Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft’s rumored Always Connected Surface Pro could emerge as a 5G PC

Chuong Nguyen
By
Surface Pro 6 Review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

With chip-partner Qualcomm making big bets on the Windows on ARM initiative with the latest Snapdragon 8cx chipset, it’s now reported that Microsoft will be putting more weight on the Always Connected PC platform. While reporting on a version of the Firefox browser being developed for ARM, Thurrott also reported that Microsoft has developed a prototype of its Surface tablet that relies on an unspecified version of Qualcomm’s ARM-based Snapdragon chipset rather than Intel’s CPU.

It’s still unclear if and when Microsoft intends on launching this PC, but if this Surface Pro prototype is running on Qualcomm’s newest 8cx platform, it could be one of the first 5G PCs given the chip’s support for 5G modems. Even if 5G networks aren’t ready, a Snapdragon 8cx-powered Surface Pro could fall back on LTE and take advantage of other features of the Always Connected PC experience, including long battery life, background app refresh, and a thin and light design. This will make Microsoft’s convertible more competitive against Apple’s iPad and Google’s latest Chrome OS-powered Pixel Slate. In addition to Microsoft, Apple may also be transitioning away from Intel in favor of a custom ARM-based chipset for a future version of MacOS.

While it’s been rumored in the past that Microsoft may have initially considered releasing its entry-level Surface Go tablet with ARM-based processors, only opting to switch to Pentium Gold chipset at the least minute after pressure from Intel, Sams suggested that Microsoft’s prototype ARM-based tablet will go the high-end route with Surface Pro branding. To date, even though Microsoft’s partners like Samsung and Lenovo have released ARM-based tablets relying on older Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, Microsoft has not pushed out its own Surface-branded computer with a Qualcomm chipset. All products under the Surface umbrella, including the current Surface Pro 6, rely on Intel silicon, save the Surface RT, which ran on the Windows RT operating system and was powered by an ARM-based processor designed by Nvidia.

At the time, because of limited app support, Windows RT and the Surface RT never caught on, forcing Microsoft to cancel the product and write off some of the development costs. With the Always Connected PC platform, however, Microsoft has applied the learnings from the Windows RT failure. Although the new platform relies on an ARM-based processor, the Always Connected PC allows the full Windows 10 operating system to run on the platform. This means that users will be able to run legacy apps in emulation mode. Though legacy apps may run slower in emulation mode, the platform promises longer battery life and integrated mobile broadband support. Combined, this allows some apps, like email clients, to continue to refresh in the background, similar to how a smartphone works, making the platform appealing to business users.

Don't Miss

How to delete messages in Facebook Messenger
animal ai olympics challenge feat
Emerging Tech

Animals, algorithms, and obstacle courses: Welcome to the A.I. Olympics

The upcoming Animal-A.I. Olympics will test whether the top artificial intelligence algorithms can complete intelligence tests designed for animals. At stake is a $10,000 prize for the winner.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Acer Chromebook 514 review
Product Review

The Acer Chromebook 514 isn’t exciting, but it’s a laptop you can depend on

Acer’s Chromebook 514 is a workhorse laptop that doesn’t even try to show off. It’s well-built, adequately equipped, and lasts a long time on a charge – making it worth its $500 price.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to update iTunes
Computing

Apple to break apart iTunes in MacOS, introduce music, podcasts, and TV apps

With the next release of MacOS, Apple is rumored to distribute iTunes' multitude of tasks and features across separate apps including music, podcasts, and TV. The new applications will likely be based on Apple's Marzipan technology.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Save the Internet protest stock photo
Computing

House votes to restore net neutrality rules, but effort faces long odds

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved the Save the Internet Act, a measure intended to restore net neutrality rules that were repealed in 2017 by the Federal Communications Commission.
Posted By Anita George
google android phone physical security key account
Mobile

Android phones can now be used as a physical security key to your Google account

Google wants to make your online life a little more secure. The company has released a new feature to its two-factor authentication that allows users to use their phones to log in to their Google account on a computer through Bluetooth.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

Editing Microsoft Word files in Google Docs finally isn’t a huge pain

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides can now support Microsoft Office documents for editing as well as viewing. It's only got G Suite users for now, but the feature will roll out to other Google users in the near future.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo Legion Y740 review
Computing

PC sales slide 5 percent in 2019 and they’re taking Apple with them

PC sales are down year on year with nearly three million less systems selling during the same period in 2019. While this is bad news for Apple, Asus, and Acer, Lenovo increased its lead to almost a quarter of the entire industry.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP stock photo of 2018 Spectre x360 laptop
Deals

HP’s flash sale includes a $350 discount on this 2018 HP Spectre x360 laptop

HP is having a flash sale and the laptop manufacturer is offering its 2018 Spectre x360 laptop at a $350 discount for a limited time. The laptop comes with a 13-inch touch display, 256GB of SSD storage, and a fingerprint reader.
Posted By Anita George
acer helios 700 transformer keyboard 300 helios700 02
Computing

Acer’s powerful new Helios 700 gaming laptop transforms to maximize performance

Acer's new Helios 700 laptop is like nothing we've ever seen before, with superpowerful components and a transforming keyboard that opens up additional air vents for maximum performance and overclocking.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in April 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Looking to officially rid your inbox of Facebook messages? Here's how

Deleting messages from Facebook Messenger is almost as easy as scrolling through your News Feed. Here, we show you how to delete an entire conversation or a single message, both of which take seconds.
Posted By Brie Barbee
acer refreshes chromebook windows laptop 715 2019 press release
Computing

Acer refreshes Chromebooks and Windows laptops with business, gaming appeal

Acer's refreshed lineup featuring the TravelMate P6, Nitro 5, Nitro 7, Chromebook 714, Chromebook 715, and Spin 3 is designed for the needs of either the gaming or enterprise markets. All models feature Intel's 8th-generation CPUs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
origin neuron review 2019 feat
Product Review

Origin's Neuron packs heavyweight punch into a lightweight frame

Don’t let the compact stature of Origin PC’s Neuron fool you. This mid-tower gaming desktop is packed to the brim with power, featuring a liquid-cooled Core i9 processor and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics -- with the option to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen