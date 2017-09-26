The Galaxy X, or 'Triple Eight,' shows up in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi filings

Why it matters to you Foldable devices are the next step in smartphone evolution. It's still unclear who's going to dominate the market, but LG, Lenovo, and Samsung are at the forefront.

Think the Samsung Edge display is cool? Something cooler could be coming very soon. Samsung has been working on foldable displays for a number of years, and the Korean giant might be ready to showcase its first completely flexible smartphone in 2017.

Information about the phone, which has been dubbed the Galaxy X or “Treble Eight,” has slowly trickled out. Here’s everything we think we know about it so far.

Release date

Samsung has long been rumored to be prepping the Galaxy X for a release sometime in 2017, and latest reports indicate that the company is still on track to achieve that. However, it may only be a limited run to test out the device, which may not get a wide release.

Most recently, the phone’s model number, SM-G888N0 (with the “N0” reportedly denoting that it’s for the Korean market), was listed on documents for Bluetooth testing. Then it was referenced in Wi-Fi certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance and in filings submitted to the National Radio Research Agency of the Korea Communications Commission.

Components needed to produce between 2,000 and 3,000 foldable Galaxy X phones have apparently been ordered by Samsung, ready to make a series of the devices during the first half of this year. An anonymous industry source informed Korean site The Investor that Samsung will “test the waters” with the limited run prototype, which may launch in the second half of 2017.

If such a small amount of Galaxy X phones are made, then we shouldn’t expect them to be made available outside South Korea, or even to the public at all. The phone is described as having two OLED display panels with a hinge in the middle. Screens without bezels, like the ones used on the Galaxy S8, may be used to create a seamless, one-screen look.

A limited run of test phones does fit in with previous reports. According to a report from ETNews, Samsung intended to begin production of a prototype phone in Q3 of this year, in order to “verify quality of foldable smartphone by producing thousands of prototypes.” Once production begins, Samsung will be monitoring the quality of the prototypes internally — and if they meet the mark, the company will likely begin producing a consumer version of the phone.

Before this, rumors suggested a commercial device may release in the third quarter of the year — or sometime July through September. According to a source that spoke to the Korea Herald, Samsung may roll out more than “100,000 units of fold-out devices” later on this year. The device can reportedly be used as a 7-inch tablet when unfolded. Previous leaks from Twitter user and Samsung leakster @mmddj_china said the device will be available to purchase at some point in the third or fourth quarter of 2017.

A final consumer version may arrive even later. Sources told Bloomberg that we could see Samsung’s first foldable phone at Mobile World Congress in late February 2018, and that the company is considering building two new smartphone models — including one that folds like a wallet. One of the two devices is said to have a 5-inch screen when used as a cell phone but can be rolled out to show off an 8-inch display.

The company is still deliberating about the decision to unveil a foldable device this year, and it will wait until its delayed “executive-level reshuffle” before making a decision.

Before being known as the Galaxy X, Samsung’s folding phone had the code name Project Valley, which was referenced in various reports. The company introduced the concept of a foldable display at CES 2013 and supposedly showed its first foldable phone prototype in a private meeting at CES 2014. It’s possible the Galaxy X is just one device being considered in Project Valley.

Design

We got our closest look to date of the highly anticipated foldable smartphone on November 9 from Sammobile. A patent application reveals a number of renders and illustrates the smartphone’s hinge from a number of angles. Check out the latest photos below.

Patents filed by Samsung have been the only real clues as to the Galaxy X’s eventual design we have so far. A previous patent from Samsung Display was registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office at the end of September 2016. The diagrams included are dated mid-June and show a clamshell-like device that resembles a makeup compact, folding out into a traditional rectangular smartphone shape.

A camera lens is shown on the top of the closed clamshell, an area that becomes the rear of the unfolded phone. A selfie camera and speaker are shown in the inside top of the phone.

More interestingly, the bottom of the screen appears to have a curved edge that’s visible when the phone is closed. It might serve as an information and notification ticker, rather than a secondary display on the back of the device. Samsung already uses the Edge screen on the Galaxy S8 in a similar way.

Before this, a different patent filed by Samsung showed how a folded and unfolded Galaxy X might operate. For example, as Patently Mobile reports, a user could touch an icon on the edge area of the phone so that the app will be open once the device is unfolded. According to the patent, multiple user profiles will also be displayed on the edge area, allowing for multiple users to enter their password to access their information — all from the device’s edge. It’s important to note that this patent was filed in November, but was not made public until now.

Update: Added in news of new Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications.