 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart is selling this HP student laptop for $200 in its huge sale

By
A woman using the HP 15.6-inch N200 Laptop.
HP / Walmart

The back-to-school season kicks off in just a few weeks, but student laptop deals are already starting to spring up everywhere we look. In fact, we’d like to take a moment to call attention to a promotion you don’t want to miss! For a limited time, when you purchase the HP 15.6-inch Intel N200 Laptop, you’ll save $60 off its normal selling price. This means you’ll be able to take home this budget-friendly PC for just $200 during the massive Walmart Deals Sale.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch N200 Laptop

We won’t beat around the bush: The Intel N200 is an entry-level CPU. If you have big video-editing plans, or are shopping for a laptop that can handle PC gaming, you’ll want to look elsewhere. But if you’re a college student that needs a solid PC for note-taking and web browsing, you’ve clicked the right link!

That N200 CPU is backed by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The latter should be plenty of bytes for word documents and a decent collection of photos and videos; though you could always have a gander at some of the best external hard drive deals we found this week if you need extra storage. Weighing only 5.5 pounds, the N200 is designed for portability and quick connectivity. Whether you need to hook up a wireless mouse/keyboard combo, a USB flash drive, or a pair of headphones, this HP laptop has got you covered. Ports include HDMI, USB-C, two USB-A, and a 3.5mm auxiliary.

One of our favorite things about this laptop is how long the battery lasts. On a full charge, you can expect up to 11.5 hours of screen time. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support are here too, along with a built-in HP True Vision HD camera with noise-canceling mics. HP laptop deals tend to have some extras thrown in too, and this one is no exception: When you purchase the 15.6-inch N200 model, you’ll get a full year of Microsoft 365 for free!

As mentioned, this isn’t the laptop to buy if you need a ton of processing power and amazing graphical performance. But it’s a terrific sale on an already-inexpensive HP laptop, and no one ever argued saving $60 on a new computer, right? Purchase the HP 15.6-inch N200 Laptop for just $200 through Walmart while this promo lasts. And on your way out, be sure to check out some of the other laptop deals we found this week!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This HP laptop is discounted to $279 from $519 at Walmart
The HP 14-inch laptop on a small desk with some headphones.

We’re always excited to learn about new HP laptop deals, and this dollar-saving offer from Walmart is one we couldn’t pass up. It’s hard to say how long this deal will last, but while it’s still live, you’ll be able to take home the HP Laptop 14 with Intel Core i3 for just $280. Normally priced at $520, you’ll be saving yourself $240, and will own a solid PC for years to come.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14 
One of the most important parts of any computer is what’s running the show under the hood. In the case of the HP Laptop 14, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 CPU with integrated Intel UHD Graphics. There’s also 16GB of RAM to work with and up to 256GB of internal storage. From busy students to workplace professional in need of a reliable PC, the HP Laptop 14 is engineered to deliver strong, reliable performance across the board.

Read more
This great student laptop from HP is 45% off for a limited time
The HP Pavilion 15t-eg300 laptop against a white background.

We love HP laptop deals, and we're extra excited about how good this particular sale is. This is an HP exclusive for the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t with Intel Core i7-1355U. If you buy today, it can be yours for just $550, a $450 discount on its regular retail price of $1,000. Sleek and portable, this is an ideal back-to-school PC, but it’s also great for those of us in need of a fast and reliable machine for the office. After all, one must stay ahead of the curve when it comes to everyday tech.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion laptop
Let’s get started with the core components. We mentioned this Pavilion model is powered by an Intel Core i7-1355U, but we didn’t talk about the CPU’s fundamentals. Equipped with 10 cores and 12 threads, and delivering speeds up to 5.0GHz, the Pavilion isn’t your run of the mill midrange laptop. In fact, that Intel chip has integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, along with 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Whether you plan on using it in the classroom, or need a laptop that can efficiently handle your video editing workflow, the HP Pavilion has you covered.

Read more
This Dell G15 gaming laptop is normally $1,050 — today it’s $750
Dell G15 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

It seems that more and more video games are getting PC releases these days, and we’re all about that! But when you’re buying a laptop with the intention of using it exclusively for MMORPGs and other graphically demanding genres, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting a machine that’s built to perform for at least the next several years. Fortunately, Dell laptop deals tend to be a great way to save some cash while investing in a powerful gaming setup.

Right now, you can purchase the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for just $750. That’s $300 off its normal price, and this is no lackluster laptop folks.

Read more