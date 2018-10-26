Digital Trends
Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Jacob Kienlen
By

Black Friday is one of the most advertised shopping holidays of all time. Whether you’re listening to the radio, watching television, or just casually walking down the street, you’ll likely find yourself being bombarded with advertisements for the annual post-Thanksgiving event as it approaches. That’s why it can be so easy to forget the online phenomenon that follows: Cyber Monday.

The deals don’t just suddenly end with the passing of Black Friday, and your excitement about them doesn’t have to either. Cyber Monday is filled with great savings and sales, without the lines and occasional negativity that come with Black Friday. If you’re looking to do all of your shopping online rather than in stores this year, make sure to bookmark the latest offers all week. We will be scouring the depths of the web to bring you the best Cyber Monday — and Cyber Week — tech deals as they go live all the way through Green Monday.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2018 officially begins on the Monday immediately following Black Friday, so this year it’s on November 26. Cyber Monday has historically been a single day of online discounts, but since online shopping has become so huge in recent years, this shopping holiday has become more of a shopping holi-week. You can expect to see many of the same deals on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday that you will see on Monday. Some advertisers have started referring to this phenomenon as Cyber Week, but not everyone has adopted this new model.

What’s the difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday?

When it comes to deals and discounts, the two are fairly similar. In the past, Cyber Monday was more focused on online sales while Black Friday has been more about discounts from actual storefronts. Since companies have begun adopting a more cyber friendly business model, however, the two shopping holidays have become largely similar. The exception being that you will still see a lot more ads for Black Friday than Cyber Monday.

There are quite a few deals that will only be available during one or the other, but all of the major players will be covering both.

What kinds of deals will we see on Cyber Monday 2018?

We can’t be entirely sure what will be discounted, but we still have a pretty good idea based on previous Cyber Weeks.

  • Amazon will continue many of the same deals they had for Black Friday. Amazon Echo devices, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and many other smart home accessories will be on sale.
  • Walmart will try to fill the gaps that Amazon is missing. Google Home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, and .
  • TVs will be at their lowest prices of the year.
  • Huge price drops on laptops will continue, and we may even see some ones not featured in during Black Friday.
  • Mobile carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon will continue the great deals on smartphones and plans we saw very early on.
  • Video game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox will continue to have some steep discounts.
  • Smartwatches and other great wearables will be on sale.

What retailers will have the best deals on Cyber Monday?

Unlike Black Friday, these deals will almost entirely be online. Some brick-and-mortar stores may claim that they are having a Cyber Monday sale, but if it’s not on the internet, the deals aren’t true to the holiday. We’ve done our research and picked out some of the best stores to keep your eye on this year:

  • Amazon Cyber Monday: This one likely doesn’t surprise you. Amazon, being the king of online shopping, will obviously have one of the biggest sales on the web. Last year, Amazon began its push for Amazon Cyber Week, so you should be expecting a much wider range of savings than just one day.
  • Best Buy Cyber Monday: Though Best Buy traditionally has some of the best TV deals on Black Friday, it usually has a quite a few intriguing Cyber Monday offers to kick your way after the weekend. Laptops, tablets, and Google Home devices will likely all be on sale for that entire week.
  • Walmart Cyber Monday: In the past, Walmart hasn’t been nearly as involved in online sales as Amazon and Best Buy, but it has really upped its game in recent years. Walmart likely even have deals for Cyber Monday 2018 that no one else is offering — until Amazon finds out that is.
  • Target Cyber Monday: If you’re looking for savings on electronics, home decor, and even Christmas decorations, look no further than Target. It will have a wide assortment of deals on name-brand products, but also some great savings on some of flagship products.
  • Newegg Cyber Monday: When this shopping holiday first became a thing, Newegg was the place to go for any computer-related deals. Whether you’re looking for laptops, PC components, or computer games, they have you covered with quite a few PC deals you won’t find anywhere else.

How do you know if you should wait for Cyber Monday to buy something?

The fact that Cyber Monday and Black Friday are practically melding into one giant mess of deals can make things fairly confusing, but there are still a few things to keep in mind as you head into your holiday shopping. First of all, if you’re planning on buying a TV, toys, gaming consoles, or appliances, Black Friday is going to be your best bet. With savings both in-store and online, these are the doorbusters that usually sell out very quickly. If you see a deal on a 4K TV that you want, don’t hesitate — it’s likely going to be gone before the weekend.

Cyber Monday will have a lot of the same savings, and will likely include TV, appliance, and gaming deals that didn’t sell out over the weekend. So if you’re busy enjoying that post-Thanksgiving family time and don’t care about the deepest discounts on those products, you should be fine waiting. The purchases you should definitely wait until Cyber Monday to make are on laptops, PCs, travel, and clothing. Traditionally, this cyber holiday focuses on tech and electronics, so you’ll likely see some of the deepest discounts of the year during this time. Airlines will also be offering flash deals on vacation packages that you won’t want to miss.

How do you know if a deal is a good deal?

This is something you should be asking yourself every time you see a discount going on. Just because there’s a sign that says “sale” or a 50-percent-off sticker attached to that shirt you’re thinking about buying doesn’t mean you’re getting a good deal. All it really means is that the retailer wants you to think you’re getting a good deal. That’s not to say there aren’t any great discounts out there, it just means you need to be careful. If you’re doing your shopping online, there are a few simple precautions you can take to avoid being duped into spending more than you should.

Check prices from other retailers

One of the easiest ways to see if you’re getting a good price is by just looking at what everyone else is doing. There are multiple ways you can do this, but if you want to make it quick and painless, just Google the product you’re looking for. If you’re not on a mobile device, Google will usually populate the best prices across the web in the price locator to the right of your search. This can help you quickly check if any other retailers are offering a steeper discount.

You can also individually go to each site and manually compare prices, but if you’re trying to save time and effort, Google will be your best friend.

Check historical prices

Most of the time, if you’re looking to buy something immediately, you only care about what the best discount is right now. However, if all you want is the best possible price and time is not a factor, there are ways to compare product prices over time — though this only works for Amazon. There’s a website called camelcamelcamel that allows you to view price history for over 18 million Amazon products, and you can even sign up for Amazon price drop alerts that will notify you when products drop to an all-time low.

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Our curated deals page has everything you need, or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

