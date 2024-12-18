One of the best work-from-home laptops is $120 off at Dell

Dell laptop deals love to tempt us all year round, and today we’re seeing a great option to help prepare you for the new year. Today, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 for $330 instead of $450. We consider it to be one of the best laptops around for anyone working from home and keeping costs down. Read on and we’ll take you through what it has to offer, but remember, that $120 discount won’t stick around forever.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

Check out our extensive guide to the best laptops for working from home and you’ll see the Dell Inspiron 15 riding high up top. The range is well priced while offering just the hardware you need for a great experience when working. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU as well as 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Basic stuff, sure, but the design of the laptop is built to last and very robust for the price.

A bigger highlight is a reminder of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands: its high quality display. It has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 250 nits of brightness. While that won’t look so good in bright conditions, it’s otherwise a great screen for the price and we really appreciate the high refresh rate to enjoy smooth browsing.

This isn’t one of the best laptops for high performance, but the Dell Inspiron 15 is a good all-rounder for anyone seeking a robust business laptop. It has a built-in HD webcam which is useful, roomy keycaps, a numeric keypad, a neat lift hinge for more comfortable typing, and thermals which adapt to how you’re working, such as if you’re at your desk or working on your lap. It all comes together to be pretty appealing, with the last highlight being the ability to charge up to 80% in just 60 minutes.

Usually $450, the Dell Inspiron 15 is down to a super affordable $330 right now at Dell. The $120 price cut makes now the ideal time to buy, especially if you’re looking ahead to working on the move in 2025. Buy it now so you don’t miss out on the sweet discount.