This enormous TCL QLED TV is 50% off — save $2,000

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, which means you’ll be seeing TV sales everywhere you look and shop. Unfortunately, many of these models aren’t built for the long haul, but reliable manufacturers like TCL have plenty of great sets you can grab for the big game. In fact, one of the best TCL TV deals also happens to be for an enormous TV:

For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 98-inch QM7 Series (2024) through Best Buy or Walmart, you’ll only pay $2,000. The full MSRP on this model is $4,000.

Why you should buy the TCL 98-inch QM7 Series (2024)

The TCL 98-inch QM7 Series is a terrific 4K QLED TV that punches well above its weight class. Thanks to mini-LED lighting, TCL’s AIPQ Pro Processor, and class-leading HDR support, the TCL QM7 delivers high peak brightness, rich colors, and incredible contrast levels. Highlights stand out nicely when watching or playing HDR content, though the TV does a great job with SDR content, too.

When it comes to gaming features, the TCL QM7 boasts a 144Hz variable refresh rate on top of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and ALLM. Expect fast response times and minimal input lag from this model, along with HDMI 2.1 connectivity on ports 1 and 2. Let’s just say your PS5 and Xbox games will look and perform better than ever.

The TCL QM7 also uses Google TV for app streaming and content mirroring via AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. Score the TCL 98-inch QM7 Series (2024) while this discount is still in effect at Best Buy and Walmart. You may also want to check out our lists of the best TV deals and best QLED TV deals for more markdowns on top sets!