This Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar is only $100 at Best Buy today!

When it comes to built-in TV speakers, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a pair of drivers that deliver the volume, clarity, and soundstage that a more robust audio system can provide. We’re talking about soundbars and full surround sound configurations. And while some of these home theater components can cost hundreds (or thousands) of dollars, every once in a while, an amazing discount creeps its way into our crosshairs. As luck would have it, we came across this doorbuster sale when looking through Best Buy deals:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung B Series 2.1ch Soundbar at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $100. At full price, this soundbar once sold for $280.

Why you should buy the Samsung B Series 2.1ch Soundbar

Plug-and-play connectivity is the name of the game with any soundbar purchase, and the Samsung B Series couldn’t be easier to hook up to your TV. With just one digital optical connection (or Bluetooth TV connection), whatever components are wired to your TV will output sound through the Samsung B Series. Expect bold sound quality with powerful low-end support, too, thanks to the included wireless subwoofer!

The Samsung B Series also includes a Bluetooth input, allowing you to stream music and other device audio from a phone, tablet, or PC to your Samsung soundbar. We’re also glad to see a Night Mode for reduced volume when others are trying to sleep, as well as a Voice Enhance feature for louder, more precise dialogue.

As a Best Buy doorbuster, there’s a good chance we’ll wake up tomorrow to find the Samsung B Series out of stock, so today is definitely the best day to buy! Take $180 off the Samsung B Series 2.1ch Soundbar when you purchase at Best Buy, and be sure to check out our lists of the best soundbar deals and best Samsung deals for even more discounts.