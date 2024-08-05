 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad deal cuts the price by 68% — save $1,370

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD on a white background.
If you’re having trouble deciding between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next device purchase, you can solve your problem by going for a 2-in-1 laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3. It’s an extremely tempting purchase right now because it’s available from Lenovo with a 68% discount that slashes its price to only $639 from $2,009 originally. That’s massive savings of $1,370 for a dependable and versatile machine, so we expect the stocks that are up for sale to run out quickly. Complete your purchase now if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 2-in-1 laptop

Our laptop buying guide defines 2-in-1 laptops as devices that combine the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. You can enjoy this versatility with the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3, which can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen all the way back below its keyboard on its 360-degree hinges.

The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 doesn’t sacrifice performance to offer this versatility. Inside it are the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5875U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, with 16GB of RAM, enough for top-tier machines according to our guide on how much RAM you need. With these specifications, the device will be able to handle all of your usual tasks for work or school with ease. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with Windows 11 Pro, which grants access to the more advanced features of the popular operating system, and a 256GB SSD for ample storage space for your files.

While there’s no shortage of 2-in-1 laptop deals out there, Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 is among the top bargains that you can shop right now. From its sticker price of $2,009, it’s all the way down to just $639 following a $1,370 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining until this chance to buy the device at 68% off ends, so if you want to get it for less than half-price, we highly recommended proceeding with your transaction to secure your own Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 2-in-1 laptop immediately.

