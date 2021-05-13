Printer Reviews

Kodak Smile Classic review: Large prints, buggy camera

Can't decide between picking up an instant camera or a mobile photo printer? The Kodak Smile Classic is both, using a 16-megapixel sensor to shoot and print to Zink paper along with Bluetooth.
By Hillary K. Grigonis
kodak smile clasic review classic 9641

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link hands-on review: Wiggle it

The Instax Mini Link mobile printer uses motion controls to change settings. It's loaded with some creative (and gimmicky) features that will make it a hit at parties.
By Hillary K. Grigonis
fujifilm instax mini link review hkg 9611

HP Tango X review

Can a printer look good enough to reside in your living room? The Tango X does. With its fabric cover, it looks somewhat like a large, fabric-covered coffee-table book. But looks aren't everything -- it also prints quite well.
By Ted Needleman
HP Tango X review

Canon Pixma TS9020 review

Canon’s Pixma TS9020 is a home photo printer that also copies and scans. But its hallmark is the excellent photo quality output, thanks to six inks.
By Ted Needleman
Canon Pixma TS9020 review opening

Epson SureColor P400 review

You can make gallery-quality prints at home with the affordable Epson SureColor P400, a prosumer inkjet that is a good choice for anyone starting out.
By Ted Needleman
Epson Surecolor P400 review

HP DeskJet 3755 review

It’s not the fastest, cheapest, nor quietest multifunction printer you can buy. But the HP DeskJet 3755 the smallest, and that carries a lot of weight.
By Ted Needleman
HP DeskJet 3755 review

Canon Maxify MB5420 review

For high-yield printing environments such as small offices, Canon’s Maxify MB5420 is a great choice. It’s a multifunction workhorse printer designed for heavy-duty use.
By Ted Needleman
Canon Maxify MB5420 review

Brother MFC-J885DW review

Budget printers usually requires sacrifice in features or performance, but Brother’s J885DW office MFP delivers on the things that matter, at a low cost of purchase.
By Ted Needleman
Brother MFC J885DW

Epson PictureMate PM-400 review

The PictureMate PM-400 is the newest portable photo printer from Epson, and lets you make lab-quality photos at home. But the convenience of this specialty printer comes at a premium.
By Ted Needleman
Epson PictureMate PM-400

Epson Expression Home XP-420 review

The Expression Home XP-420 is a fairly basic three-function all-in-one. But at just price, it’s hard to beat.
By Ted Needleman
Epson Expression Home XP-420
