Walmart is selling this HP student laptop for $200 in its huge sale

The back-to-school season kicks off in just a few weeks, but student laptop deals are already starting to spring up everywhere we look. In fact, we’d like to take a moment to call attention to a promotion you don’t want to miss! For a limited time, when you purchase the HP 15.6-inch Intel N200 Laptop, you’ll save $60 off its normal selling price. This means you’ll be able to take home this budget-friendly PC for just $200 during the massive Walmart Deals Sale.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch N200 Laptop

We won’t beat around the bush: The Intel N200 is an entry-level CPU. If you have big video-editing plans, or are shopping for a laptop that can handle PC gaming, you’ll want to look elsewhere. But if you’re a college student that needs a solid PC for note-taking and web browsing, you’ve clicked the right link!

That N200 CPU is backed by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The latter should be plenty of bytes for word documents and a decent collection of photos and videos; though you could always have a gander at some of the best external hard drive deals we found this week if you need extra storage. Weighing only 5.5 pounds, the N200 is designed for portability and quick connectivity. Whether you need to hook up a wireless mouse/keyboard combo, a USB flash drive, or a pair of headphones, this HP laptop has got you covered. Ports include HDMI, USB-C, two USB-A, and a 3.5mm auxiliary.

One of our favorite things about this laptop is how long the battery lasts. On a full charge, you can expect up to 11.5 hours of screen time. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support are here too, along with a built-in HP True Vision HD camera with noise-canceling mics. HP laptop deals tend to have some extras thrown in too, and this one is no exception: When you purchase the 15.6-inch N200 model, you’ll get a full year of Microsoft 365 for free!

As mentioned, this isn’t the laptop to buy if you need a ton of processing power and amazing graphical performance. But it’s a terrific sale on an already-inexpensive HP laptop, and no one ever argued saving $60 on a new computer, right? Purchase the HP 15.6-inch N200 Laptop for just $200 through Walmart while this promo lasts. And on your way out, be sure to check out some of the other laptop deals we found this week!