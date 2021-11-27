Best Cyber Monday Deals 2021: 200 early deals to shop now

Black Friday is now over, and the early Cyber Monday deals have started — a second chance at scoring that incredible Black Friday deal that flew off the shelves. But with millions of discounts floating around, trying to find discounts on products worth buying, let alone at the cheapest possible price, can be overwhelming. Fortunately, you’ve landed in the right place: Our up-to-date, definitive list of the best Cyber Monday deals happening this second.
10 Best Cyber Monday Deals
We sifted through thousands of offers to curate a list of ten of the very best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today, perfect for people who don’t know what they’re after, but also don’t want to be missed out of the price-cutting action. These are all steep discounts on must-have tech and services — vetted by our trusted editors who have hundreds of years of experience testing and reviewing products between them — so rest assured you’re getting a great deal on a top product.
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited — 4 months for $5
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $25, was $50
- Ring Video Doorbell (2020) — $80, was $100
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $129, was $289
- Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker — $130, was $180
- Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum — $140, was $230
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven — $160, was $230
- Apple AirPods Pro — $169, was $249
- Apple Watch SE — from $239, was from $279
- Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $650, was from $949
Best Cyber Monday Deals — TVs
70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750
Best Buy’s offer on this 70-inch Samsung TV tops the list of the best Cyber Monday TV deals. It can access all the leading streaming services out of the box like Disney+ and has Samsung’s 4K Upscale Engine on board for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution.Our one gripe with the Samsung TU6985 is that it only has two HDMI slots, so you’ll want to invest in an HDMI splitter if you’re wanting to hook up a set-top box and other accessories, like a PS5.
More Cyber Monday TV Deals
- 43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV — $250, was $350
- 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV — $300, was $450
- 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $500, was $600
- 70-inch LG NanoCell 75-Series 4K TV — $750, was $1,200
- 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,500
- 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,300
- 65-inch Sony A80J OLED 4K TV — $1,800, was $2,300
Best Cyber Monday Deals — Laptops
Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $650, was $950
One of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available at the moment.This particular model, which usually retails for $950 but is on sale for $650, features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 13.3-inch 1080p display and comes with Windows 11 right out of the box. As far as Dell laptop deals go, this is one of the best we’ve seen in a while and one anyone in the market for this particular machine can’t afford to miss.
More Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- Asus Chromebook C223 — $135, was $250
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $200, was $290
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — $350, was $569
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $550, was $700
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop — $600, was $800
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900
- Apple MacBook Air — $850, was $1,000
Best Cyber Monday Deals — Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones — $248, was $350
When we say best Cyber Monday headphone deals, this is really what we mean: Amazon has knocked a massive $100 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones, dropping them down to their lowest-ever price of $248. That’s an incredible price to pay for what are hands-down the best wireless headphones on the shelves, offering top-tier sound, excellent comfort and impressive noise-canceling. They deliver the perfect blend of sonic isolation and wireless convenience.
More Cyber Monday Headphone Deals
- Sony WH-CH710N — $78, was $180
- Apple AirPods Pro — $159, was $249
- Beats Studio 3 — $170, was $350
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 — $245, was $400
- Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329
- Apple AirPods Max — $429, was $549
Best Cyber Monday Deals — Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case — $159, was $249
You already know about the AirPods Pro. These puppies hare sweat-resistant, offer active noice-canceling to block out background sound and have interchangeable silicone ear tips to help you get the perfect fit for a more comfortable extended-listening experience, and can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled. They’re on sale at Amazon today for $159 — topping our list of the best Cyber Monday earbuds deals. Be quick, though:stock can run out at any second.
More Cyber Monday Earbuds Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — $79, was $150
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $100, was $170
- Beats Studio Buds — $100, was $150
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $120, was $150
- Bose Sport Earbuds — $149, was $179
- Powerbeats Pro — $150, was $250
- Apple AirPods (3rd gen) — $150, was $180
- Sony WF-1000XM4 — $248, was $280
Best Cyber Monday Deals — Tablets
Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $539, was $599
A step up from the standard Apple iPad 10.2, the latest iPad Air features a larger, higher-resolution screen and better performance. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case which debuted alongside the iPad Pro and can be used with the Apple Pencil too. It’s a must-have for anyone looking for one of the best tablets on the shelves for both work and play, who don’t need the increased processing power that comes with the iPad Pro. For most, the iPad Air is the perfect fit.
More Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
- Amazon Fire HD 8 — $45, was $90
- Amazon Fire HD 10 — $75, was $150
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) — $100, was $150
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids — $120, was $200
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — $300, was $430
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — $499, was $650
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $599, was $959
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro — $750, was $800
When Do Cyber Monday Deals Start?
Cyber Monday 2021 may be on Monday, November 29, but it’s more accurate to say Cyber Monday deals begin when Black Friday ends. The key to the answer to the question is, for X retailer, when does their Black Friday promotion end. Some merchants begin Cyber Monday sales at 12:01 P.M. on the Saturday after Black Friday. Other retailers prefer to take advantage of the greater historic merchandising power of Black Friday and continue their Black Friday sales until 11:59 P.M on Sunday, immediately after which Cyber Monday deals kick off.
