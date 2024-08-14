Upgrade your home theater setup with a massive screen by taking advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV. Following a $1,002 discount, which is among the largest that you’ll see among today’s TV deals, you’ll only have to pay $1,998 instead of $3,000. It’s still not cheap, but you wouldn’t want to miss this chance at huge savings while bringing in a huge display to your living room. The offer may expire sooner than you expect though, so finalize your purchase for this TV as soon as you can.

Why you should buy this 98-inch TV deal on the TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV

First and foremost, a 98-inch display is probably larger than you think, so if you want to make sure that you have enough space for the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV, you should check out our guide on what size TV to buy. With the right amount of space, you’ll be able to fully appreciate the gigantic screen’s 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support that enable lifelike details and colors. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which will make you feel like you’re watching your favorite shows and movies in the theaters, especially considering its size.

The QLED technology of the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV utilizes quantum dots for even more accurate colors and incredible brightness. This makes it an excellent streaming device, as it’s powered by Google TV for access to all of the popular platforms. The TV also comes with Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2, so you can share videos and photos from your mobile devices to its display.

With one of the largest discounts available online at $1,002 off, you can currently get the huge 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV for $1,998 instead of $3,000 from the QLED TV deals of Best Buy. It’s still a pretty significant investment, but it’s going to be worth every single penny. You’ll have to be quick in completing your order if you want to get the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV for much cheaper than usual though, as it may go back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.