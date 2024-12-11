One of the biggest OLED TVs you can buy is $2,000 off today

We here at Digital Trends are no strangers to LG’s phenomenal lineup of OLED TVs, and the incredible B4 Series is a 2024 set we’re always glad to recommend. As luck would have it, the largest version of the LG B4 is on sale for the holidays! Right now, when you order the LG 83-inch B4 Series OLED through Best Buy, you’ll only pay $2,500. At full price, this model sells for $5,000.

Why you should buy the LG 83-inch B4 Series

OLED TVs are particularly great for color accuracy and top-shelf contrast. The LG B4 Series delivers exceptional picture quality and can even do so in a brightly lit room. While an LED set would fare better, it’s impressive to see how far glare reduction has come in OLED TVs. The B4 is also assisted by class-leading HDR performance, which allows the TV to achieve strong brightness levels and richer colors. And with HDMI 2.1 connectivity across all four inputs, you can bet this is an excellent TV for gaming, too!

Powered by LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen 7, the B4 Series analyzes and optimizes every frame, giving you the best-looking picture regardless of the source. And with LG’s webOS 24 on board, you’ll even be able to access Netflix, Disney+, and a host of free live TV channels once the B4 Series is connected to the Internet.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, but it’s not too often that you can grab a top-rated OLED TV for half its normal cost. That being said, buying sooner rather than later is always a good idea. Take $2,500 off the LG 83-inch B4 Series OLED when you order through Best Buy, and be sure to check out our list of the best 85-inch TV deals, too, for even more markdowns on big screen sets!