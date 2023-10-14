The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream is part of the so-called “double main event” of Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis and KSI vs Tommy Fury. Taking place at the Manchester Arena in the UK, it’s set to be quite the battle between the former YouTuber, Logan Paul, and Conor McGregor’s training partner, Dillon Danis. For everything you need to know about how to watch, what time the fight is on, and anything else you might need to know about the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream, keep reading.

What time is Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?

The whole event starts at 12.30 PM ET/9.30 AM PT. There’s no official confirmation as to when each fight starts but we’re expecting to see the undercard beginning at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT with the ring-walk for the main event taking place from 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. There’s plenty to see on this card with a string of fights leading up to the big one.

Who else is fighting at the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis event?

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight is considered one half of the main event. The other half has KSI vs Tommy Fury. KSI is best known as a YouTuber while Tommy Fury is the half-brother of boxing champion, Tyson Fury.

Besides that major fight and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, there are other fights as part of the undercard too. These include American YouTuber fighting against Iraqi Walid Sharks at the lightweight level. There’s also YouTuber, King Kenny taking on American MMA fighter, Anthony Taylor, in the light-heavy division.

Also, look out for Brazilian comedian, Whindersson Nunes taking on Thai YouTuber, My Mate Nate, as part of the full card of fights today.

Is there a free Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream?

There isn’t a free Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream to watch the actual fight. There will be a free live stream on YouTube of the preliminary card, as well as the press conference between the fighters, but you’ll need to pay to watch the main event. The exclusive home of the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight is DAZN — the streaming service that’s dedicated to boxing and mixed martial arts.

Watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream on DAZN

DAZN is the streaming service to go if you love boxing and mixed martial arts with more than 100 live fight nights without any pay-per-view fees needing to be paid. There’s no DAZN free trial but there are different options for how to pay.

DAZN costs $25 per month on a month-by-month basis. However, if you commit to a 12-month contract, you’ll pay $20 per month instead. You can also sign up for an annual subscription which costs $225 per year. It’s ideal if you plan on watching more of what DAZN has to offer such as its extensive boxing coverage.

Due to the magnitude of the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight, you’ll also need to pay $TK for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream. Subscribers pay the difference between the full price of the PPV and the subscription fee already being paid.

Watch the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you often travel abroad, you’ve already been inconvenienced by the fact that streaming services don’t tend to offer the same experience while you’re away. Missing out on your favorite shows despite paying for them is bad enough but missing out on a live event? It’s the worst. Sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN and you can avoid that issue. It works by tricking your current connection into thinking you’re still back home so you can still access things like the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream. Simply log into NordVPN, pick a US-based server and leave NordVPN to do the rest for you. It’s simple to do and while there’s no NordVPN free trial, it’s good value for money. It also offers an extra layer of protection which is useful when you’re connected to public Wi-Fi and not fully covered in terms of security.

