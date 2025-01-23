 Skip to main content
This Asus gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $500 off today

Good Deal Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
A great gaming laptop has a lot on its shoulders to contend with, especially when you look at how demanding some of the most demanding online games of 2025 are slated to be. Fortunately, brands like Asus know a thing or two about developing hardware that covers your gaming needs, both in the present day and in the future. And, as luck would have it, one of the brand’s top gaming PCs is on sale today:

Right now, when you purchase the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $1,100. The full MSRP on this model is $1,600.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop

When it comes to power and performance, this Asus G16 configuration doesn’t disappoint in any way. Running a 10-core Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you can expect fast, reliable multitasking from the G16. It’s a solid choice for a Windows 11 workplace laptop and a great pick for graphic designers and video editors, too. But we’re betting most folks are going to grab this bad boy for gaming, which is precisely what it’s engineered to handle most effectively!

With its 1920 x 1080p resolution and 165Hz native refresh rate, the Asus G16 is also 100% DCI-P3 certified and delivers up to 3m response times. Rich colors, excellent contrast levels, and top-notch motion handling can be yours, along with ROG Intelligent Cooling, a customizable RGB keyboard, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, should you be interested in one of the best monitor deals we found this week.

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, so today might be the last day to save big on this incredible gaming laptop. Take $500 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop when you purchase at Best Buy. We also suggest taking a look at our roundups of the best Asus laptop deals, Best Buy deals, and best laptop deals.

