How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz for free

Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs), the former three-belt Lightweight World Champion, has had a rollercoaster of a career so far. In 2020 he beat Vasyl Lomachenko to unify the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, then immediately lost them to George Kambosos Jr. He then rose like a phoenix from the ashes to defeat Josh Taylor in a fight he was a big underdog for, gaining a Super Lightweight title in the process. He then briefly retired. He’s back now to defend his title again Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), a capable fighter with some good wins and a close loss to Lomachenko on his record.

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing tonight, including some ways to potentially stream this fight for free.

The best way to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz

This fight is part of a Top Rank Boxing card that will stream on ESPN and ESPN+. ESPN+ is one of the best ways to watch boxing, and not just because of its exclusive partnership with Top Rank. It’s also one of the cheapest streaming platforms that regularly host boxing. There is no ESPN+ free trial, but a subscription costs just $11 per month or $110 per year. You can also combine it with Hulu and Disney+ in the Disney Bundle, which costs $15 per month. It has tons of other live streamed sports and a big backlog of documentaries.

Can you watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz for free?

Since this fight is going to be broadcast on the regular ESPN channel as well as ESPN+, there are some sneaky ways to watch it for free. Both Fubo and YouTube TV have access to ESPN, so if you get a Fubo free trial or a YouTube TV free trial, you can catch this matchup without paying a dime. Both services are complete cable replacements, so they’ll cost a pretty penny once the trials are over. If you’re only concerned with sports, ESPN+ might be your best bet. If you want access to over 100 live TV channels, YouTube TV and Fubo are good options.

Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz from abroad with a VPN

Watching American sports from a foreign country can be difficult. The simplest option is to get one of the best VPN services, connect to a server in the U.S., then get ESPN+ or one of the free trial services above. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. That’s because it’s effective, simple, and currently pretty cheap as part of VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations