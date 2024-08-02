This UltraGear gaming monitor is down to $150 with this Walmart deal

You won’t be able to enjoy the wonders of modern PC gaming if you’re still using a basic screen. If you need an upgrade but you don’t have much cash to spare, we highly recommend going for the 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $169, but a $19 discount from Walmart makes it even cheaper at just $150. It’s the perfect display for thrifty gamers, but you’re going to have to complete your purchase for it quickly if you want to get this gaming monitor for this special price.

Why you should buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor

You shouldn’t expect the affordable 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor to match the performance and features of the best gaming monitors, but for its price, it’s a pretty decent display for gamers. It checks a lot of boxes in our computer monitor buying guide, including its size, which falls within our recommend range of 24 inches to 32 inches. It even exceeds our recommended refresh rate of 120Hz to 144Hz, as it offers a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements on the screen.

The Full HD resolution of the 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor promises sharp details and vivid colors while you’re playing the best PC games, while its Black Stabilizer feature brightens dark scenes so that you’ll see everything that’s hiding in the shadows. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering that would destroy your immersion, and you’ve got the choice between various custom modes for perfect settings no matter what type of genre you’re playing.

In one of the most affordable monitor deals that gamers can shop right now, the 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor is down to only $150 from Walmart, for savings of $19 on its sticker price of $169. It’s an excellent choice for budget-friendly gaming setups, but since were not sure how much time is remaining before its price goes back to normal, you’re going to have to be quick if you want to get the 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor for even cheaper than usual. Add it to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately!