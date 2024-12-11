 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the biggest OLED TVs you can buy is $2,000 off today

By
Amazing Deal The 2024 LG B4 OLED on its home screen.
LG

We here at Digital Trends are no strangers to LG’s phenomenal lineup of OLED TVs, and the incredible B4 Series is a 2024 set we’re always glad to recommend. As luck would have it, the largest version of the LG B4 is on sale for the holidays! Right now, when you order the LG 83-inch B4 Series OLED through Best Buy, you’ll only pay $2,500. At full price, this model sells for $5,000.

We also have a huge list of LG TV deals and OLED TV deals you may want to check out if an 83-inch TV is a bit too big for your living space.

Why you should buy the LG 83-inch B4 Series

OLED TVs are particularly great for color accuracy and top-shelf contrast. The LG B4 Series delivers exceptional picture quality and can even do so in a brightly lit room. While an LED set would fare better, it’s impressive to see how far glare reduction has come in OLED TVs. The B4 is also assisted by class-leading HDR performance, which allows the TV to achieve strong brightness levels and richer colors. And with HDMI 2.1 connectivity across all four inputs, you can bet this is an excellent TV for gaming, too!

Related

Powered by LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen 7, the B4 Series analyzes and optimizes every frame, giving you the best-looking picture regardless of the source. And with LG’s webOS 24 on board, you’ll even be able to access Netflix, Disney+, and a host of free live TV channels once the B4 Series is connected to the Internet.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, but it’s not too often that you can grab a top-rated OLED TV for half its normal cost. That being said, buying sooner rather than later is always a good idea. Take $2,500 off the LG 83-inch B4 Series OLED when you order through Best Buy, and be sure to check out our list of the best 85-inch TV deals, too, for even more markdowns on big screen sets!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
The LG C4, one of the best TVs for most people, is over 40% off for Cyber Monday
LG C4 OLED

Whenever someone asks me what TV they should buy, I always say, "An OLED, if you can swing it." Sure, there are important follow-up questions -- like what's the TV room like and what's the budget -- but the answer is still almost always an OLED. The one that I've recommended more than any other is LG's C Series, which this year is the LG C4. As our very own Caleb Denison said in his review, "everyone should have this TV." It's why he gave the C4 a review score of 4 out of 5 stars and we put it on our list of the best TVs. Right now, you can get the 65-inch model for $1,500, which is $1,200 off its MSRP.

So what makes the LG C4 the OLED that everyone should have? It has outstanding picture quality, great processing, and the perfect blacks we expect from an OLED TV. LG's gaming experience has stepped up over the years with Game Optimizer, and the TV supports variable refresh rate (VRR), has a low input lag, and is all-around excellent for gaming.

Read more
This TCL 4K TV is on sale for under $200 at Best Buy
TCL's 2024 F35 Fire TV home screen.

Early Black Friday TV deals are abundant, and we’ve seen discounts from pretty much every LED and OLED manufacturer, including Samsung, LG, and the focus of today’s entry, TCL. TCL TV deals are some of the best on the market right now, and that’s mainly because these TVs are relatively inexpensive to begin with. As such, you’ll be able to find amazing discounts at multiple retailers, including this fantastic offer:

As part of this Best Buy doorbuster sale, when you purchase the TCL 55-inch F35 Series 4K LED, you’ll only pay $190. At full price, this model sells for $330. That $150 you save is a sound investment toward one of these best early Black Friday soundbar deals!

Read more
This 75-inch TCL TV is only $378 at Walmart
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo. TCL

TCL and Roku are two of the leading AV brands that we’ve written plenty about. The former is best known for its affordable LED and QLED TVs, while the latter is most renowned for its streaming devices. But when it comes time to combine the best of both worlds, you get a smart TV that looks and sounds fantastic. And if you’ve been looking for 70-inch TV deals, today might be your lucky day: 

Read more