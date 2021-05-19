Camera Lens Reviews

Best Camera Lenses

The best lenses new photographers need in their bag

By Hillary K. Grigonis
best lenses for beginners hunter moranville tyv5vxni8lk unsplash

The best Sigma lenses offer affordable quality for DSLRs or mirrorless cameras

By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art lens
Nikon D850

The best DSLR cameras for 2021

Photography
best cheap mirrorless lenses fujifilm xf 35mm f2 wr

The best mirrorless lens under $500

Photography
canon eos rebel sl3

The best Canon lenses

Photography
Latest Camera Lens Reviews

Pentax D FA Star Series 85mm f/1.4 review: One big issue

An exceptional full-frame portrait lens, the only thing letting it down is the camera to which it's attached.
By Daven Mathies
Pentax-D FA Star-series 85mm f/1.4 in hand with lens hood attached

Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III review: Top-notch telephoto

A perfect balance of quality, size, and price, Tamron's new telephoto zoom lens is a must-have for Sony shooters.
By Daven Mathies
tamron 70 180mm f28 di iii review 200mm product 2

Tamron’s 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 superzoom beats expectations

Tamron's full-frame superzoom lens for Sony cameras stands out for its bright aperture and lightweight design.
By Daven Mathies
tamron 28 200mm f28 56 review product 3

Lensbaby Velvet 28 review: Meet the wide-angle McDreamy lens

Lensbaby's newest lens brings the signature, glowing blur effect of the Velvet series to a wider focal length.
By Hillary K. Grigonis
lensbaby velvet 28 review 16

Sigma 20mm F1.4 Art review: More than a landscape lens

Despite new rivals, Sigma's aging 20mm F1.4 Art remains one of the best wide-angle primes you can buy.
By Daven Mathies
sigma 20mm f14 art review 9

Sony FE 20mm f/1.8 G lens review: A superb landscape lens

Ideal for astrophotography, the Sony FE 20mm delivers sharp shots in low light -- or just about anywhere.
By Hillary K. Grigonis
sony fe 20mm f18 review lens 7771

Olympus M.Zuiko ED 12-45mm F4.0 Pro review: Small, but sturdy

The smallest 24-90mm-equivalent lens yet, and surprisingly capable
By Hillary K. Grigonis
olympus m zuiko ed 12 45mm f40 pro review f4 0

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art review: A true work of art

Built specifically for mirrorless cameras and housed in a smaller, lighter body, this is the new fast ultra-wide to beat. With equal performance and nearly the same price as the original, Sigma's second 14-24mm F2.8 is a winner.
By Daven Mathies
sigma 14 24mm f28 dg dn art review 4

Sigma 35mm F1.2 Art review: Perfectly impractical

The Tesla Cybertruck of lenses, Sigma's 35mm F1.2 is bulky and heavy, but you won't find a better 35mm
By Daven Mathies
sigma 35mm f12 art review dg dn 2

Nikon Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 review: Wide, sharp, and spectacular

With stunning clarity and minimal distortion, this is another must-have prime for Z-series photographers
By Hillary K. Grigonis
Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 lens
