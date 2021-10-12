Back to Menu
iPhone and iPad Reviews
Best iPhones and iPads
The best iPhone to buy in 2021
By
Andy Boxall
The best iPad to buy in 2021
By
Simon Chandler
,
Mark Jansen
Apple iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: What are the big differences?
The iPhone 13 has been revealed! But is it better than the iPhone 12, and is it worth the upgrade? We took a deep dive into both to find out.
Apple iPad (2021) vs. iPad Mini (2021): To Mini or not?
Mobile
Latest iPhone and iPad Reviews
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: The best of the best
The iPhone 13 Pro is the best new model you can get thanks to an excellent camera and endless battery life.
By
Ajay Kumar
Apple iPhone 13 review: The iPhone for the masses
The iPhone 13 strikes a great balance between performance and price, even if it isn't the most premium option.
By
Ajay Kumar
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review: More than you need, exactly what you want
The absolutely best tablet you could buy gets even better in 2021 thanks to the M1 chip and Mini LED display.
By
Christian de Looper
Apple AirTag review: The best tracker that can leverage billions of smart devices
If you're an iPhone user, this item locater can't be beat.
By
Christian de Looper
Apple iPhone 12 Mini review: Tiny yet mighty
It provides a complete experience with exceptional hardware, features, and camera quality.
By
Andrew Martonik
Apple iPad Air (2020) review: The iPad Pro for everyone else
Tablet boasts the perfect balance of price, features, and capabilities.
By
Andrew Martonik
Apple iPhone 12 review: The best iPhone for most people
With this much value for money, you may not need to go Pro
By
Andrew Martonik
Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: A step above
It has an excellent balance of power and speed, an exceptional camera, and great hardware
By
Andrew Martonik
iPhone XR review
Apple’s iPhone XS and XS Max are flagship smartphones that do everything and anything. The iPhone XR is more interesting, because while it looks as futuristic as its siblings, it’s also less expensive and more stylish.
By
Julian Chokkattu
Apple Pencil 2 review: Everyone’s new iPad sidekick
The second-gen Apple Pencil offers a number of great features for everyone given the updates in iPadOS 14.
By
Christian de Looper
Apple iPad (2020) review: The tablet you buy as an appliance
Logitech Combo Touch review: The default choice
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Review: The best tablet becomes a laptop — almost
iPhone SE review: Everything you need at lightning speed
Apple iPad Pro (2020) review: The definitive tablet
iPhone 11 Pro review: The best camera on the best phone
Apple iPhone 11 review: The iPhone for all
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2019) review: iPadOS makes this a winner
iPhone 11 Pro Max review: Turning everything up to max
iPadOS hands-on review
iOS 13 hands-on review
Apple iPad Air review
iPad Mini review (2019)
Razer’s Wireless Charger will turn your desk into gamer heaven
iPhone XS Max review
iPhone XS review