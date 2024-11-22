 Skip to main content
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (November 22-24)

By
The key art for Genshin Impact's Xbox release.
COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.

While November has been a quieter month for Xbox Game Pass, this week saw three games launch on Xbox to the benefit of Game Pass subscribers. One is the latest entry in Microsoft’s longest-running video game series, another is the long-awaited sequel to a supernatural horror cult classic, and the last one is a popular fantasy MMO that has finally made its way to Xbox Series X/S with bonuses for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, but aren’t sure what you should be playing this weekend, these are the three most obvious choices.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Before Microsoft started releasing video game consoles, it made flight simulators. This storied hardcore flying simulation franchise is getting a new entry this year, aptly named Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The latest entry in the Microsoft Flight Simulator series builds upon the strong foundation of its revival in 2020. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 not only sees improved environmental simulation, visuals, and physics, but lots of new content as well. There are now missions where players can participate in aerial firefighting, search and research, and more. While the appeal of simulators like this one is someone niche, those looking for a new flight simulator will adore this game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Documentary

The original Stalker is a cult classic supernatural first-person shooter from GSC Game World where players fight to survive in the dangerous Exclusion Zone around Chornobyl. A sequel was first teased in 2010, but that version of Stalker 2 was eventually shelved before the project was revived years later. GSC Game World has been dedicated to working on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl since then, but its release has been delayed multiple times, mainly due to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. It’s satisfying to finally be at the end of the long, tumultuous road of Stalker 2’s development, though the final product is, understandably, a mess. The current version is loaded with bugs and performance issues, but GSC Game World is working quickly to address those problems and we’re already seeing improvements over what we we tested in our Stalker 2 review.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will officially launch on Xbox with Version 5.2!

This week also contained the long-awaited release of Genshin Impact on Xbox. Genshin Impact is an extremely popular fantasy RPG that combines the open-world design and gameplay of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with the gacha-driven hero-earning mechanics of mobile games. It has captivated fans on PC, PlayStation, and mobile for years and can now be played on Xbox Series X/S. While Genshin Impact is free to play, its developers promise that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive reoccurring in-game rewards if they connect their Xbox profile to their Hoyoverse account and play Genshin Impact via Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s worth downloading for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, even if you’re already playing it on another platform.

Genshin Impact is free on Xbox Series X/S with bonuses for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It’s also on PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
