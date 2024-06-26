 Skip to main content
This giant, 83-inch Samsung OLED TV is $2,400 off right now

By
The Samsung S90C on a gray background.
Samsung

We live in an age where a monolithic TV is no longer a niche purchase. 75-inch TV deals are just about everywhere you look, but what if you want to go even bigger? If your screen needs have you looking at 80-inch plus sets, you should probably take a look at this awesome Samsung deal we tracked down.

When you purchase directly through Samsung, you’ll be able to take home the 83-inch Samsung S90C for $3,000. That may not sound like a huge discount, but when you consider that the TV’s original price was $5,400, $2,400 in savings isn’t too shabby. Plus, you’ll own a top-tier OLED that will very much be the talk of the town.

Why you should buy the Samsung 83-inch Q90C

The Samsung S90C was one of the best TVs the company made in 2023, sitting just one peg below the flagship S95C. One thing that makes both of these sets so special are OLED panels. In years past, Samsung only made LED-LCDs (check out some of our QLED TV deals), with LG cornering the market on OLED tech. But now that self-emissive pixels have found their way onto Samsung screens, you’ll be able to enjoy some of the deepest and most accurate colors, contrast, and black levels.

OLED sets are also well known for off-angle viewing. With the S90C’s 83-inch screen, there won’t be a bad seat in the house; and thanks to Samsung’s terrific 4K upscaling, even lower-quality sources will show notable improvements when viewed on the S90C. This signature TV also delivers exceptional HDR performance and support for leading surround codecs like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

From an input standpoint, gamers are going to be very happy. Each of the S90C’s four HDMI inputs are 2.1 certified. Whether you’re hooking up a PS5, Xbox, or gaming PC, HDMI 2.1 supports crucial gaming features like VRR, ALLM, and low input lag. You’ll also be able to enjoy Samsung’s Q-Symphony 3.0, which lets you pair and combine your S90C speakers with a compatible Samsung soundbar.

We’re betting that Samsung is bringing such a big markdown to such an enormous set because 2024 models are starting to roll out (the S90C is a 2023 TV). So if you’ve been shopping for Samsung TV deals, and are looking to go bigger than 75 inches, look no further than the amazing Samsung 83-inch S90C. 

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This incredible 85-inch Samsung TV is $2,600 off — you read that right!
The Samsung QN90C ron a media stand with white speakers.

If you're ready to upgrade to a TV that will take your home theater to the next level, consider this 85-inch Samsung QLED TV. Right now on Samsung's website you can buy the QN90C Neo QLED TV for $2,200, down $2,600 from $4,800. This discount is on the 85-inch model, but all other sizes are on sale as well. TV deals like this don't stick around too long, so check this one out soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV
One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV takes all the benefits of QLED technology and goes even further with such advantages. It promises over 8 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology. There’s also Neo Quantum HDR+ which provides gorgeous contrast, phenomenal brightness, and vivid color. Its Neural Quantum Processor is capable of upscaling all content to 4K so you get the best picture possible.

This Samsung 55-inch QLED TV deal cuts the price by $400
An erupting volcano against a sky a dusk on a Samsung QN90C.

Samsung TV deals are getting better and better as we approach Father’s Day. We’re looking high and low for the best markdowns we can find, and we just had to bring this one to your attention. While the deal lasts, you’ll save $400 on the amazing Samsung 55-inch QN90C QLED TV. We’ve also got a big list of QLED TV deals for you to peruse. 

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch QN90C
There are two kinds of TV watchers: Those that love bold colors and inky black levels (if this sounds like you, check out our OLED TV deals!), and those who enjoy a bright picture that gets even brighter when you start factoring in HDR support. If you belong to the latter camp, you’re going to love the Samsung QN90C.

This 58-inch 4K TV from Hisense is down to $258 at Walmart
Hisense 58-Inch R6 Series 4K Roku TV.

If you need a TV but don't want something expensive, you should look at this deal from Hisense. The Hisense 58-inch Class 4K R6 Roku TV is is just $258 today. That's a savings of $40 from the $298 it is usually priced at. It is one of the best TV deals going on at the moment if your goal is to come out with a TV at the lowest cost, and all you need to do to find it is tap the button below. You'll find the Hisense TV over at Walmart, where over 1,000 people have bought the TV since yesterday and over 200 people have it in their carts. Well, at least at the time of this writing. So, if you want a cheap TV, be sure to make your decision on this one relatively quickly, as it won't be around forever. Keep reading for more information.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch Class 4K R6 Roku TV
The first thing you might think about a TV of this price is that it must be missing something critical. That's really not the case. You'll be able to enjoy Motion Rate 120 for action scenes, it has access to the HDR color range, and it is also a user of the new lag-reducing gaming mode that you're starting to see featured on all TVs. This is also a 4K TV, not 1080p, and has over 8 million pixels in its paneling. Admittedly, it is not an OLED or QLED, but if you've been financially responsible with your TVs for some time now, you're already not "spoiled" into thinking those are must-haves at this point anyhow.

