Target Deal Days Sale: Better than Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day deals are just around the corner, but that isn’t the only sale on the horizon. Target will be dropping their own deals to compete with Amazon on the same day.

Target’s Deal Days kicks off on October 13 and 14, boasting at least 1 million more deals than last year’s Deal Days. This will be alongside Walmart sales and Best Buy early Black Friday deals as well.

Target is also using its Deal Days to promote its Target Circle loyalty program since members will have access to more and better discounts on electronics, home essentials, toys, beauty products, and more.

Almost all of the deals during Deal Days will be available for contactless Drive Up and Order Pickup, and some will even be available for same-day delivery — as soon as an hour after ordering — via Shipt.

Target vs. Amazon Prime Day: Which Sale Should You Shop?

Historically, Amazon has better Prime Day discounts than any other store. But now that almost every retailer is online and offering deals, that has begun to change.

That being said, there are likely to be some key differences between these two sales. Amazon has an edge over Target in some of the more obvious categories like 4K TV deals and Apple discounts. However, Target has been known to have some of the best Nintendo Switch deals during these shopping events.

Al-in-all, if you only have the capacity to shop one sale on Prime Day, Amazon is going to have more to browse. But if you’re looking for discounts on home decor and kitchen appliances, Target’s sale is worth a look.

Should you shop Prime Day sales or wait for Black Friday?

We’re most likely looking at a long stretch of discounts leading up to the holiday season, so any rational person would assume there’s no need for urgency here. That being said, getting your shopping done early can help guarantee you get all of your best gifts in time for Christmas.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some retailers might not have prepared enough stock for what awaits them this buying season. We saw this happen with PlayStation 5 pre-orders and Xbox Series X pre-orders in September, and we’ll likely see it again in November as Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive.

All in all, if you’re hoping to take advantage of Nintendo Switch deals and AirPods sales, historically, you should jump on the first discount you find, no matter where it is.

