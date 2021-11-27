Best Cyber Monday Deals 2021: 200 early deals to shop now

Black Friday is now over, and the early Cyber Monday deals have started — a second chance at scoring that incredible Black Friday deal that flew off the shelves. But with millions of discounts floating around, trying to find discounts on products worth buying, let alone at the cheapest possible price, can be overwhelming. Fortunately, you’ve landed in the right place: Our up-to-date, definitive list of the best Cyber Monday deals happening this second.

Cyber Monday Sales: Quick Links

10 Best Cyber Monday Deals

We sifted through thousands of offers to curate a list of ten of the very best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today, perfect for people who don’t know what they’re after, but also don’t want to be missed out of the price-cutting action. These are all steep discounts on must-have tech and services — vetted by our trusted editors who have hundreds of years of experience testing and reviewing products between them — so rest assured you’re getting a great deal on a top product.

Trending Deals

Best Cyber Monday Deals — TVs

70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

Best Buy’s offer on this 70-inch Samsung TV tops the list of the best Cyber Monday TV deals. It can access all the leading streaming services out of the box like Disney+ and has Samsung’s 4K Upscale Engine on board for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution.Our one gripe with the Samsung TU6985 is that it only has two HDMI slots, so you’ll want to invest in an HDMI splitter if you’re wanting to hook up a set-top box and other accessories, like a PS5.

Buy Now

More Cyber Monday TV Deals

Best Cyber Monday Deals — Laptops

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $650, was $950

One of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available at the moment.This particular model, which usually retails for $950 but is on sale for $650, features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 13.3-inch 1080p display and comes with Windows 11 right out of the box. As far as Dell laptop deals go, this is one of the best we’ve seen in a while and one anyone in the market for this particular machine can’t afford to miss.

Buy Now

More Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Best Cyber Monday Deals — Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones — $248, was $350

When we say best Cyber Monday headphone deals, this is really what we mean: Amazon has knocked a massive $100 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones, dropping them down to their lowest-ever price of $248. That’s an incredible price to pay for what are hands-down the best wireless headphones on the shelves, offering top-tier sound, excellent comfort and impressive noise-canceling. They deliver the perfect blend of sonic isolation and wireless convenience.

Buy Now

More Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Best Cyber Monday Deals — Earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case — $159, was $249

You already know about the AirPods Pro. These puppies hare sweat-resistant, offer active noice-canceling to block out background sound and have interchangeable silicone ear tips to help you get the perfect fit for a more comfortable extended-listening experience, and can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled. They’re on sale at Amazon today for $159 — topping our list of the best Cyber Monday earbuds deals. Be quick, though:stock can run out at any second.

Buy Now

More Cyber Monday Earbuds Deals

Best Cyber Monday Deals — Tablets

Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $539, was $599

A step up from the standard Apple iPad 10.2, the latest iPad Air features a larger, higher-resolution screen and better performance. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case which debuted alongside the iPad Pro and can be used with the Apple Pencil too. It’s a must-have for anyone looking for one of the best tablets on the shelves for both work and play, who don’t need the increased processing power that comes with the iPad Pro. For most, the iPad Air is the perfect fit.

Buy Now

More Cyber Monday Tablet Deals

When Do Cyber Monday Deals Start?

Cyber Monday 2021 may be on Monday, November 29, but it’s more accurate to say Cyber Monday deals begin when Black Friday ends. The key to the answer to the question is, for X retailer, when does their Black Friday promotion end. Some merchants begin Cyber Monday sales at 12:01 P.M. on the Saturday after Black Friday. Other retailers prefer to take advantage of the greater historic merchandising power of Black Friday and continue their Black Friday sales until 11:59 P.M on Sunday, immediately after which Cyber Monday deals kick off.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations