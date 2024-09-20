 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We gave this TCL TV a 9 out of 10, and it’s over $500 off today

By
TCL QM8
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The TCL QM8 Series is a force to be reckoned with in the world of LED-LCD TVs. We had the opportunity to test the 2023 version of this mini-LED QLED, and we were blown away by everything from its brightness and color performance to its motion clarity and smart features. As one of TCL’s top models, it can be hard to find the QM8 Series for a steal, especially when you’re looking at larger sizes. That being said, we did come across this great offer while looking through Best Buy deals:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the TCL 85-inch QM8 Series (2024) for $2,473. At full price, this TV costs $3,000, so you’ll be saving $527.

Why you should buy the TCL 85-inch QM8 Series

When you’re dealing with any TV that’s bigger than 55 inches, you’ll want to make sure it’s the kind of set that prioritizes picture quality. Cheaply made sets may cost less at the store but can introduce headaches like pixellation, ghosting, light bloom, and dirty screen effects that muck up the final picture. The TCL QM8 is considered a premium model, and we know from experience that TCL puts a ton of focus on picture processing and upscaling.

Related

The QM8 uses mini-LED backlighting to deliver a bright and detailed picture with minimal blooming, and the TV’s quantum dots help to enhance overall color brightness and the color gamut as a whole. The TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The QM8 supports 4K/144Hz gaming (in some cases) and even 1080p/240Hz, too. You’ll also get VRR and ALLM support.

As far as streaming and screen mirroring goes, the TCL QM8 uses Google TV for its smart platform and UI elements. Not only will you have access to thousands of movies and TV shows via apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, but you’ll also be able to beam content using Chromecast and AirPlay 2 wirelessly.

We’re not sure how long this discount will hang around, so now could be the best time to save. Take $527 off the price of the TCL 85-inch QM8 Series when you order through Best Buy. We also recommend taking a look at some of the other TCL TV deals we found this week. 

Not happy with your TV’s sound quality, or plan on adding some audio to your living room down the line? Check out some of the best soundbar deals from brands like Sonos, Samsung, and Sony! 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Upgrade to an 85-inch TV while this Hisense is $700 off
The Hisense 85-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV on a TV unit in a living room.

If you want a huge TV and a great discount, check out the TV deals at Best Buy. Right now until September 15, you can buy the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV for $700 off. It usually costs $2,200, but as part of one of the Best Buy TV deals happening at the moment, it’s down to $1,500. If you’re tempted by a new TV for less, here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV
Before you even consider buying the Hisense 85-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV, check what size TV to buy for your home. It’s important to make sure such a huge TV doesn’t swamp the room too much. Providing you have the room, you’ll love this TV. Hisense is one of the best TV brands for good reason.

Read more
Amazon is selling this 58-inch Hisense TV at a 42% price cut
The Hisense 58-inch U6HF on a white background.

Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of activity from Hisense, especially when it comes to LED-LCD TVs. The idea behind Hisense TVs is budget-friendly pricing with the kind of picture tech generally reserved for midrange and premium models. We’re always on the lookout for solid TV deals, and it just so happens that Hisense is often a company offering markdowns a-plenty! As a matter of a fact, we’ve got an exciting promo to share with you right now.

For a limited time, you can buy the Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series ULED for $320. At full price, this model costs $550. That $230 you saved could go toward one of the best soundbar deals of the week! After all, what’s chart-topping picture quality without chart-topping sound?

Read more
It’s your last day to grab this 75-inch TV for under $500
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

Most people wouldn't think that it's possible to buy a 75-inch TV for less than $500, but Best Buy likes proving everyone wrong with its TV deals. The retailer has slashed the price of the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV from $650 to only $460, but you're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the $190 discount. There are only several hours left until the offer expires, so if you want to get this massive TV for such an affordable price, you should complete the transaction for it immediately.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
First and foremost, you should know that the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is huge -- probably even larger than you expect. That's why we highly recommend consulting our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have the appropriate amount of space for it. After confirming that you do, you can look forward to sharp details and lifelike colors brought by 4K Ultra HD resolution, and a cinematic viewing experience that's enabled by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Read more