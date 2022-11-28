Today’s the day to push the Buy button on your favorite Cyber Monday deals. The mega sales event ends at midnight tonight for most retailers. Even those who might extend the sale for a few days could easily clear their inventory of the best deals. We’re watching the Cyber Monday TV deals and found this compelling deal for a 32-inch TV. Walmart discounted its Onn., 32-inch class HD LED Roku Smart TV by $36, knocking the price down from the normal $144 price to $108 for Cyber Monday. Even if you have a much larger TV in a central area in your home, a 32-inch TV is a good size to put in a kitchen or bedroom — large enough for comfortable viewing but not so big that it overpowers the room.

Why you should buy the Onn. 32-inch TV

At the Cyber Monday price, the Onn. 32-inch TV is a great bargain, especially considering all that’s included. This Onn. model is a smart TV with Roku built-in — you don’t need a separate dongle to watch content from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and other streaming sources. Even if you lose the included remote control, you can use the Roku mobile app to change or search for content. If you have other smart home equipment, the Onn. 32-inch TV responds to voice commands with Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. With Roku, you can access more than 500,000 films and TV episodes from literally thousands of channels, both free and paid.

You can mount the Onn. 32-inch TV on the wall with its VESA-compatible 200 x 100-millimeter mount area, or use the included foot stands. There are 3 HDMI ports so you can plug in additional streaming video controllers, game consoles, and a soundbar. Because the Roku hardware is integrated, you don’t need to give up an HDMI port for it. The Onn. also has a headphone jack, a coaxial port for a cable TV converter box, an optical port for compatible speakers, plus a composite jack and one USB.

We track the best TV deals all year to find everyday discounts and especially great sales. If you have only very small rooms in your house or apartment, this Onn. 32-inch TV could be your primary TV, but more people would use it in a kitchen or a bedroom. Save $36 and buy the Onn. 32-inch TV for $108 instead of the normal $144.

