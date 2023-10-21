 Skip to main content
How to watch Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares live stream

Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs), the WBA Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Champion, is attempting to continue his redemption arc after his 2022 loss to Josh Taylor. Catterall’s loss was very close, and very controversial. Nonetheless, he didn’t get the decision, and he’s now forced to puff his resume back up. Catterall is facing Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KOs), as both fighters hope to line themselves up for a shot at an official world championship belt. While Catterall tries to build his record back from his sole loss, Linares is hoping to break his three-fight losing streak.

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares is at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 21. It will be broadcast on DAZN. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Catterall vs. Linares undercard

  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Reece Bellotti, 12 rounds, Commonwealth Boxing Council Super Featherweight Championship
  • Peter McGrail vs. Fran Mendoza, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Shabaz Masoud vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Khaleel Majid vs. Tom Farrell, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Jamie Sampson, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Paddy Lacey vs. Owen Kirk, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. Giulio Commerso, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • William Crolla vs. Martin Shaw, 4 rounds super welterweight
  • Jack Turner vs. Adam Yahaya, 4 rounds, bantamweight

How to watch Catterall vs. Linares live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN
DAZN

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares is being streamed exclusively on DAZN. DAZN subscriptions cost $25 per month or $225 for a full year, or you can commit to a one-year contract and pay for it in $20 monthly instalments. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial. DAZN has exclusive contracts with boxing promotion companies like Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy promotions, so you can expect to see fighters like Ryan Garcia and Jaime Munguia. DAZN also streams other fighting sports like UFC and bareknuckle boxing, as well as tamer sports like snooker, poker and darts.

How to watch Catterall vs. Linares live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re in part of the world that doesn’t have DAZN, there is an easy solution. Just spoof an internet connection in the U.S. with one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. It’s currently on sale for the equivalent of $3 per month when you buy a two-year plan, as part of early Black Friday VPN deals. Aside from helping you watch boxing, a VPN will protect your computer, unlock region-locked content, and general keep your internet connection more private.

