop is equipped with a 17-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Full HD resolution, so you'll clearly see all the details of your projects. It's also great for watching streaming shows and browsing social media whenever you're taking a break because of its vivid colors. Despite a display that's larger than most of its peers, the LG Gram 17 maintains portability, as it's exceptionally light and it offers a long battery life, while promising durability as it meets military-grade standards.

Read more
Get a Copilot+ laptop for under $1,000 with this Best Buy deal
Acer Swift 14 AI front view showing display and keyboard.

Microsoft's Copilot is an amazing AI assistant, and Copilot+ PCs and laptops are designed to take advantage of the technology. The Acer Swift 14 AI is an excellent example, and it's available from Best Buy with a huge $400 discount that slashes its price from $1,200 to only $800. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, but if you want to make sure that you buy this powerful machine for less than $1,000, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Acer Swift 14 AI
The Acer Swift 14 AI is a Copilot+ laptop that's made by one of the best laptop brands, so you can be sure you're getting a high-quality device. With Microsoft's Copilot running on the laptop itself, you'll receive faster response times from the AI with enhanced security, for tasks such as finding documents and web pages using Recall, generating and editing images, and translating between languages in real-time. The Acer Swift 14 AI can handle these functions because it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Adreno Graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

Read more