This Samsung 11.1.4-channel soundbar has an early Prime Day deal

If a simple soundbar won’t do for your home theater setup, you should set your sights on the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar, which is available with a $300 discount from Samsung’s early Prime Day soundbar deals. Yes, the sale isn’t confined to Amazon, as other retailers will try to attract shoppers during the event. Samsung is already doing a great job by slashing the top-of-the-line soundbar’s price to $1,600 from $1,900 originally. There’s a chance that stocks run out well before Prime Day though, so don’t hesitate with your purchase if you’re interested in this bargain.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar

Installing a soundbar is the easiest way to upgrade your home theater setup’s audio, and we think there’s no better option out there than the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar. It’s on top of our roundup of the best soundbars for several reasons, including the great sound that it provides for watching movies and listening to music, its impressive volume capabilities, and the clear dialog that you’ll hear so that you won’t miss any important lines.

Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in the name of the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar. The “11” means there are a total of 11 front-facing speakers, and the “1” refers to the presence of a wireless subwoofer. The “4,” meanwhile, means it comes with four up-firing channels that deliver a true Dolby Atmos surround sound experience. The soundbar also offers Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro technology that analyzes the environment and optimizes audio according to your space, and built-in access to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s AirPlay.

You don’t need to wait until Prime Day to start your shopping of soundbar deals, as Samsung has already slashed the price of the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar by $300. From its original price of $1,900, it’s down to $1,600, which still isn’t cheap but it’s going to bring your home theater setup to new heights. You’re going to have to be quick in completing the transaction though, as the offer may no longer be available when the shopping event officially starts. Add the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar to your cart and finish the checkout process today.