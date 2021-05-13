Back to Menu
Search
Best Products
Best Laptops
Best Headphones
Best Games
Best Game Consoles
Best Tablets
Best Drones
Best Cars
Best Routers
Best Phones
Best Printers
Best Speakers
Best TVs
Best Soundbars
Best Home Security Systems
Best Cameras
Best Smartwatches
Best Smart Home Devices
Best Refrigerators
Best Dishwashers
Best Washing Machines
Best Streaming Devices
Best Desktops
Best Coffee Machines
Versus
More Best Products
Product Reviews
Laptop Reviews
TV Reviews
Tablet Reviews
Game Reviews
Soundbar Reviews
Camera Reviews
Printer Reviews
Drone Reviews
Headphone Reviews
Fitness Tracker Reviews
Phone Reviews
Monitor Reviews
Smartwatch Reviews
Appliance Reviews
Home Security Reviews
Speaker Reviews
Desktop Reviews
Car Reviews
Streaming Device Reviews
Smart Home Device Reviews
All Reviews
News
Mobile
Home Theater
Computing
Gaming
Cars
Photography
Streaming Media
Wearables
Entertainment
Smart Home
Fintech
Small Business
Smart Cities
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Internet of Things (IoT)
Samsung
More News
Deals
Best iPad Deals
Best Apple Watch Deals
Best iPhone Deals
Best MacBook Deals
Best 4K TV Deals
Best Smartwatch Deals
Best Laptop Deals
Best Smartphone Deals
Best Microsoft Surface Pro Deals
Best Cheap Chromebook Deals
Best Cheap Kindle Deals
Best Cheap Gaming Laptop Deals
All Deals
Original Series
Original Series
Tech for Change
Life on Mars
Oscar Effects
Women With Byte
Better, Stronger, Faster
Bold Ideas
Power of Collaboration
Special Features
Video Series
The Future Of
Vs.
Robots Everywhere
Explained
What Comes Next
Desk Envy
The Deets
More Originals
Buying Guides
Laptop Buying Guide
QLED vs. OLED TV
Android vs. iOS
Computer Monitor Buying Guide
5G home internet
Xbox Series X vs. PS5
Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite
Soundbar Buying Guide
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 11
Printer Buying Guide
Chromebooks vs. Laptops
Nest Mini vs. Echo Dot
More Buying Guides
Downloads
Categories
Browsers
Office & Productivity
Development Tools
Learning
Games
Internet
Music & Video
Customization
Security & VPN
Social & Messaging
OS & Tools
Platforms
Windows
Mac
Android
iOS
More Downloads
More
Social
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Pinterest
RSS
Newsletter
YouTube
More
About Us
Digital Trends Media Group
Careers
Freelance Opportunities
Advertise with Us
The Manual
DT en Español
Press Room
Sponsored Content
The Angle
Menu
Trending:
AMD's RX 6900 XT sets world record
Amazon Echo Buds 2 review
Windows 10X is probably dead. That's a good thing
Pixel 6 leak shows radically different design
Printer Reviews
Best Printers
The 6 best printers for 2021
By
Jon Martindale
The best inkjet printers for 2021
By
Tyler Lacoma
The best cheap printers for 2021
Computing
The best printers for small businesses in 2021
Computing
The best photo printers for 2021
Photography
Latest Printer Reviews
Kodak Smile Classic review: Large prints, buggy camera
Can't decide between picking up an instant camera or a mobile photo printer? The Kodak Smile Classic is both, using a 16-megapixel sensor to shoot and print to Zink paper along with Bluetooth.
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link hands-on review: Wiggle it
The Instax Mini Link mobile printer uses motion controls to change settings. It's loaded with some creative (and gimmicky) features that will make it a hit at parties.
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
HP Tango X review
Can a printer look good enough to reside in your living room? The Tango X does. With its fabric cover, it looks somewhat like a large, fabric-covered coffee-table book. But looks aren't everything -- it also prints quite well.
By
Ted Needleman
Canon Pixma TS9020 review
Canon’s Pixma TS9020 is a home photo printer that also copies and scans. But its hallmark is the excellent photo quality output, thanks to six inks.
By
Ted Needleman
Epson SureColor P400 review
You can make gallery-quality prints at home with the affordable Epson SureColor P400, a prosumer inkjet that is a good choice for anyone starting out.
By
Ted Needleman
HP DeskJet 3755 review
It’s not the fastest, cheapest, nor quietest multifunction printer you can buy. But the HP DeskJet 3755 the smallest, and that carries a lot of weight.
By
Ted Needleman
Canon Maxify MB5420 review
For high-yield printing environments such as small offices, Canon’s Maxify MB5420 is a great choice. It’s a multifunction workhorse printer designed for heavy-duty use.
By
Ted Needleman
Brother MFC-J885DW review
Budget printers usually requires sacrifice in features or performance, but Brother’s J885DW office MFP delivers on the things that matter, at a low cost of purchase.
By
Ted Needleman
Epson PictureMate PM-400 review
The PictureMate PM-400 is the newest portable photo printer from Epson, and lets you make lab-quality photos at home. But the convenience of this specialty printer comes at a premium.
By
Ted Needleman
Epson Expression Home XP-420 review
The Expression Home XP-420 is a fairly basic three-function all-in-one. But at just price, it’s hard to beat.
By
Ted Needleman
More Printer Reviews
Canon Pixma MX492 review
Brother MFC-J5520DW review
Epson SureColor P600 review
HP Officejet Pro 8620 review
Epson Expression Premium XP-520 review
Canon Maxify MB5320 review
Epson WorkForce WF-2660 review
Canon PIXMA MG7520 review
Brother MFC-J4420DW review
Samsung Xpress C1860FW review
Epson Expression Photo XP-860 review
Epson Expression Premium XP-820 review
Epson Artisan 1430 review
Epson Workforce WF-3640 review
Epson Expression Premium XP-610 review
HP Envy 5530 review
Canon Pixma Pro-100 review
Brother MFC-J870DW review
Epson WorkForce WF-7510 review
Epson Stylus Photo R2000 review
Epson Stylus Pro 3880 review
HP OfficeJet Pro X576dw MFP review
Epson Expression XP-950 review
Canon Pixma Pro-1 review
Archive