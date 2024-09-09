The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the “king of tablets” (in 2022), is $450 off

If you’re looking for great Samsung tablet deals, aim for the top and get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra while it’s $450 off right now at Best Buy. One of the best tablet deals around, it normally costs $1,100 but today, you can buy it for $650, which is a considerable discount on a tablet we once referred to as the “king of tablets.” The deal lasts until September 15, so you have a little time to decide — but you certainly won’t be disappointed. Here’s what to know about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Back in 2022, we described the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as a tablet “unlike any other.” It has a huge 14.6-inch screen — bigger than some laptops offer. The sAMOLED screen has a vast resolution of 2960 x 1848 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the rest of the tablet, it’s built with power users in mind. Such a big size means it’s not really designed for portability, but it does focus on how it can help you work from home better. It comes with an S Pen stylus for sketching out ideas or writing notes, for instance, with power which continues to rival some of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

That power comes thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This model offers 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage space, which is perfect for all your multitasking needs. In our hands-on time, we suggested the possibility of it being a laptop replacement. Even better, it’s far more affordable than when we first looked at it, making it one of the best Android tablets for many situations and people.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be two years old now with its newer model in our best tablets list, but it remains a reliable option. That’s thanks to its forward thinking capabilities like its USB-C charging port, Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Normally $1,100, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently down to $650, so you save $450 off the regular price. It’s only on sale until September 15, so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Snap it up now to enjoy a great tablet for less.