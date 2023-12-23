What time is the Deontay Wilder fight tonight? Full schedule

Deontay Wilder is returning to the ring this weekend to fight Joseph Parker. It’s the co-main event on the massive Day of Reckoning boxing card in Saudi Arabia. Fight fans are waiting to see if Wilder still has that killer straight right hand, and whether the fact that he’s only boxed one professional round in two years will affect his performance. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

What time is Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker?

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker is the second to last fight on the stacked Day of Reckoning card. The event is starting at 11:00 a.m. ET, and there are six fights before Wilder and Parker step into the squared circle. That means Wilder vs. Parker should start around 5:30 p.m. ET. However, if this is the fight you’re most excited for, don’t wait until then to tune in. There are some heavy hitters on the card before this, so things could move along quicker than expected if we get some knockouts.

Day of Reckoning full schedule

Here is an estimate of when all the fights are going to happen. It takes into account whether or not each fight is going to go the distance, while keeping in mind that they aren’t going to rush a fighter into the ring way ahead of schedule. The only confirmed time is the event start at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa, 10 rounds, heavyweights — 11:15 a.m. ET

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori, 10 rounds, heavyweights — 12:15 p.m. ET

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro, 12 rounds, cruiserweights — 1:00 p.m. ET

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel, 10 rounds, European Heavyweight Championship — 2:30 p.m. ET

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur, 12 rounds, IBO World Light Heavy and WBA Light Heavyweight Championship — 3:30 p.m. ET

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, 10 rounds, heavyweights — 4:30 p.m. ET

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweights — 5:30 p.m. ET

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, 12 rounds, heavyweights — 6:45 p.m. ET

