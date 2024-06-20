 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware 14-inch gaming laptop deal cuts the price by $600

By
Alienware x14 R2
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

While there is a lot of interest in larger gaming laptops that come in 17-inch and 18-inch sizes, for many, having a smaller laptop is much better, especially if they are constantly on the move and don’t want to be lugging around something massive. That’s where the Alienware x14 R2 comes in quite handy; it’s a small laptop that’s slim enough to fit into pretty much any bag so that you can travel and move around without having to purchase a specific backpack or messenger bag to fit something bigger. Of course, being Alienware, its quite expensive, but luckily you can grab yourself the Alienware X14 R2 directly from Dell for just $1,400 rather than the usual $2,000.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2

Probably one of the most important parts of any gaming laptop is the GPU under the hood, and in this case the Alienware x14 R2 has a relatively solid RTX 4060. That’s a great card for 2K gaming at around 60-70fps, and while you probably won’t be able to have the game in ultra graphical settings, you’ll get somewhere between medium and high. Even so, it’s a great option for those who prefer more casual or indie games, or even free-to-play games like Rocket League and League of Legends, since these games tend to be better optimized for more hardware than just the high-end stuff.

For processing power, you get an Intel Core i7-13620H, a solid upper-range CPU that will easily handle most games and productivity tasks just fine. You also get a whopping 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is great for things like programming or CAD, making this laptop a lot more versatile. The 14-inch QHD+ monitor can hit a refresh rate of 165Hz, and its 300 nits of peak brightness means you should be able to use it pretty much anywhere that doesn’t include direct sunlight.

Overall, the Alienware X14 R2 is a great small and portable gaming laptop that’s very much worth the discounted $1,400 from Dell, especially if you need something you can take on the go. On the other hand, if you want a bit more power under the hood, then you may want to consider some of these other gaming laptop deals instead.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $1,000 cheaper today
Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk

If you’re looking for great gaming laptop deals, check out what Razer has to offer. Right now you can buy the Razer Blade 15 with some great hardware, all for $1,800 instead of $2,800. The $1,000 discount is unlikely to stick around for very long, so we’re here to take a quick look at what it offers before you commit to the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15
Razer is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there, sort of the MacBook of gaming laptops because of their stylish design and speedy hardware. Even the keyboard is great, and the Razer Blade 15 has a massive trackpad which is great for portable gaming. That means Razer laptops can be expensive, but that’s less of an issue when they’re on sale.

Read more
Save $600 on this Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090
Screen on the Alienware x16.

Gaming laptops are a great option for prospective PC gamers who don't want to mess around with building their own PC. Take this Alienware x16 gaming laptop: It comes ready to play right out of the box, with some powerful components and a sweet deal. Right now, as part of Dell gaming laptop deals you can grab this configuration of the Alienware x16 for $3,000 after a $600 discount to its base price. Alienware deals come and go quickly, so jump on this one soon if you're interested. You can read more about the components in this machine below.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop
The most important aspect of any gaming laptop is the components. This x16 configuration has the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. That's a beefy graphics card that tests the balance between overkill and price. It will have no problem running the newest AAA games for a few years. With 16GB of RAM in the graphics card and the additional 32GB in the full machine, you'll have snappy performance. There are 2TB of SSD storage We'd like to call that "more than enough," but if you're playing a lot of modern PC games, you know that they're getting bigger and bigger each year. It might be worth grabbing some external hard drive deals.

Read more
Best refurbished laptop deals: How to find cheap used computers
microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

Some of the best laptops you can get are ones that come relatively cheap and have a lot of power under the hood. While that can mean finding yourself a pretty excellent deal on a laptop, another option is to grab yourself a refurbished laptop. Not only are they much cheaper than their new counterparts, a lot of them don't even have a lot of significant issues with them and may just have cosmetic damage, with everything else working perfectly fine. Another great thing is that a lot of these refurbished laptops come with guarantees, so even if something does go wrong at the start, you can have them replaced or serviced.

To that end, there are really great refurbished laptop sales that you can check out as part of Best Buy laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals and Lenovo laptop deals. Alternatively, if you're in the Apple ecosystem, take a look at these refurbished MacBook deals, or if you still want to go for something new, you could consider checking out these laptop deals instead.
Best Buy refurbished laptops -- starting at $113
Best Buy's refurbished laptops are -- you guessed it -- Geek Squad Certified and while they may not be free and clear of absolutely all cosmetic scuffs they are still exceptionally clean and always in working order. Some of them even come with additional software like virus tools, streaming access, like Apple TV+, and much more. Of course, the best part is that you can get a premium and fully upgraded model for less, often with more storage, more power, and more features than you would when buying a base model brand new. You've got some great options from Lenovo, Acer, HP, Dell, Gateway, and even Apple to choose from. The cheapest models start around $120 and increase from there. The best way to know what's available is to head over and browse for yourself.

Read more