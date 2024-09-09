 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the “king of tablets” (in 2022), is $450 off

By
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.
Ajay Kumar / Samsung

If you’re looking for great Samsung tablet deals, aim for the top and get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra while it’s $450 off right now at Best Buy. One of the best tablet deals around, it normally costs $1,100 but today, you can buy it for $650, which is a considerable discount on a tablet we once referred to as the “king of tablets.” The deal lasts until September 15, so you have a little time to decide — but you certainly won’t be disappointed. Here’s what to know about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Back in 2022, we described the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as a tablet “unlike any other.” It has a huge 14.6-inch screen — bigger than some laptops offer. The sAMOLED screen has a vast resolution of 2960 x 1848 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the rest of the tablet, it’s built with power users in mind. Such a big size means it’s not really designed for portability, but it does focus on how it can help you work from home better. It comes with an S Pen stylus for sketching out ideas or writing notes, for instance, with power which continues to rival some of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

That power comes thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This model offers 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage space, which is perfect for all your multitasking needs. In our hands-on time, we suggested the possibility of it being a laptop replacement. Even better, it’s far more affordable than when we first looked at it, making it one of the best Android tablets for many situations and people.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be two years old now with its newer model in our best tablets list, but it remains a reliable option. That’s thanks to its forward thinking capabilities like its USB-C charging port, Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Normally $1,100, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently down to $650, so you save $450 off the regular price. It’s only on sale until September 15, so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Snap it up now to enjoy a great tablet for less.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals: Get Samsung’s flagship for $300
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phone lineup offers some of the best phones on the market, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra being the largest phone in the lineup. And while it’s a more recent release, there are a lot of Galaxy S24 Ultra deals worth taking a look at right now. In fact, some of them deserve to be among the best phone deals, as carriers are offering upwards of $1,000 in savings right now. Below you’ll find all of the best ways to save on a new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. You’ll find several carriers to choose from as well as unlocked models, but if these Galaxy S24 Ultra deals aren’t to your liking you can also look into Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals. You could even consider a foldable phone and take a look at the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals.
Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals change frequently but below, we’ve picked out some of the best available today. These include being able to buy direct from the source aka Samsung, along with buying from other retailers and cell phone network providers too. There’s something for every intention here.

Samsung : along with a choice of exclusive colors.
AT&T: applied over 36 months.
Verizon: applied over 36 months.
T-Mobile: with new line and trade.
Xfinity: when you trade in an eligible device.
Spectrum: when you trade-in your current phone.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals from every carrier
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been one of the most popular smartphones on the market for several years, and while the more recent release of the Galaxy S24 has knocked it from flagship status, it could still be considered one of Samsung’s best phones. It also regularly makes for some of the best phone deals to shop, as it’s seeing frequent price drops now that it’s considered a generation older. We’ve rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals out there. You can read onward for all of the details on how to save, or if you’re looking for similar phone deals you can also check out what the current Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Google Pixel 8 deals, and iPhone deals have to offer.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

Samsung: when you trade-in an eligible device.
Best Buy: and add some savings with an eligible trade-in device.
Verizon: when you add a new line with Verizon Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.
T-Mobile: with a new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (or other sign-up options).
Amazon: when buying renewed.

Read more
Best Google Pixel 8 deals: Get the latest Pixel for free
The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.

The Google Pixel 8 has been among the best phones for some time, and with the upcoming release of the Google Pixel 9 there may be no better time to get yourself a Pixel 8 than right now. There’s some big sales on the phone out there, making it one of the best phone deals we’re currently seeing. Stocks seem to be running out at some retailers and carriers, while others are still making the Pixel 8 available for free with the right contract or trade-in. With so many details to keep track of we thought we’d round up all of the best Google Pixel 8 deals for your shopping convenience. You’ll find them all below, and some similar phones to check out for some savings can be found among today’s Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, iPhone 15 deals, and iPhone 14 deals.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deals
There are some great Google Pixel 8 deals around including direct discounts when you buy the phone unlocked and trade-in deals for anyone who wants to commit to a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there should be something for everyone here. Take a look below to find the best Google Pixel 8 deal for your situation.

Best Buy: , down from its regular price of $499.
Google: when joining Google Fi Unlimited.
Amazon: , which is $129 less than a new model.
AT&T: when purchasing on an installment plan and upgrading to an eligible unlimited plan.
T-Mobile: with new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (or other sign-up options).

Read more