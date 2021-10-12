iPhone and iPad Reviews

The best iPhone to buy in 2021

By Andy Boxall
iPhone 12 composite

The best iPad to buy in 2021

By Simon Chandler, Mark Jansen
iPad Pro 2020

Apple iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: What are the big differences?

The iPhone 13 has been revealed! But is it better than the iPhone 12, and is it worth the upgrade? We took a deep dive into both to find out.
Product RED iPhone 13.
iPad Mini 2021.

Apple iPad (2021) vs. iPad Mini (2021): To Mini or not?

Latest iPhone and iPad Reviews

Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: The best of the best

The iPhone 13 Pro is the best new model you can get thanks to an excellent camera and endless battery life.
By Ajay Kumar
iPhone 13 Pro upright feature image.

Apple iPhone 13 review: The iPhone for the masses

The iPhone 13 strikes a great balance between performance and price, even if it isn't the most premium option.
By Ajay Kumar
iPhone 13 held in hand.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review: More than you need, exactly what you want

The absolutely best tablet you could buy gets even better in 2021 thanks to the M1 chip and Mini LED display.
By Christian de Looper
12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

Apple AirTag review: The best tracker that can leverage billions of smart devices

If you're an iPhone user, this item locater can't be beat.
By Christian de Looper
apple airtag review 1

Apple iPhone 12 Mini review: Tiny yet mighty

It provides a complete experience with exceptional hardware, features, and camera quality.
By Andrew Martonik
iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPad Air (2020) review: The iPad Pro for everyone else

Tablet boasts the perfect balance of price, features, and capabilities.
By Andrew Martonik
iPad Air 4

Apple iPhone 12 review: The best iPhone for most people

With this much value for money, you may not need to go Pro
By Andrew Martonik
iPhone 12 blue

Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: A step above

It has an excellent balance of power and speed, an exceptional camera, and great hardware
By Andrew Martonik
iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone XR review

Apple’s iPhone XS and XS Max are flagship smartphones that do everything and anything. The iPhone XR is more interesting, because while it looks as futuristic as its siblings, it’s also less expensive and more stylish.
By Julian Chokkattu
apple iphone xr review press

Apple Pencil 2 review: Everyone’s new iPad sidekick

The second-gen Apple Pencil offers a number of great features for everyone given the updates in iPadOS 14.
By Christian de Looper
The second-generation Apple Pencil beside an iPad.
Apple iPad (2020) review: The tablet you buy as an appliance

iPad (2020) on table.

Logitech Combo Touch review: The default choice

Logitech Combo Touch

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Review: The best tablet becomes a laptop — almost

apple magic keyboard review ipad pro

iPhone SE review: Everything you need at lightning speed

iPhone SE 2020 Product Red

Apple iPad Pro (2020) review: The definitive tablet

iPad Pro 2020 Back

iPhone 11 Pro review: The best camera on the best phone

iPhone 11 Pro in Pocket

Apple iPhone 11 review: The iPhone for all

iphone 11 review iphone11

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2019) review: iPadOS makes this a winner

iPad 10.2-inch hero

iPhone 11 Pro Max review: Turning everything up to max

iphone 11 pro max review rear camera hero

iPadOS hands-on review

iPadOS Hands-on

iOS 13 hands-on review

iOS 13 Hands-on

Apple iPad Air review

Apple iPad Air

iPad Mini review (2019)

iPad Mini 5 (2019)

Razer’s Wireless Charger will turn your desk into gamer heaven

Razer Phone 2 Hands-on

iPhone XS Max review

apple iphone xs max review feat

iPhone XS review

iPhone XS review