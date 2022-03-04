  1. Home Theater

Disney+ is getting an ad-supported tier in 2022

Simon Cohen
By

Disney+ is going to launch an ad-supported tier that would make the streaming service more affordable, according to Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone — consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” Daniel said. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

No price has yet been set on the new tier, but it is expected to launch in the U.S. in 2022, with an international rollout in 2023. When Disney makes the new ad-supported tier available, it will join services like Hulu, Discovery+, Peacock, and HBO Max, which also offer ad-supported subscriptions. Disney’s biggest rivals, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+, do not have ad-supported options.

Currently, Disney+ costs $8 per month or $80 per year. However, Disney+ isn’t Disney’s only streaming service. Following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Disney also controls Hulu, and it offers the sports-focused ESPN+. For $14, you can get a bundle that includes all three services, saving you $5 a month.

Disney+ has been growing rapidly since its launch in November 2019, and now has more than 42 million members in the U.S. and Canada, and 129 million subscribers worldwide, according to Statista. And while Netflix still has the biggest pool of subscribers (75 million in the U.S. and Canada and 221 million worldwide), it’s rate of growth is slowing, leading some analysts to predict that Disney+ will actually exceed Netflix’s total subscriber count by sometime in 2025. The service’s new ad-supported tier will likely accelerate that timeline when it launches.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Apple’s Peek Performance event on March 8

Apple invitation graphic for Peek Performance event.

Common Microsoft Edge problems, and how to fix them

micosoft edge extensions 70 microsoft laptop feat

Watch UFC 272: Live stream Covington vs. Masvidal tomorrow

Image of Covington and Masvidal being separated by Dana White.

The best smart speakers for 2022

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock front

The best curved monitors for 2022

A person using the Samsung CF791 monitor.

Best treadmill deals for March 2022

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best fitness deals for March 2022

nordictrack x32i treadmill review press lifestyle

The best desktop computers for 2022

HP Omen 30L DESKTOP PC

Best NordicTrack home fitness and exercise equipment deals for March 2022

NordicTrack Fusion CST

Amazon Music is now available on Vizio TVs

Amazon Music on a Vizio TV.

The best USB-C monitors for 2022

The back of the Dell USB-C monitor, showing ports.

How to enroll in the WatchOS beta program

Nomad Titanium Band for the Apple Watch side view.

How to blur backgrounds on FaceTime calls

Apple iPhone ringtone best of feat image.