This Lenovo tablet with pen included is 30% off today

There are a lot of great tablets on the market, and while Apple and Samsung tend to have a monopoly on them, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider checking out some other options. For example, this Lenovo Tab M11 is a pretty solid entry-level tablet, and it even comes with a pen, which is something you don’t get on entry-level devices from either Samsung or Apple. Even better, there’s a solid discount right now on the Tab M11 that brings it down to $153 from $220 if you use the coupon code BFJULY15TAB.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab M11

At 11 inches, the Lenovo Tab M11 is surprisingly large for the price and a great option if you’re looking for something bigger that won’t cost you a ton of money. It runs a 1920×1200 resolution, which is a bit on the lower end but perfectly fine for the screen size that you get. More impressively, it can hit a whopping 400nits of peak brightness, so you could potentially use it out in the sun with minimal issues. The pen experience is also pretty good, although, of course, it doesn’t quite compare to something like the Apple Pencil experience.

In terms of performance, you get a MediaTek Helio G88, which is a mid-tier processor and should handle most tasks that you throw at it. That said, you may struggle with things like gaming, especially with the more taxing ones, and the 4GB of RAM isn’t a ton either, so you’ll likely have to be on top of your app management. Storage is actually not too bad with 128GB, and it has a MicroSD card slot if you want to expand it more than that, so it’s not a dealbreaker. What may be a dealbreaker for some are the 8MP front and back cameras, which really aren’t that powerful, but if you don’t plan to take a lot of pictures or calls with the tablet, that’s not an issue.

At the end of the day, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a great entry-to-mid-tier tablet that’s worth considering, especially with the discounted price of $153 from Lenovo. That said, if you’d like a few more options, then you could always check out these other great tablet deals as well.