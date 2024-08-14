 Skip to main content
Samsung’s MacBook alternative is more than $600 off today

If you’ve been attracted to MacBook deals because of the powerful performance and amazing screens of Apple’s laptops, but you’d rather stick to a Windows-powered device, here’s an excellent alternative — the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra. Now’s a great time to buy it because it’s available from Samsung with a $675 discount that slashes its price from $2,575 to $1,900. Every purchase also comes with a free 1TB portable SSD that’s worth $175. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy this MacBook alternative: Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s on the same level as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, the laptop is an excellent choice for all kinds of content creation, and it’s also a dependable productivity tool to help you accomplish your daily workload. It also offers access to Microsoft’s Copilot, which will provide all the AI assistance that you would need.

The 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra features 3K resolution and anti-glare properties, making it a great screen for working on all types of projects. The slim and sleek design of the laptop makes it very portable, and with a 1TB SSD, you’ll be able to bring all your files with you wherever you go. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, for an operating system that will be familiar for most people.

The rivalry between Samsung and Apple extends to laptop deals, with the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra, a highly recommended MacBook alternative, on sale at $675 off from Samsung for a discounted price of $1,900 from $2,575. You’ll even get a 1TB portable SSD that’s worth $175 for free, which adds extra value your purchase. The bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’ll have to complete the transaction for the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra right now.

