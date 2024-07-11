 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 11.1.4-channel soundbar has an early Prime Day deal

By
2023 Samsung HW-Q990C.
Samsung

If a simple soundbar won’t do for your home theater setup, you should set your sights on the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar, which is available with a $300 discount from Samsung’s early Prime Day soundbar deals. Yes, the sale isn’t confined to Amazon, as other retailers will try to attract shoppers during the event. Samsung is already doing a great job by slashing the top-of-the-line soundbar’s price to $1,600 from $1,900 originally. There’s a chance that stocks run out well before Prime Day though, so don’t hesitate with your purchase if you’re interested in this bargain.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar

Installing a soundbar is the easiest way to upgrade your home theater setup’s audio, and we think there’s no better option out there than the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar. It’s on top of our roundup of the best soundbars for several reasons, including the great sound that it provides for watching movies and listening to music, its impressive volume capabilities, and the clear dialog that you’ll hear so that you won’t miss any important lines.

Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in the name of the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar. The “11” means there are a total of 11 front-facing speakers, and the “1” refers to the presence of a wireless subwoofer. The “4,” meanwhile, means it comes with four up-firing channels that deliver a true Dolby Atmos surround sound experience. The soundbar also offers Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro technology that analyzes the environment and optimizes audio according to your space, and built-in access to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s AirPlay.

You don’t need to wait until Prime Day to start your shopping of soundbar deals, as Samsung has already slashed the price of the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar by $300. From its original price of $1,900, it’s down to $1,600, which still isn’t cheap but it’s going to bring your home theater setup to new heights. You’re going to have to be quick in completing the transaction though, as the offer may no longer be available when the shopping event officially starts. Add the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar to your cart and finish the checkout process today.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get a 75-inch TV for under $500 in early Prime Day deals
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

For those who are thinking about getting a massive TV for their living room, you should know that Prime Day deals are already available -- and not just from Amazon, as other retailers are also looking to take advantage of the shopping event. One of them is Best Buy, which is offering the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $450 following a $200 discount on its original price of $650. We're not sure if the savings will still be around once Prime Day 4K TV deals officially launch, so if you're interested in this bargain, we recommend pushing through with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is powered by the brand's Regza Engine 4K, which enables amazing picture quality with sharp details and vivid colors through 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV also supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, bringing the image and audio technology that you usually experience in cinemas into your home theater setup. However, you're going to have to consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy to make sure that you have enough space for this gigantic screen.

Read more
Beats Solo 3 headphones are on sale in early Prime Day deals
The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on top of a table.

The world has moved on to the Beats Solo 4, and that means great deals on the Beats Solo 3 are here. As part of early Prime Day headphones deals, you can save $60 on the Beats Solo 3 from Walmart. They're trying to get ahead of the game, getting your dollars now before all of the Prime Day deals begin and in this case we think it is worth it. Just tap the button below to get your Beats Solo 3 for just $119, down quite a lot from the usual $179. Or, keep reading to see why these headphones (at this price) are still worth it in 2024.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 3
It may sound odd, but the best place to start with the Beats Solo 3 is the Beats Solo 4. As stated in our Beats Solo 4 review, the Beats Solo 4 are "a gentle evolution of the Solo 3 Wireless, and not a raucous revolution. The shape, the design, the controls — even the price — all remain untouched." Now, adding future clarification, we can see that the are still $199 today. The price is not the same. As a result, you are getting headphones that are older, sure, but also $80 cheaper than very similarly designed modern headphones.

Read more
The 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV has a $1,500 discount for the 4th of July
LG C3 OLED

One of our favorite LG TVs, and a customer favorite, has a big 4th of July deal going on right now. It's the large, 77 inch version of the LG C3 OLED TV, and right now you can get it for just $1,997, down over $1,500 from its usual $3,500 price point. It's one of the best 4th of July TV deals going on right now and it can be yours if you tap the button below. Or, keep reading to see why you should pick up this TV, as well as why both reviewers and average customers like it.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV
The LG C3 OLED TV is a powerful TV with the powerful a9 AI Processor Gen6 for optimized settings with minimal personal input. This TV is ready for casual viewing, intense movie watching with Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode, and gaming with its 0.1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate.

Read more