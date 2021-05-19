Back to Menu
Camera Reviews
Best Cameras
The best digital cameras
By
Daven Mathies
The best cheap cameras
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
,
Daven Mathies
The best travel cameras for 2021
Photography
The best DSLR cameras for 2021
Photography
The best video cameras
Photography
Latest Camera Reviews
DJI Air 2S Review: Superb results without the work
Get the best results the first time around. That's exactly what the DJI Air 2S delivers with its new camera.
By
John Velasco
Insta360 Go 2 Review: Going to places no other cameras can go
Thanks to its diminutive size, it offers some interesting shooting perspectives.
By
John Velasco
DJI Mini 2 review: Same compact size, more confidence flying
The DJI Mini 2 boasts boasts 4K video capture and upgraded motors while continuing to fly under the FAA radar.
By
John Velasco
Panasonic Lumix S1H review: Still the video champ
A year after its launch, the Lumix S1H is still a top video camera thanks to its usability and reliability.
By
Daven Mathies
DJI OM 4 Review: An easy-to-use gimbal that puts cinematic moves in clumsy hands
The DJI OM 4 is a smartphone gimbal that's designed for newbies, yet integrates sweet cinematic camera moves. Read more in the full DJI OM 4 review.
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
GoPro Hero9 Black Review: Two steps forward, one step back
GoPro's latest flagship brings many new features, but also a design that may frustrate Hero8 Black owners.
By
Daven Mathies
Canon EOS Rebel T8i review: Nothing to see here
Canon's starter DSLR adds 4K video and enthusiast-friendly controls, but it's out of place in a mirrorless world.
By
Daven Mathies
Nikon Z 5 Review: Full-frame but too slow
The Z 5 is Nikon's cheapest full-frame mirrorless, but at what cost?
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
Panasonic Lumix S5 review: A true enthusiast’s camera
An important camera for Panasonic, the downsized S5 leaves room for improvement -- but it gets a lot right.
By
Daven Mathies
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Review: Like a point-and-shoot
In-body stabilization in a cheap camera makes this one stand out, but is it enough?
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
