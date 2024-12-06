 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 40 best tech gifts under $100 for the one who has everything

By
amazon kindle paperwhite signature edition vs paperwhite1
Amazon

Every year, it's inevitable that you run into the same problem: What do you get for your friend or relative that already has everything or that you simply don't know very well? Tech gifts under $100 are a great safe option -- after all, most of us could use a new keyboard or pair of headphones, even if our old ones are still working reasonably well.

In crafting the list below, we scoured our favorite retailers to find a variety of great items in a variety of styles and price points. We included plenty of tech gifts under $100 you'll definitely expect, like speakers, earbuds, and lots of gaming gear, but we also threw in some products you might not ever find for yourself, like a smokeless fire pit, or even a blender. The bottom line is this: scroll down below, and you'll be able to find a tech gift under $100 idea for even the most difficult-to-shop-for friend.

Solo Stove Mesa XL, 7 Inch Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand - Smokeless, Stainless Steel Fire Pit for Camping, Outdoor & Patio- Wood Burning or Pellet Fueled Portable Bonfire, 2.3lbs, Stainless Steel
Solo Stove - Mesa XL Firepit Stainless Steel
The best portable fire pit for dads
Jump to details
nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200W – NBF50500 - Dark Gray
Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200
For the gym rat in your life
Jump to details
Logitech G413 SE Full-Size Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Logitech G413 SE Full-Sized Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
The best budget gaming keyboard for gamers
Jump to details
Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset
Logitech G632 Wired Gaming Headset
The best budget gaming headset for gamers
Jump to details
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
The best Bluetooth earbuds for the music lover
Jump to details
Sleep Earbuds, Hearprotek
Hearprotek Sleep Earbuds
The best earbuds for your sleep-deprived partner
Jump to details
Biolite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite Alpenglow 500 Multicolor USB Lantern
The best portable lantern for night explorers
Jump to details
Casio Men's MDV106-1AV 200M Black Dive Watch (MDV106-1A)
Casio MDV106 Series (Duro)
The best budget watch for dads (they'll actually like)
Jump to details
Keychron K2 Mechanical Keyboard
Keychron K2 75% Layout
The best compact mechanical keyboard for gamers
Jump to details
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
The best tracking device deal for families
Jump to details
Anker USB C Charger, Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W, PPS 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Charger, Fluid Gold
Anker GaNPrime 65W USB C
The best compact GaN charger for small households
Jump to details
UGREEN 100W USB C Charger, Nexode 4-Port GaN Foldable Compact Fast Wall Charger Power Adapter for MacBook Pro/Air, iPad Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Steam Deck, Google Pixelbook
UGREEN 100W GaN Charger
The best multi-device GaN charger for big households
Jump to details
Anker Soundcore 2 
Anker Soundcore 2
The best portable Bluetooth speaker for everyday life
Jump to details
Soundcore Motion 300 by Anker
Anker Soundcore Motion 300
The best compact portable Bluetooth speaker for an active lifestyle
Jump to details
Anbernic RG35XX Handheld Game Console
Anbernic RG35XX Handheld
The best portable game console under $100 for young gamers
Jump to details
Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker
The best fitness tracker for everyday life
Jump to details
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10
The best budget tablet for kids
Jump to details
Logitech G502 Hero
Logitech G502
The best gaming mouse for PC gamers
Jump to details
Logitech G502 Lightspeed
Logitech G502 X Lightspeed
The best premium gaming mouse for high-end gamers
Jump to details
BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone
Backbone One Gaming Controller
The best mobile controller for iPhone gamers
Jump to details
PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller
The best video game controller for console or PC for most gamers
Jump to details
Creative Pebble X 2.0 USB-C Computer Speakers with Customizable RGB Lighting
Creative Pebble X 2.0 USB-C Computer Speakers
The best compact PC speakers for small desk-havers
Jump to details
Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD
Anker 26,800 mAh Power Bank
The best premium power bank for vacationers
Jump to details
Anker Nano 30W Power Bank with USB-C
Anker Nano
The best ultra-portable power bank for long trips
Jump to details
Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 - Featuring Quiet Glide Technology - Handheld Percussion Massage Gun | 3 Speeds, 2 Interchangeable Heads | Helps Relieve Sore Muscles and Stiffness - FSA and HSA Eligible
Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2
The best portable massage gun
Jump to details
Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel
Wahl Lithium Ion Pro Rechargeable Cordless Hair Clippers
The best cordless shaver or razor for beard-havers
Jump to details
MAXTOP SoundGuard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
MAXTOP Soundguard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
The best portable lavalier microphone for influencers
Jump to details
Ring Battery Doorbell Pro
Ring Battery Doorbell
The best outdoor home security option for families
Jump to details
Blink Mini 2 + Weather Resistant Adapter — Plug-in smart security camera, indoor/outdoor, HD night view in color, built-in spotlight, two-way audio, motion detection, Works with Alexa (Black)
Blink Mini 2
The best indoor pet and security camera for homeowners
Jump to details
All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) - P
Amazon Echo Show 5
The best smart speaker with display for Dad
Jump to details
Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation Smart Speaker with Google Assistant - Charcoal
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
The best traditional smart speaker for sensitive decorators
Jump to details
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick
The best compact TV streaming device for out-of-towners
Jump to details
Lepro TB1 AI Smart Table Lamp, RGB+IC Addressable LED Lamp Alexa Google Enabled, APP Control Color Changing Modern Lamp No Remote, Christmas Gift Ideas, AI Generated Lighting LLM, 2.4 GHz WiFi
Lepro TB1 AI Smart Table Lamp
The best smart table lamp for bachelors
Jump to details
Govee Neon Rope Light
Govee Neon Rope Light, 6.5 Ft
The best rope light option for homeowners
Jump to details
Philips Hue Indoor 6-Foot Smart LED Light Strip Plus Base Kit - Color-Changing Single Color Effect - 1 Pack - Control with Hue App - Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit
Philips Hue Indoor 6-Foot Smart LED Light Strip
The best strip light option for sensitive decorators
Jump to details
Govee Star Light Projector
Govee Star Light Projector
The best miniature projector for your young children
Jump to details
VOPLLS Mini Projector
Voplls 1080p Mini Projector with WiFi/Bluetooth
The best mini projector for cinema fans
Jump to details
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker, Portable Programmable with Timer, Locking Lid, Stainless Steel; an Essential Kitchen Appliance, Perfect for Families and Gatherings
Crock-POt 7-Quart Slow Cooker
The best high-tech slow cooker for the chef in your life
Jump to details
Night Vision Goggles - 4K Night Vision Binoculars for Adults, 3'' HD Screen Binoculars can Save Photo and Video with 32GB TF Card, Black
HEXEUM Night Vision Goggles
The best night vision device for rural living
Jump to details
A burning Solo Stove
Solo Stove

The best portable fire pit for dads

Solo Stove - Mesa XL Firepit Stainless Steel

Spice up your loved one's next social gathering with this portable wood-burning mini fire pit that's guaranteed to make a lasting impression. Considerably larger than Solo's other offerings and designed for tabletop use, it's great for roasting marshmallows or simply adding a bit of ambiance to their backyard.

Solo Stove Mesa XL, 7 Inch Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand - Smokeless, Stainless Steel Fire Pit for Camping, Outdoor & Patio- Wood Burning or Pellet Fueled Portable Bonfire, 2.3lbs, Stainless Steel
Solo Stove - Mesa XL Firepit Stainless Steel
The best portable fire pit for dads
NutriBullet Blender
Nutribullet

For the gym rat in your life

Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200

My wife absolutely loves this blender, and we suspect your giftee will too. It's the perfect tech gift under $100 for a gym rat. Its 1200W motor is powerful enough to whip up smoothies and protein shakes with ease, it's easy to clean, and it never leaks. We recommend the 1200W model over its 900W counterpart, as the extra horsepower is worth a couple of extra dollars.

nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200W – NBF50500 - Dark Gray
Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200
For the gym rat in your life
Related
The Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard on a white background.
Logitech

The best budget gaming keyboard for gamers

Logitech G413 SE Full-Sized Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

I bought this relatively inexpensive keyboard as a stopgap measure after my old fancy one broke, and it's so nice that I used it for more than a year. With its simple black finish and tactile mechanical feedback, it's a perfect tech gift under $100 for the gamer in your life.

Logitech G413 SE Full-Size Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Logitech G413 SE Full-Sized Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
The best budget gaming keyboard for gamers
The Logitech G432 gaming headset with the microphone extended.
Logitech

The best budget gaming headset for gamers

Logitech G632 Wired Gaming Headset

I've used Logitech gaming headsets for most of my gaming life, and this G432 wired set is one of the best under $100 options out there. Its comfortable over-ear cups and crystal-clear microphone ensure that they'll hear what's going on in any firefight, and the deep Black Friday savings are no joke.

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset
Logitech G632 Wired Gaming Headset
The best budget gaming headset for gamers
Beats Studio Buds seen next to Beats Studio Buds+.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Beats

The best Bluetooth earbuds for the music lover

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats brand has a mixed record, but these Beats Studio Buds are a steal at around half-price. With up to eight hours of battery life and far superior sound quality than their budget counterparts, they're the ideal earbuds for your favorite hip-hop head.

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
The best Bluetooth earbuds for the music lover

The best earbuds for your sleep-deprived partner

Hearprotek Sleep Earbuds

As someone who had to rely on white noise or music to fall asleep due to anxiety, these are by far the best sleep-focused earbuds I've ever used. They're actually comfortable to wear even for side sleepers, and the sound quality is more than acceptable. A great backup option for traveling.

Sleep Earbuds, Hearprotek
Hearprotek Sleep Earbuds
The best earbuds for your sleep-deprived partner
BioLite Alpen Glow light in the wilderness.
Biolite

The best portable lantern for night explorers

BioLite Alpenglow 500 Multicolor USB Lantern

A little extra light is always a good thing, and this BioLite Alpenglow 500 rechargeable lantern ensures that they won't get lost in the dark. 500 lumens is plenty of lighting for even total darkness, and it's really portable. This is a steal.

Biolite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite Alpenglow 500 Multicolor USB Lantern
The best portable lantern for night explorers

The best budget watch for dads (they'll actually like)

Casio MDV106 Series (Duro)

Give the gift of the accurate timekeeping with the best bang-for-your-buck analog watch out there. Highly respected by watch enthusiasts as a bonafide classic, this Casio MDV106 (called the "Duro" or "Marlin" by fans) will definitely catch some eyes. Perfect for the dad in your life.

Casio Men's MDV106-1AV 200M Black Dive Watch (MDV106-1A)
Casio MDV106 Series (Duro)
The best budget watch for dads (they'll actually like)
Keychron K2
Keychron

The best compact mechanical keyboard for gamers

Keychron K2 75% Layout

If you're looking for a premium keyboard that doesn't take up as much desk real estate as full-sized models, this 75% layout mechanical keyboard from Keychron is a great buy. It offers three different mechanical switches with varying degrees of stiffness and response. If they've never used a mechanical keyboard before, you'll show them exactly what they've been missing out on.

Keychron K2 Mechanical Keyboard
Keychron K2 75% Layout
The best compact mechanical keyboard for gamers
To no great suprise, the Apple AirTag 4 Pack consists of 4 Apple AirTags.
Apple

The best tracking device deal for families

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Keeping track of your devices and loved ones shouldn't be complicated, and that's exactly why we recommend these compact, portable Apple AirTags. Gifting one of these to slip one in their wallet, car, and backpack and give them the peace of mind that they'll never lose them ever again. They also make a great for families.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
The best tracking device deal for families
An Anker charger and a Belkin charger laying next to each other on a desk.
Anker 747 (left) and the Belkin charger Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The best compact GaN charger for small households

Anker GaNPrime 65W USB C

My wife and I are big believers in Anker products, and we've been very happy with this compact 65 W GaN charger. It's significantly faster than our old chargers without taking up too much space in our power strips, and that's enough for a recommendation.

Anker USB C Charger, Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W, PPS 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Charger, Fluid Gold
Anker GaNPrime 65W USB C
The best compact GaN charger for small households
Ugreen 300W GaN fast charger with four USB-C and one USB-A port.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

The best multi-device GaN charger for big households

UGREEN 100W GaN Charger

If you're looking for a GaN charger that can juice up two big devices (like laptops) simultaneously, this 100W box from UGREEN is a great choice. It's a bit bulky for some setups, but you can't argue with its performance. Great for big households.

UGREEN 100W USB C Charger, Nexode 4-Port GaN Foldable Compact Fast Wall Charger Power Adapter for MacBook Pro/Air, iPad Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Steam Deck, Google Pixelbook
UGREEN 100W GaN Charger
The best multi-device GaN charger for big households
tech gifts under 100 anker soundcore
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The best portable Bluetooth speaker for everyday life

Anker Soundcore 2

Another winner from Anker, this is by far the best Bluetooth speaker I've ever owned, and I've tried quite a few. With great battery life and sound quality, it's perfect for doing yard work, providing some background noise, or just vibing with friends and family.

Anker Soundcore 2 
Anker Soundcore 2
The best portable Bluetooth speaker for everyday life

The best compact portable Bluetooth speaker for an active lifestyle

Anker Soundcore Motion 300

The Soundcore 2's little brother is the perfect Bluetooth speaker for their on-the-go lifestyle. Whether they're taking it to the beach, on a picnic, or wherever their whims take them, it punches well above its size in sound quality and volume.

Soundcore Motion 300 by Anker
Anker Soundcore Motion 300
The best compact portable Bluetooth speaker for an active lifestyle
Anbernic handheld console
Anbernic

The best portable game console under $100 for young gamers

Anbernic RG35XX Handheld

If they yearn for the days of dedicated handheld consoles like the Game Boy, this Anbernic lookalike is a no-brainer purchase. It comes pre-loaded with plenty of games and makes it easy to add more, and it's perfect for your niece or nephew who needs to learn to respect the classics.

Anbernic RG35XX Handheld Game Console
Anbernic RG35XX Handheld
The best portable game console under $100 for young gamers
Reviewed By Digital Trends The Fitbit Inspire 3 on a rock.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

The best fitness tracker for everyday life

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker

Fitbit Inspire 3 Review
Pros
  • Lightweight
  • Very comfortable
  • Accurate fitness sensors
  • Battery lasts over a week without a recharge
  • Affordable price point
Cons
  • Lacks an altimeter
  • Charger is tricky to disconnect

This basic fitness tracker from Fitbit includes sleep tracking, wellness scores, activity breakdowns, and more. It also comes with a six-month premium membership to Fitbit's online service, so they'll have every insight they need to improve their health. Great for almost anyone.

Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker
The best fitness tracker for everyday life
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet on a white background.
Amazon

The best budget tablet for kids

Amazon Fire HD 10

It's rare to find a good tablet under $100, but that's exactly what you're getting with this deal on the Amazon Fire HD 10. With plenty of speed and screen size, it's a great buy for the little one in your life who's looking for an upgrade over their old model. Also great for kids.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10
The best budget tablet for kids
A G502
Logitech

The best gaming mouse for PC gamers

Logitech G502

Ask any PC gamer you know for the best gaming mouse on the market, and they're likely to shout G502 at you. I've used mine for years, and when it wears out, I'll buy another just like it. With tons of buttons, an ergonomic design that suits both claw and palm-style grips, and a large amount of customization options, this is a great buy for anyone who likes video games.

Logitech G502 Hero
Logitech G502
The best gaming mouse for PC gamers
A g502 lightspeed
Logitech

The best premium gaming mouse for high-end gamers

Logitech G502 X Lightspeed

Normally too expensive to make our list, this deeply-discounted upgraded version of our favorite gaming mouse adds a number of fun extras, including mechanical switches, an upgraded DPI-shift button, and a more heavy-duty scroll wheel. A premium option for premium gamers.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed
Logitech G502 X Lightspeed
The best premium gaming mouse for high-end gamers
A Backbone controller held in a person's hands with an iPhone 12 inside it. On the screen of the phone, Genshin Impact is being played.
Backbone

The best mobile controller for iPhone gamers

Backbone One Gaming Controller

Playing Fortnite on your phone with the digital buttons can be a drag, so try this portable grip controller that turns your mobile device into a sort of Switch-esque hybrid. It fits most Android phones and iPhone 15s and 16s, so make sure to buy the one that suits your device. Great for serious iPhone gamers.

BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone
Backbone One Gaming Controller
The best mobile controller for iPhone gamers
Astro Bot climbs on a DualSense controller.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

The best video game controller for console or PC for most gamers

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

While some might prefer Xbox pads, the PlayStation DualSense is our pick for the best video game controller you can buy for its fantastic D-pad, its ergonomic design, and its innovative haptic feedback. And don't forget that it works on their PC, too.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller
The best video game controller for console or PC for most gamers
A pair of Pebble speakers
Pebble

The best compact PC speakers for small desk-havers

Creative Pebble X 2.0 USB-C Computer Speakers

If (like me!) they struggle to find desk space for a good pair of PC speakers, these Creative Pebble X speakers are for you. They provide plenty of bounce and bass, and their RGB lighting means that they can make them match their aesthetic, too.

Creative Pebble X 2.0 USB-C Computer Speakers with Customizable RGB Lighting
Creative Pebble X 2.0 USB-C Computer Speakers
The best compact PC speakers for small desk-havers
Anker PowerCore PD 45W with 60W PD charger bundle.
Anker

The best premium power bank for vacationers

Anker 26,800 mAh Power Bank

This absurdly spacious power bank from Anker is a great way to ensure that they'll never have to worry about charging their phone on the go again. With enough juice to charge their phone six times or their tablet twice, it's a good option for camping trips or long vacations.

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD
Anker 26,800 mAh Power Bank
The best premium power bank for vacationers
Anker Nano 30W Power Bank with USB-C in green in hand.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The best ultra-portable power bank for long trips

Anker Nano

This is the power bank I take with me almost everywhere, and it's an easy recommendation for almost anyone. Not only can it recharge their phone in a matter of an hour or two, it also has a color screen that will let them know its charge status.

Anker Nano 30W Power Bank with USB-C
Anker Nano
The best ultra-portable power bank for long trips
Tested By Digital Trends tech gifts under 100 hyperice go 2
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The best portable massage gun

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

This portable and rechargeable massage gun from Hyperice is ideal for workout aftercare or simply melting those knots that come from everyday life. Lightweight and easy to use, its 3 hour battery life means they won't have to remember to charge it every time your loved one uses it. We tested this one firsthand. "I liked how effective the Hypervolt was, comparable and as good as any other I have tried," says Digital Trends' Will Senesac. "I liked that it came with 5 different attachments to target various areas and it even though being large was easy to bring to the gym in my bag without taking up much space."

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 - Featuring Quiet Glide Technology - Handheld Percussion Massage Gun | 3 Speeds, 2 Interchangeable Heads | Helps Relieve Sore Muscles and Stiffness - FSA and HSA Eligible
Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2
The best portable massage gun
Wahl clippers
Wahl

The best cordless shaver or razor for beard-havers

Wahl Lithium Ion Pro Rechargeable Cordless Hair Clippers

YouTube gurus will try to sell you all sorts of fancy razors and clippers, but take it from a long-term beard-haver--this device is 90% of what you need for a nice shave. With 22 different guards and attachments, this tech gift under $100 will allow them to play the barber in their bathroom without much training. It might take a few tries, however.

Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel
Wahl Lithium Ion Pro Rechargeable Cordless Hair Clippers
The best cordless shaver or razor for beard-havers
MAxtop wireless microphone
MAXTOP

The best portable lavalier microphone for influencers

MAXTOP Soundguard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone

If they're a content creator or aspiring videographer that struggles to capture good audio during their various adventures, they should strongly consider the MAXTOP Soundguard. It captures clear audio regardless of conditions and works at a variety of ranges.

MAXTOP SoundGuard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
MAXTOP Soundguard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
The best portable lavalier microphone for influencers
Reviewed By Digital Trends A Ring Video Doorbell 4 mounted near a home's front door.
Ring

The best outdoor home security option for families

Ring Battery Doorbell

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro review: a convenient, capable battery-powered option Review
Pros
  • Crisp resolution with support for HDR
  • Support for Bird's Eye Zones
  • Easily removable battery
  • Option to hardwire
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Battery needs frequent recharging

This Ring Battery Doorbell gives you an unparalleled sense of safety and comfort, even when you're not there. With Smart Alerts for package deliveries and people on their porch and an uninterrupted video view from anywhere, it's the doorbell they've always wanted and a little lifesaver that will make a big impact on improving their day-to-day lives.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro
Ring Battery Doorbell
The best outdoor home security option for families
The Blink Mini 2 installed outside.
Blink

The best indoor pet and security camera for homeowners

Blink Mini 2

If you're looking to gift a dedicated security camera that works with Alexa, the Blink Mini 2 is a great option. It also includes a weather resistant adapter to give them the option of keeping it in a semi-outdoor space, such as a garage or alley, making it a great tech gift under $100 for homeowners.

Blink Mini 2 + Weather Resistant Adapter — Plug-in smart security camera, indoor/outdoor, HD night view in color, built-in spotlight, two-way audio, motion detection, Works with Alexa (Black)
Blink Mini 2
The best indoor pet and security camera for homeowners
The Blink Outdoor 4 + Amazon Echo Show 5 bundle.
Blink

The best smart speaker with display for Dad

Amazon Echo Show 5

This deeply discounted device gives you all the AI-powered benefits of Alexa's voice with a display that can show your photos, the song you're listening to, and much more. With a built-in camera and smart home integration, you can even adjust the lights or your thermostat with its help.

All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) - P
Amazon Echo Show 5
The best smart speaker with display for Dad
The second generation Google Nest Mini in charcoal against a white background.
Google

The best traditional smart speaker for sensitive decorators

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

If you'd prefer to integrate with a different tech company's smart speaker, this Google Nest offers similar features, albeit without the screen. We personally feel it blends a bit better with typical home decor due to its understated design, too.

Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation Smart Speaker with Google Assistant - Charcoal
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
The best traditional smart speaker for sensitive decorators
An Amazon Fire Stick
Amazon

The best compact TV streaming device for out-of-towners

Amazon Fire TV Stick

This Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great alternative to their smart TV's built-in browser and streaming apps, especially if they're missing certain channels or options. It's also great to take with them on vacations or to friend's houses if they're uncertain about their TV setup.

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick
The best compact TV streaming device for out-of-towners
Lepro TB1 AI table lamp with LLM and smart technologies
Lepro

The best smart table lamp for bachelors

Lepro TB1 AI Smart Table Lamp

This table lamp will allow your loved one to bring a little bit of color and flair to their living room or bedroom with ease. Its unique design is sure to make a statement wherever its placed, and best of all, its integrated app makes changing the setup a breeze.

Lepro TB1 AI Smart Table Lamp, RGB+IC Addressable LED Lamp Alexa Google Enabled, APP Control Color Changing Modern Lamp No Remote, Christmas Gift Ideas, AI Generated Lighting LLM, 2.4 GHz WiFi
Lepro TB1 AI Smart Table Lamp
The best smart table lamp for bachelors
Tested By Digital Trends Govee Neon Rope Light 2 on display at CES 2024.
Govee Neon Rope Light 2 in a Poseidon design on display at CES 2024. Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The best rope light option for homeowners

Govee Neon Rope Light, 6.5 Ft

Govee Neon Rope Light Review
Pros
  • Bright, flexible lights
  • Easy smart control through Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Strong adhesive and easy mounting
  • Thousands of different color configurations
Cons
  • Installation process could use some work
  • Not long enough to spell out longer words
  • No way to extend the length

This is another striking decor option with full app integration and customizable colors. You can change the hues down to each segment, and the fluid nature of its design means you can bend it into fun shapes. We tested this one firsthand. "The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 is absolutely mesmerizing! Its glow feels almost surreal, like something from Blade Runner or a video game," says Digital Trends' Leif Iverson.

Govee Neon Rope Light
Govee Neon Rope Light, 6.5 Ft
The best rope light option for homeowners
The Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp on a table.
Philips

The best strip light option for sensitive decorators

Philips Hue Indoor 6-Foot Smart LED Light Strip

A slightly more subtle strip lighting option than the above neon rope, these strip lights can be easily modified with an app and can change the vibe of a room in seconds. Those who prefer to equip their house with a variety of Philips lighting will be impressed with the app, which works well in my experience.

Philips Hue Indoor 6-Foot Smart LED Light Strip Plus Base Kit - Color-Changing Single Color Effect - 1 Pack - Control with Hue App - Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit
Philips Hue Indoor 6-Foot Smart LED Light Strip
The best strip light option for sensitive decorators
Tested By Digital Trends Govee Star Light Projector from Best Gifts for gadget lovers
Govee

The best miniature projector for your young children

Govee Star Light Projector

You're heard of putting stars on your kid's ceiling, but how about projecting a vision of the night sky with the touch of a button? That's exactly what you're getting with this table projector. With more than 50 scene modes, it'll have them immersed for hours on end. We tested this one firsthand. "It's fun! And it quite literally lights up a room!" says Digital Trends' Alexis Spring.

Govee Star Light Projector
Govee Star Light Projector
The best miniature projector for your young children
Frameo Digital Photo Frame
Frameo

The best digital photo frame for Grandpa

FRAMEO 10.1 Inch 32GB Smart Digital Photo Frame

One of the most versatile gift options for family members, this digital photo frame lets them to show off all their vacation photos in one place without lifting a finger. Thanks to deep savings, you can easily buy two to gift for less than $100 and place them in different rooms for a true gallery effect.

A dog sleeps next to the Voplls 1080p Mini Projector.
Voplls

The best mini projector for cinema fans

Voplls 1080p Mini Projector with WiFi/Bluetooth

Set the stage for an intimate date night with this handheld mini projector. Though it's not a substitute for a full-sized model, it can cast video and ease for two or three people in a small room. This more expensive version has both WiFi and Bluetooth for maximum convenience.

VOPLLS Mini Projector
Voplls 1080p Mini Projector with WiFi/Bluetooth
The best mini projector for cinema fans
A crock-pot slow cooker
Crock-Pot

The best high-tech slow cooker for the chef in your life

Crock-POt 7-Quart Slow Cooker

I've owned this seven-quart slow cooker for years, and it's safe it say that it really gets the job done. Great for those with limited kitchen space, or if they prefer to wash as few dishes as possible.

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker, Portable Programmable with Timer, Locking Lid, Stainless Steel; an Essential Kitchen Appliance, Perfect for Families and Gatherings
Crock-POt 7-Quart Slow Cooker
The best high-tech slow cooker for the chef in your life
tech gifts under 100 version 1 0
Version 1.0.0 Image used with permission by copyright holder

The best night vision device for rural living

HEXEUM Night Vision Goggles

Right at the top of our price range is this set of fancy night vision binoculars/goggles with excellent customer reviews. Equipped with photo and video capabilities, it's a good gift for those who enjoy exploring their backyards, particularly if they live in less-populated areas.

Night Vision Goggles - 4K Night Vision Binoculars for Adults, 3'' HD Screen Binoculars can Save Photo and Video with 32GB TF Card, Black
HEXEUM Night Vision Goggles
The best night vision device for rural living

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steven Wright
Steven Wright
Best Prime Day air purifier deals: Cheap units under $100
Germ Guardian AC4825 True HEPA air purifier in kitchen

It can be tough for those who have issues with allergies or are living in an area with a lot of pollution, but luckily, air purifiers can go a long way to alleviating some of those issues. With Prime Day officially starting, there are a lot of great air purifier deals available, so now is the perfect time to pick one up if you've been suffering from allergies and pollution. We've collected several of our favorite deals below, so be sure to check those out. While you're here, you may also want to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day deals to take full advantage of the sale.
Best Prime Day air purifier deal
Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier -- $79, was $100

For an affordable but effective air purifier, you may want to go with the Levoit Core 300. With its 45W motor, it can purify the air across a space of up to 1,095 square feet. The device is equipped with a HEPA-grade filter that works against all kinds of airborne particles such as pollen, dust, and animal dander, to provide an extra layer of protection on your family's health. When you select Sleep Mode, the air purifier will reduce its noise levels to a near-silent 24 dB, so you won't be disturbed while it keeps working. To make it even more inconspicuous at night, you can turn off its display light. The Levoit Core 300 air purifier may be set to run on a timer of up to 8 hours, and it also shows a filter lifetime indicator to let you know if a replacement is needed.

Read more
An espresso machine for under $100? Grab this deal at Best Buy
De'Longhi Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine

For many people, coffee is a source of life — it helps keep you awake, it keeps your gut running smoothly, and it gives you energy to tackle the day. And as coffee connoisseurs know, there is nothing more premium and satisfying than a nice cup of espresso. However, with espresso machines ranging from a few hundred dollars to some of the higher-end ones costing you a grand plus, espresso machines are not a common small-appliance you’ll see at home.

Now, you can get that restaurant-quality cup of espresso from the comfort of your own home (and save a few bucks too) with this Stilosa 15 Bar Pump Espresso Machine from De'Longhi. Right now at Best Buy, pick up this espresso machine for $88. With the original price of $120, that’s $32 of savings — with this espresso machine now being under $100, that’s a great deal.

Read more
The best last-minute tech gifts under $50
The Echo Pop sitting on a countertop.

This might feel like the most expensive time of year but you’d be surprised what tech and great gifts you’re able to buy for under $50 right now. Many retailers are appreciating that times are a little hard financially and taken the right approach to it. That means your $50 budget for a loved one can go a long way so they still get to enjoy a very cool new gift. Below, we’ve picked out some of the best gifts under $50 currently available. This includes smart speakers, earphones, smart bulbs, tablets, and much more. Pretty impressive for under $50 each, right? Let’s take a look.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) -- $23, was $50

One of the best smart speakers around, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) is the perfect gift for anyone getting interested in making their home smarter. It’s inexpensive with a slightly pricier model offering a visible clock, but this basic model is great. It offers a great sound experience for the size with clear vocals and deeper bass than you’d expect for the size. You can ask Alexa all kinds of things from what the weather is right down to playing music or simply asking it some trivia questions. It also works well with your smart home so you can control all your smart devices without any trouble. It’s the ideal companion for any room of your home working well as an alarm, timer, faithful assistant, and so much more.

Read more