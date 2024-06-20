This Alienware 14-inch gaming laptop deal cuts the price by $600

While there is a lot of interest in larger gaming laptops that come in 17-inch and 18-inch sizes, for many, having a smaller laptop is much better, especially if they are constantly on the move and don’t want to be lugging around something massive. That’s where the Alienware x14 R2 comes in quite handy; it’s a small laptop that’s slim enough to fit into pretty much any bag so that you can travel and move around without having to purchase a specific backpack or messenger bag to fit something bigger. Of course, being Alienware, its quite expensive, but luckily you can grab yourself the Alienware X14 R2 directly from Dell for just $1,400 rather than the usual $2,000.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2

Probably one of the most important parts of any gaming laptop is the GPU under the hood, and in this case the Alienware x14 R2 has a relatively solid RTX 4060. That’s a great card for 2K gaming at around 60-70fps, and while you probably won’t be able to have the game in ultra graphical settings, you’ll get somewhere between medium and high. Even so, it’s a great option for those who prefer more casual or indie games, or even free-to-play games like Rocket League and League of Legends, since these games tend to be better optimized for more hardware than just the high-end stuff.

For processing power, you get an Intel Core i7-13620H, a solid upper-range CPU that will easily handle most games and productivity tasks just fine. You also get a whopping 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is great for things like programming or CAD, making this laptop a lot more versatile. The 14-inch QHD+ monitor can hit a refresh rate of 165Hz, and its 300 nits of peak brightness means you should be able to use it pretty much anywhere that doesn’t include direct sunlight.

Overall, the Alienware X14 R2 is a great small and portable gaming laptop that’s very much worth the discounted $1,400 from Dell, especially if you need something you can take on the go. On the other hand, if you want a bit more power under the hood, then you may want to consider some of these other gaming laptop deals instead.

