If you’re any sort of creative, then a 3D printer is going to be a game changer. You can create… sorry, print virtually anything. And since Prime Day deals have started that means that you can get more advanced gear on the cheap. It’s an especially good time to get the things that you have wanted all year but don’t need right now like — you guessed it — a 3D printer. Manufacturers and retailers know that most of us are willing to hold out on buying full price 3D printers, so the Prime Day deals associated with them are possibly going to be more vicious and competitive.

Best Prime Day 3D printer deals

The following Prime Day 3D printer deals will allow you to get an affordable printer, of quality, at one of the best prices of the year:

How to choose a 3D printer on Prime Day

Choosing a 3D printer on Prime Day does not take any special skills or knowledge that wouldn’t be applicable during any other time of the year. The only exception to this is that you might get even better deals on older model versions (i.e. The “2” versus the “3” model) than your normally would. With this in mind, take a look at these factors when getting a 3D printer this year.

Filament vs resin printing: If you want to know what a 3D printer does, you need to know that 3D printers come in two types: FDM and resin printers. FDM printers, which heat hard plastic filament and place it down to rapidly cool and become hard in the selected shape, are generally quite easy to use and don’t require much from you aside from making sure the initial layer is successful. Resin printers create high definition prints by exposing a pool of liquid to light in a specialized environment. These printers requiring managing liquid resin, ensuring no accidental light exposures, and require curing after printing is completed. While resin printers often make more detailed prints, filament printers make excellent prints as well and if you’re a beginner you should choose a filament printer for your first foray.

Brand and reputation: If you’re new to the world of 3D printers and are choosing Prime Day to get one for the first time, you’re likely somewhat surprised by the prices available to you at this time. Unfortunately, there are many off-brand printers with cheap makes and poor service that will also try to pull off some quick sales at this time. Our lists stick to well-known brands with quality service and a history of success.

Resolution: Resolution in the 3D printing world works much the same as for your gaming monitor, it is how many “points of stuff” can be placed (or not placed, as it were) in an area. One thing to keep in mind, however, is size and proximity of viewing. Unlike your monitor, you might not be staring at your 3D printed model up close, making poorer resolutions appear better. You’ll also have the ability to sand your models, whereas what you have is what you get on a screen. Resolution is not unimportant, of course, but if you see a good deal on a printer with the right features, don’t sweat the small stuff.

