Garmin’s Apple Watch Ultra alternative gets a $100 discount

The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2).
You’ve got several options if you’re looking for an Apple Watch alternative, but there are only a few smartwatches out there that can match up to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is one of them, and if you’re interested, you can get it for $100 off from Best Buy. From its original price of $1,100, it’s down to $1,000 — the wearable device is still not cheap, but it’s going to be worth every single penny with all of the features that it packs. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as you may lose your chance at the savings if you keep delaying.

Why you should buy the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 smartwatch

If you want a rugged smartwatch with comprehensive fitness features, and you’re not heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is an excellent choice over the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The wearable device is currently featured in our list of the best smartwatches as our top recommendation for outdoor sports, partly because of its durability. The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 comes with a 1.4-inch scratch-resistant sapphire AMOLED display, a 51mm fiber-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel and rear cover, and it’s been tested against U.S. military standards for thermal, water, and shock resistance.

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 comes with GPS, a compass, altimeter, thermometer, a heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, and even a flashlight. It can record data related to your endurance, as well as your capability to run uphill. With a battery life that can last up to 58 hours in GPS mode and up to 31 days in smartwatch mode, the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 will prove to be a dependable companion for all of your physical activities.

For those looking at smartwatch deals for an alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, we highly recommend the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, especially now that you can get it at $100 off from Best Buy. The discount pulls its price down to $1,000 from $1,100, which still isn’t what you’d call affordable, but it’s the type of investment that will give you returns almost immediately. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings, so if you think the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 smartwatch should be on your wrist, add it to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as you can.

