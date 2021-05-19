Camera Lens Reviews

Back to Menu
Search
Best Products
Best Laptops
Best Headphones
Best Games
Best Game Consoles
Best Tablets
Best Drones
Best Cars
Best Routers
Best Phones
Best Printers
Best Speakers
Best TVs
Best Soundbars
Best Home Security Systems
Best Cameras
Best Smartwatches
Best Smart Home Devices
Best Refrigerators
Best Dishwashers
Best Washing Machines
Best Streaming Devices
Best Desktops
Best Coffee Machines
Versus
More Best Products
Product Reviews
Laptop Reviews
TV Reviews
Tablet Reviews
Game Reviews
Soundbar Reviews
Camera Reviews
Printer Reviews
Drone Reviews
Headphone Reviews
Fitness Tracker Reviews
Phone Reviews
Monitor Reviews
Smartwatch Reviews
Appliance Reviews
Home Security Reviews
Speaker Reviews
Desktop Reviews
Car Reviews
Streaming Device Reviews
Smart Home Device Reviews
All Reviews
News
Mobile
Home Theater
Computing
Gaming
Cars
Photography
Streaming Media
Wearables
Entertainment
Smart Home
Fintech
Small Business
Smart Cities
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Internet of Things (IoT)
Samsung
More News
Deals
Best iPad Deals
Best Apple Watch Deals
Best iPhone Deals
Best MacBook Deals
Best 4K TV Deals
Best Smartwatch Deals
Best Laptop Deals
Best Smartphone Deals
Best Microsoft Surface Pro Deals
Best Cheap Chromebook Deals
Best Cheap Kindle Deals
Best Cheap Gaming Laptop Deals
All Deals
Original Series
Original Series
Tech for Change
Life on Mars
Oscar Effects
Women With Byte
Better, Stronger, Faster
Bold Ideas
Power of Collaboration
Special Features
Video Series
The Future Of
Vs.
Robots Everywhere
Explained
What Comes Next
Desk Envy
The Deets
More Originals
Buying Guides
Laptop Buying Guide
QLED vs. OLED TV
Android vs. iOS
Computer Monitor Buying Guide
5G home internet
Xbox Series X vs. PS5
Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite
Soundbar Buying Guide
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 11
Printer Buying Guide
Chromebooks vs. Laptops
Nest Mini vs. Echo Dot
More Buying Guides
Downloads
Categories
Browsers
Office & Productivity
Development Tools
Learning
Games
Internet
Music & Video
Customization
Security & VPN
Social & Messaging
OS & Tools
Platforms
Windows
Mac
Android
iOS
More Downloads
More
Social
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Pinterest
RSS
Newsletter
YouTube
More
About Us
Digital Trends Media Group
Careers
Freelance Opportunities
Advertise with Us
The Manual
DT en Español
Press Room
Sponsored Content
The Angle
Menu
Trending:
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review
Google I/O: Biggest announcements
Everything Google didn’t announce at Google I/O 2021
Camera Lens Reviews
Best Camera Lenses
The best lenses new photographers need in their bag
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
The best Sigma lenses offer affordable quality for DSLRs or mirrorless cameras
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
The best DSLR cameras for 2021
Photography
The best mirrorless lens under $500
Photography
The best Canon lenses
Photography
Latest Camera Lens Reviews
Pentax D FA Star Series 85mm f/1.4 review: One big issue
An exceptional full-frame portrait lens, the only thing letting it down is the camera to which it's attached.
By
Daven Mathies
Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III review: Top-notch telephoto
A perfect balance of quality, size, and price, Tamron's new telephoto zoom lens is a must-have for Sony shooters.
By
Daven Mathies
Tamron’s 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 superzoom beats expectations
Tamron's full-frame superzoom lens for Sony cameras stands out for its bright aperture and lightweight design.
By
Daven Mathies
Lensbaby Velvet 28 review: Meet the wide-angle McDreamy lens
Lensbaby's newest lens brings the signature, glowing blur effect of the Velvet series to a wider focal length.
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
Sigma 20mm F1.4 Art review: More than a landscape lens
Despite new rivals, Sigma's aging 20mm F1.4 Art remains one of the best wide-angle primes you can buy.
By
Daven Mathies
Sony FE 20mm f/1.8 G lens review: A superb landscape lens
Ideal for astrophotography, the Sony FE 20mm delivers sharp shots in low light -- or just about anywhere.
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
Olympus M.Zuiko ED 12-45mm F4.0 Pro review: Small, but sturdy
The smallest 24-90mm-equivalent lens yet, and surprisingly capable
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art review: A true work of art
Built specifically for mirrorless cameras and housed in a smaller, lighter body, this is the new fast ultra-wide to beat. With equal performance and nearly the same price as the original, Sigma's second 14-24mm F2.8 is a winner.
By
Daven Mathies
Sigma 35mm F1.2 Art review: Perfectly impractical
The Tesla Cybertruck of lenses, Sigma's 35mm F1.2 is bulky and heavy, but you won't find a better 35mm
By
Daven Mathies
Nikon Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 review: Wide, sharp, and spectacular
With stunning clarity and minimal distortion, this is another must-have prime for Z-series photographers
By
Hillary K. Grigonis
More Camera Lens Reviews
Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch review: Wi-Fi makes it even better
Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S lens review
Sigma 40mm F1.4 Art lens review
Sigma 28mm F1.4 DG HSM Art review
Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 review
Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S review
Lensbaby Composer Pro II with Edge 35 Optic review
Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm F4.0 IS Pro review
Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S review
Nikon 105mm f/1.4E ED review
Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S review
Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S lens review
Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS lens review
Sigma 105mm F1.4 Art review
Lensbaby Sol 45 review
Pentax HD FA 50mm f/1.4 SDM AW lens review
Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 Art review
Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 Art review
Lensbaby Burnside 35 review
Sigma 16mm F1.4 Contemporary review
Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm F1.2 Pro review
Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm F1.2 Pro review
Olympus M.Zuiko 17mm F1.2 Pro review
Lensbaby Sweet 80 review
1
2
Archive