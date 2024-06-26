This giant, 83-inch Samsung OLED TV is $2,400 off right now

We live in an age where a monolithic TV is no longer a niche purchase. 75-inch TV deals are just about everywhere you look, but what if you want to go even bigger? If your screen needs have you looking at 80-inch plus sets, you should probably take a look at this awesome Samsung deal we tracked down.

When you purchase directly through Samsung, you’ll be able to take home the 83-inch Samsung S90C for $3,000. That may not sound like a huge discount, but when you consider that the TV’s original price was $5,400, $2,400 in savings isn’t too shabby. Plus, you’ll own a top-tier OLED that will very much be the talk of the town.

Why you should buy the Samsung 83-inch Q90C

The Samsung S90C was one of the best TVs the company made in 2023, sitting just one peg below the flagship S95C. One thing that makes both of these sets so special are OLED panels. In years past, Samsung only made LED-LCDs (check out some of our QLED TV deals), with LG cornering the market on OLED tech. But now that self-emissive pixels have found their way onto Samsung screens, you’ll be able to enjoy some of the deepest and most accurate colors, contrast, and black levels.

OLED sets are also well known for off-angle viewing. With the S90C’s 83-inch screen, there won’t be a bad seat in the house; and thanks to Samsung’s terrific 4K upscaling, even lower-quality sources will show notable improvements when viewed on the S90C. This signature TV also delivers exceptional HDR performance and support for leading surround codecs like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

From an input standpoint, gamers are going to be very happy. Each of the S90C’s four HDMI inputs are 2.1 certified. Whether you’re hooking up a PS5, Xbox, or gaming PC, HDMI 2.1 supports crucial gaming features like VRR, ALLM, and low input lag. You’ll also be able to enjoy Samsung’s Q-Symphony 3.0, which lets you pair and combine your S90C speakers with a compatible Samsung soundbar.

We’re betting that Samsung is bringing such a big markdown to such an enormous set because 2024 models are starting to roll out (the S90C is a 2023 TV). So if you’ve been shopping for Samsung TV deals, and are looking to go bigger than 75 inches, look no further than the amazing Samsung 83-inch S90C.

