This is the best place to buy a Dell laptop this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon is rolling out its Prime Day deals as you read this, but if you’re after the best Prime Day laptop deals on a Dell machine, then Amazon isn’t the best place to find them — it’s the online Dell store itself, with this iconic PC maker running a huge sale of its own. For the duration of this event, Dell is offering huge markdowns of up to 30% (or even more) on its Inspiron and XPS laptops as well as its G-series and Alienware gaming laptops.

Dell is a titan in the PC world and few other names stand as tall as this one. The brand was one of the biggest leaders in the consumer computer revolution of the ’90s and early aughts (many of us remember, fondly or not, some of its now-famous TV commercials), but the company continues to innovate and has come a long way from the beige-colored PC towers and CRT monitors of decades past.

Today, the Dell laptop lineup covers everything from budget-friendly workhorse laptops and even Chromebooks to bleeding-edge 2-in-1s and beefy gaming machines, offering something for just about everybody. The classic Inspiron line, which has been running for decades now, is still going strong. That’s where you’ll find a solid and affordable no-frills Windows machine for work and general daily use, but the Inspiron name also graces a few nice (and also surprisingly affordable) touchscreen laptops if you want to give one of those a spin without paying an arm and a leg.

If you’re after something more high-end, though, then you’ll want to check out the Prime Day Dell XPS deals that are on offer. The XPS line has featured some of our favorite ultrabooks and 2-in-1 laptops for years now, with the Dell XPS 13 being our top pick of them all. This is where you’ll find features like 1200p or 4K displays and even discrete GPUs (particularly on the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 models) along with a premium overall look and feel thanks to these laptops’ world-class build quality.

Dell might be regarded as a suit-and-tie sort of PC maker, but the brand hasn’t left the gamers behind. The Dell G-series laptops are fantastic gaming machines for those on a budget, punching well above their price with the latest Nvidia GeForce graphics cards (and yes, that even includes the new RTX 30-series GPUs). The Dell G5 SE gaming laptop even lands on our list of best gaming laptops you can buy in 2021 Analogous to the premium XPS line is the Alienware line of gaming laptops which are also part of the Dell family even if they don’t wear the Dell logo. The Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops are the cream of the crop, sporting the beefiest hardware and the best displays — along with some of the biggest discounts during sales like Prime Day.

More Prime Day Dell deals available now

Dell has proven it can go toe-to-toe with Amazon in amazing Prime Day sales. If you want to see what else it has on offer, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day Dell deals available now.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,126 $1,400
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 GPU, 256GB SSD)

$700 $950
The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a great entry-level option that offers the performance you need with a GTX 16-series GPU and a 120Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$559 $670
The best device for your studious office work is one with swift responsiveness and seamless multitasking skills. With these specs, this Inspiron 15 touchscreen laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2021 model)

$1,300 $1,630
This year's top-end XPS 13 9310 is already on sale and brings improvements like Intel's new 11th generation processors for longer battery life, and improved performance when gaming.
Buy at Amazon
