We gave this TCL TV a 9 out of 10, and it’s over $500 off today

The TCL QM8 Series is a force to be reckoned with in the world of LED-LCD TVs. We had the opportunity to test the 2023 version of this mini-LED QLED, and we were blown away by everything from its brightness and color performance to its motion clarity and smart features. As one of TCL’s top models, it can be hard to find the QM8 Series for a steal, especially when you’re looking at larger sizes. That being said, we did come across this great offer while looking through Best Buy deals:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the TCL 85-inch QM8 Series (2024) for $2,473. At full price, this TV costs $3,000, so you’ll be saving $527.

Why you should buy the TCL 85-inch QM8 Series

When you’re dealing with any TV that’s bigger than 55 inches, you’ll want to make sure it’s the kind of set that prioritizes picture quality. Cheaply made sets may cost less at the store but can introduce headaches like pixellation, ghosting, light bloom, and dirty screen effects that muck up the final picture. The TCL QM8 is considered a premium model, and we know from experience that TCL puts a ton of focus on picture processing and upscaling.

The QM8 uses mini-LED backlighting to deliver a bright and detailed picture with minimal blooming, and the TV’s quantum dots help to enhance overall color brightness and the color gamut as a whole. The TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The QM8 supports 4K/144Hz gaming (in some cases) and even 1080p/240Hz, too. You’ll also get VRR and ALLM support.

As far as streaming and screen mirroring goes, the TCL QM8 uses Google TV for its smart platform and UI elements. Not only will you have access to thousands of movies and TV shows via apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, but you’ll also be able to beam content using Chromecast and AirPlay 2 wirelessly.

We’re not sure how long this discount will hang around, so now could be the best time to save. Take $527 off the price of the TCL 85-inch QM8 Series when you order through Best Buy. We also recommend taking a look at some of the other TCL TV deals we found this week.

