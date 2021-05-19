Camera Reviews

Best Cameras

The best digital cameras

By Daven Mathies
fujifilm x t4 review set 2 dm

The best cheap cameras

By Hillary K. Grigonis, Daven Mathies
Sony RX100 VI review

The best travel cameras for 2021

Photography
Nikon D850

The best DSLR cameras for 2021

Photography
what is sony a7siii everything you need to know a7s iii announced the iiii 9

The best video cameras

Photography
Latest Camera Reviews

DJI Air 2S Review: Superb results without the work

Get the best results the first time around. That's exactly what the DJI Air 2S delivers with its new camera.
By John Velasco
DJI Air 2S front

Insta360 Go 2 Review: Going to places no other cameras can go

Thanks to its diminutive size, it offers some interesting shooting perspectives.
By John Velasco
insta360 go 2 review of 6

DJI Mini 2 review: Same compact size, more confidence flying

The DJI Mini 2 boasts boasts 4K video capture and upgraded motors while continuing to fly under the FAA radar.
By John Velasco
DJI Mini 2 in the air

Panasonic Lumix S1H review: Still the video champ

A year after its launch, the Lumix S1H is still a top video camera thanks to its usability and reliability.
By Daven Mathies
panasonic lumix s1h review dm 1

DJI OM 4 Review: An easy-to-use gimbal that puts cinematic moves in clumsy hands

The DJI OM 4 is a smartphone gimbal that's designed for newbies, yet integrates sweet cinematic camera moves. Read more in the full DJI OM 4 review.
By Hillary K. Grigonis
dji om 4 review 2167

GoPro Hero9 Black Review: Two steps forward, one step back

GoPro's latest flagship brings many new features, but also a design that may frustrate Hero8 Black owners.
By Daven Mathies
gopro hero9 black review version 1600990161 dm 6

Canon EOS Rebel T8i review: Nothing to see here

Canon's starter DSLR adds 4K video and enthusiast-friendly controls, but it's out of place in a mirrorless world.
By Daven Mathies
Product photo of Canon EOS Rebel T8i looking through viewfinder

Nikon Z 5 Review: Full-frame but too slow

The Z 5 is Nikon's cheapest full-frame mirrorless, but at what cost?
By Hillary K. Grigonis
Nikon Z5 Review

Panasonic Lumix S5 review: A true enthusiast’s camera

An important camera for Panasonic, the downsized S5 leaves room for improvement -- but it gets a lot right.
By Daven Mathies
Panasonic Lumix S5

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Review: Like a point-and-shoot

In-body stabilization in a cheap camera makes this one stand out, but is it enough?
By Hillary K. Grigonis
olympus om d e m10 mark iv review hkg 3259
More Camera Reviews
Archive