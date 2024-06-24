This great student laptop from HP is 45% off for a limited time

We love HP laptop deals, and we’re extra excited about how good this particular sale is. This is an HP exclusive for the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t with Intel Core i7-1355U. If you buy today, it can be yours for just $550, a $450 discount on its regular retail price of $1,000. Sleek and portable, this is an ideal back-to-school PC, but it’s also great for those of us in need of a fast and reliable machine for the office. After all, one must stay ahead of the curve when it comes to everyday tech.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion laptop

Let’s get started with the core components. We mentioned this Pavilion model is powered by an Intel Core i7-1355U, but we didn’t talk about the CPU’s fundamentals. Equipped with 10 cores and 12 threads, and delivering speeds up to 5.0GHz, the Pavilion isn’t your run of the mill midrange laptop. In fact, that Intel chip has integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, along with 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Whether you plan on using it in the classroom, or need a laptop that can efficiently handle your video editing workflow, the HP Pavilion has you covered.

Display wise, we’re working with a 15.6-inch FHD screen that delivers a max resolution of 1080p. Peak brightness levels are capped around 250 nits, and the panel itself is equipped with an anti-glare coating. While it’s not the world’s best gaming machine (check out our gaming PC deals if you’re looking for a PC that can power your MMORPGs), as long as you have a solid network connection, titles like Minecraft should fare pretty well.

We’re also glad to see a built-in HD Wide Vision 720p webcam. Taking online courses this semester? The HD Wide Vision ensures you’ll be both seen and heard loud and clear, thanks to the addition of temporal noise reduction. The laptop itself features two B&O speakers with HP Audio Boost. So, if you’re not using a headset or earbuds, the Pavilion’s laptop speakers will definitely do the trick.

Additional features include up to six hours of battery life with Fast Charge support; HDMI, Ethernet, 3.5mm aux, and USB ports; and Wi-Fi 6 support.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, but the best student laptop deals usually go pretty quickly. With that in mind, do yourself a favor and save $450 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t with Intel Core i7-1355U while you still can!

Editors' Recommendations